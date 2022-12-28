ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
See a Recession in 2023? Stock Up on These 3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks.

There's a lot of talk that the economy could be heading toward a recession in 2023. The Federal Reserve has continued raising interest rates to cool off inflation, which has already started to slow several sectors of the economy. A full-blown downturn could cause more economically sensitive companies to reduce their dividends.
Concerned About a Recession? Here Are 2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy

There's a lot of uncertainty as we enter 2023. Many investors believe higher interest rates to combat inflation will cause a significant economic slowdown in the new year. Recessions tend to cause economically sensitive companies to report much lower earnings, often forcing them to slash cash outflows, including dividend payments.
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount

FILE - An NYSE sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on Nov. 28, 2022. Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, as investors count down to the end of the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Mortgage rates' rise has led to wide gap with US bond yields

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Economists are baffled by a wider-than-usual divergence between long-term mortgage rates and the yield on the benchmark U.S. government bond that is driving a sharp rise in borrowing costs and helping to torpedo the U.S. housing market this year. The gap, or spread, between the 10-year Treasury yield and the average rate on a 30-year mortgage widened this year as inflation hit the highest level in decades and the Fed began raising interest rates and taking other steps aimed at taming surging prices. This spread has historically averaged around 170 basis points a month, but between March and October it averaged about 240 basis points, according to Federal Reserve data. In October, the spread widened to 292 points, the biggest monthly gap since August 1986. “The spread between the 10-year Treasury and the mortgage rate is exceptionally wide, abnormal,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors said last week. “If we had a narrowing, or say, a normal spread condition, today’s mortgage rate could be 5.7%.”
Here's why the U.S. electric grid isn't running on 100% renewable energy yet

The technology to generate electricity with renewable resources like wind and solar has existed for decades. So why isn't the electric grid already 100% renewable?. Technologies like batteries and transmission lines would need to be scaled up dramatically. There would also have to be profound cultural and political shifts with...
