San Jose, CA

Yardbarker

Toronto Maple Leafs set to visit Arizona Coyotes in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for the first time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice for their first game at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ when they take on the streaking Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening. The Coyotes (12–16–5) toppled the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 6–3 on Tuesday. They’ve been one of the National Hockey League’s best teams at home this season, posting a 6–3–2 record through their first stretch of games at the brand-new arena.
TEMPE, AZ
markerzone.com

LONG-TIME NHL COACH MARC CRAWFORD MAKING A RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH IN EUROPE

After parting ways with the Chicago Blackhawks in May, Marc Crawford was left without a coaching job and the 61-year-old wanted to be behind a bench for a 33rd consecutive season. Crawford was unable to land a job before the start of the 2022-23 season, but now he has and...
ClutchPoints

The absurd numbers behind Oilers star Connor McDavid’s 16-gamepoint streak

Connor McDavid is on an absolute heater for the Edmonton Oilers, enjoying one of the best stretches of hockey throughout his entire NHL career. On Tuesday, McDavid extended his current points streak to 16 games after scoring the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta. During his ridiculous 16-game stretch, McDavid has now tallied a jaw-dropping 32 points, including 15 goals and 17 assists.
FOX Sports

Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
Yardbarker

Canucks’ Thatcher Demko may not be available until February

Head coach Bruce Boudreau was asked about Demko’s return on Tuesday morning and didn’t have positive news as it appears the Canucks’ starting goalie may not be back with the team until February. “I’m hoping it’s within the next month,” said Boudreau when asked about any idea...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Injuries Continue to Stack Up in Loss to Kings

The Vegas Golden Knights’ return from the holiday break was spoiled on Tuesday night after coming up short against the Los Angeles Kings, losing 4-2 and picking up just their third loss on the road this season. Despite missing numerous players due to injury, they had won their previous two against the St. Louis Blues and the Arizona Coyotes, while managing to put together a 7-6-0 record throughout the month of December.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Red Wings look for back-to-back wins after Wednesday's historic victory

But the Detroit Red Wings will have to do just that after earning their first four-goal comeback win on the road in franchise history in a 5-4 overtime victory on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings quickly turn their attention to the second game of a midweek back-to-back...
DETROIT, MI

