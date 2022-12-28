Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Toronto Maple Leafs set to visit Arizona Coyotes in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for the first time
The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice for their first game at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ when they take on the streaking Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening. The Coyotes (12–16–5) toppled the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 6–3 on Tuesday. They’ve been one of the National Hockey League’s best teams at home this season, posting a 6–3–2 record through their first stretch of games at the brand-new arena.
DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks
Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia's rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3
Jack McBain, Coyotes keep home wins coming, beat Leafs
Jack McBain scored two goals, including the game-winner with 6:17 remaining, and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves as the Arizona
markerzone.com
LONG-TIME NHL COACH MARC CRAWFORD MAKING A RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH IN EUROPE
After parting ways with the Chicago Blackhawks in May, Marc Crawford was left without a coaching job and the 61-year-old wanted to be behind a bench for a 33rd consecutive season. Crawford was unable to land a job before the start of the 2022-23 season, but now he has and...
The absurd numbers behind Oilers star Connor McDavid’s 16-gamepoint streak
Connor McDavid is on an absolute heater for the Edmonton Oilers, enjoying one of the best stretches of hockey throughout his entire NHL career. On Tuesday, McDavid extended his current points streak to 16 games after scoring the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta. During his ridiculous 16-game stretch, McDavid has now tallied a jaw-dropping 32 points, including 15 goals and 17 assists.
FOX Sports
Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
Coyotes happy showing off home digs against Maple Leafs
The Arizona Coyotes had their share of critics when they announced they were signing a three-year contract to play their
Yardbarker
Canucks’ Thatcher Demko may not be available until February
Head coach Bruce Boudreau was asked about Demko’s return on Tuesday morning and didn’t have positive news as it appears the Canucks’ starting goalie may not be back with the team until February. “I’m hoping it’s within the next month,” said Boudreau when asked about any idea...
Rangers’ Alexis Lafreniere to be healthy scratch vs. Lightning
New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere will be a healthy scratch for Thursday’s game against the host Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Injuries Continue to Stack Up in Loss to Kings
The Vegas Golden Knights’ return from the holiday break was spoiled on Tuesday night after coming up short against the Los Angeles Kings, losing 4-2 and picking up just their third loss on the road this season. Despite missing numerous players due to injury, they had won their previous two against the St. Louis Blues and the Arizona Coyotes, while managing to put together a 7-6-0 record throughout the month of December.
NHL
Red Wings look for back-to-back wins after Wednesday's historic victory
But the Detroit Red Wings will have to do just that after earning their first four-goal comeback win on the road in franchise history in a 5-4 overtime victory on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings quickly turn their attention to the second game of a midweek back-to-back...
Mats Zuccarello, Wild ground Jets
Mats Zuccarello had a goal and an assist and the Minnesota Wild defeated the host Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Tuesday.
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton...
