7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
Billionaire investor Bill Gross warns of chaos ahead for US housing and bond markets if the Fed keeps pushing up interest rates
The Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could plunge markets into crisis next year, Gross said Tuesday.
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
See a Recession in 2023? Stock Up on These 3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks.
There's a lot of talk that the economy could be heading toward a recession in 2023. The Federal Reserve has continued raising interest rates to cool off inflation, which has already started to slow several sectors of the economy. A full-blown downturn could cause more economically sensitive companies to reduce their dividends.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
China is losing its place as the center of the world's supply chains. Here are 5 places supply chains are going instead.
Trump's trade war and China's COVID restrictions have pushed companies to move manufacturing out of China to places like India, Vietnam, and Thailand.
4 Stocks Under $20 to Buy This Week and Hold in 2023
Following the current market turmoil, a potential rebound is expected next year. Additionally, as value stocks are expected to beat growth counterparts, Stellantis (STLA), Celestica (CLS), LSI Industries (LYTS), and...
Concerned About a Recession? Here Are 2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy
There's a lot of uncertainty as we enter 2023. Many investors believe higher interest rates to combat inflation will cause a significant economic slowdown in the new year. Recessions tend to cause economically sensitive companies to report much lower earnings, often forcing them to slash cash outflows, including dividend payments.
Good news on inflation: The Fed's favorite gauge shows price increases are moderating
The trend is clear: Inflation is cooling off in America.
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Homebuyers may want to target these markets in 2023
If you're looking to purchase a home in the new year you may want to consider the South.
US stocks could surge 20% in the first 6 months of 2023 as the Fed wraps up its inflation fight, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says
US stocks could soar up to 20% in the first half of next year, Jeremy Siegel said. The Fed may cut interest rates to as low as 2% by the end of 2023, the Wharton professor said. Improved worker productivity might shore up company profits and buoy stocks, Siegel said.
3 Terrible Stocks to Buy During a Bear Market
The Fed's aggressive monetary policy to tame the persistent inflation has dragged major indexes significantly down over the past year. As the bear market is not over yet, fundamentally weak...
Elon Musk hits back at being blamed for Tesla cratering toward its worst year ever, says people are saving instead of buying stocks
Elon Musk said Tuesday that Tesla is headed for its worst year ever because rising interest rates have made cash more attractive than stocks. Tesla shares have plummeted 38% since Musk finalized his Twitter takeover on October 27. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index has fallen 2% over the same period. Elon...
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount
FILE - An NYSE sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on Nov. 28, 2022. Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, as investors count down to the end of the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Mortgage rates' rise has led to wide gap with US bond yields
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Economists are baffled by a wider-than-usual divergence between long-term mortgage rates and the yield on the benchmark U.S. government bond that is driving a sharp rise in borrowing costs and helping to torpedo the U.S. housing market this year. The gap, or spread, between the 10-year Treasury yield and the average rate on a 30-year mortgage widened this year as inflation hit the highest level in decades and the Fed began raising interest rates and taking other steps aimed at taming surging prices. This spread has historically averaged around 170 basis points a month, but between March and October it averaged about 240 basis points, according to Federal Reserve data. In October, the spread widened to 292 points, the biggest monthly gap since August 1986. “The spread between the 10-year Treasury and the mortgage rate is exceptionally wide, abnormal,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors said last week. “If we had a narrowing, or say, a normal spread condition, today’s mortgage rate could be 5.7%.”
US stocks climb as an increase in jobless claims could signal more relief from Fed rate hikes
US stocks climbed Thursday after tech stocks saw a broad sell off the session prior. The Labor Department reported an increase in jobless claims week-over-week. Each of the three major indexes are still on track for the worst year since 2008. US stocks climbed on Thursday following Wednesday's broad sell-off.
Gas prices are down but projected to rise again. How much will gas cost in 2023?
Consumers probably will pay less for gas in 2023, projects fuel-savings app GasBuddy. Prices are expected to average $3.49, down from $4 in 2022.
Here's why the U.S. electric grid isn't running on 100% renewable energy yet
The technology to generate electricity with renewable resources like wind and solar has existed for decades. So why isn't the electric grid already 100% renewable?. Technologies like batteries and transmission lines would need to be scaled up dramatically. There would also have to be profound cultural and political shifts with...
