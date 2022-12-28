Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Xi Says COVID Control Is Entering New Phase as Cases Surge After Reopening
WUHAN/BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Saturday for more effort and unity as the country enters a "new phase" in its approach to combating the pandemic, in his first comments to the public on COVID-19 since his government changed course three weeks ago and relaxed its rigorous policy of lockdowns and mass testing.
US News and World Report
Brazil Lifts Ban That Stopped Venezuela's Maduro Entering Country - Official Gazette
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's outgoing government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has lifted a ban on Venezuelan senior officials entering the country, according to a decision published on Friday in the Official Gazette. The ban prevented Venezuelan leftist President Nicolas Maduro from accepting an invitation to attend the inauguration on...
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
US News and World Report
North Korea's Kim Sacks No. 2 Military Official
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has sacked Pak Jong Chon, the second most powerful military official after leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported. Pak, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party and a secretary of the party's Central Committee, was replaced by Ri Yong Gil at the committee's annual meeting last week, the official KCNA news agency said on Sunday.
US News and World Report
India's Factories Ended 2022 on a Strong Note
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's manufacturing industry ended 2022 on a solid footing as business conditions improved at the fastest rate in over two years while growth in new orders and output accelerated, a business survey showed on Monday. The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 57.8...
US News and World Report
'Smoke Everywhere': Survivors of Cambodia Casino Blaze Recount Chaotic Scenes
ARANYAPRATHET, Thailand (Reuters) - When Nunthida Kongreung heard a huge fire had broken out at a Cambodian border town casino-hotel, she started calling her parents who were on vacation there, but nobody answered. When finally someone called back, it was a rescue worker who had found their bodies, slumped against...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Shells Donetsk's Makiivka, Hitting Military Quarters -Officials
(Reuters) - Ukraine's forces shelled on New Year's Eve the city of Makiivka and other places of the Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk region, Russia's officials said, with reports saying that a military quarters were hit, killing many. The Moscow-installed administration of the Donetsk region in Ukraine said on Sunday...
US News and World Report
Xi Tells Putin That Road to Peace Talks on Ukraine Will Not Be Smooth
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday that the road to peace talks on Ukraine would not be smooth and that China would continue to uphold its "objective and fair stance" on the issue. Xi said Beijing and Moscow should closely coordinate and...
US News and World Report
Pakistan Says It Has Provided List of Nuclear Facilities to India Under Annual Practice
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan said it had handed a list of its nuclear installations and facilities to the Indian mission in Islamabad on Sunday under a decades-old agreement between the two nuclear-armed rivals. The neighbours have fought three wars and have had a number of military skirmishes in recent years. Last...
US News and World Report
North Korea Missile Tests Are Grave Provocation, Must Stop -South Korea Military
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea's series of missile tests are grave provocations that hurt peace and stability of the Korean peninsula and beyond, South Korea's military said, urging Pyongyang to stop them. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Richard Chang)
US News and World Report
Blast Outside Kabul's Military Airport, Multiple Casualties -Interior Ministry
KABUL (Reuters) -An explosion outside the military airport in Kabul on Sunday has caused multiple casualties, a spokesman for the Taliban-run interior ministry said. "Today morning an explosion took place outside Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured," spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor told Reuters, adding that investigations are under way.
US News and World Report
7 Dead in Turkish Restaurant Gas Canister Blast
ISTANBUL (AP) — A gas canister explosion at a restaurant in western Turkey killed seven people on Friday, officials said. The blast injured five others in the Nazilli district of Aydin province, Gov. Huseyin Aksoy tweeted. One of the injured was in critical condition and intubated, with burns over...
US News and World Report
Japan to Develop 3,000 Km Long-Range Missiles, Deploy in 2030s -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Defence is arranging to develop multiple long-range missiles with a range of up to about 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) and aims to deploy them in the 2030s, Kyodo news reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the matter. The government is looking to...
US News and World Report
5 Killed at Construction Site in Western Turkey
ISTANBUL (AP) — Five people were killed at a construction site in western Turkey on Friday, an official said. Izmir Gov. Yavuz Selim Kosger tweeted that the deaths occurred during a tower extension of a building in Bornova district. Two other people were injured. Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk said...
US News and World Report
Italy Passes Decree Clamping Down on Illegal Rave Parties
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's lower house of parliament on Friday gave its final approval to a government decree cracking down on unlicensed rave parties, laying out jail terms and fines for the organisers. Cabinet passed the decree late in October just days after the new right-wing administration of Giorgia Meloni...
US News and World Report
Iran Warned off Spy Plane Near Iranian War Games in the Gulf - Report
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's military launched a drone to warn off a reconnaissance plane trying to approach Iranian war games on the Gulf coast, the semi-official Fars news agency said on Saturday. The report did not specify the nationality of the reconnaissance aircraft, but Iranian forces have had repeated similar confrontations...
US News and World Report
U.S. Says N.Korea Ballistic Missile Launches Don't Pose Immediate Threat to Allies
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches do not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel or territory, or to Washington's allies, the United States said. North Korea fired three ballistic missiles toward the sea east of the Korean Peninsula on Saturday, according to the South Korean military.
US News and World Report
Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes Antofagasta, Chile - EMSC
(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck Antofagasta in Chile on Saturday, European- Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said. The earthquake was at a depth of 139 kilometres (86.37 miles), EMSC said. The magnitude was earlier reported at 5.6. (Reporting by Aarati Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
US News and World Report
Sweden, Once Welcoming to Immigrants, Changes Course
As the end of a hectic year approaches – one that saw Russia invade Ukraine in February and spark a war showing few signs of ending – a migration crisis is brewing across Europe. Countries in the European Union received nearly 100,000 asylum applications in October, which was...
US News and World Report
China's Top Diplomat Calls for 'Dialogue', Cooperation With U.S.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China and the United States must pursue dialogue rather than confrontation and avoid the mistakes made during the Cold War, top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Sunday in his first public comments since his appointment as head of the ruling Communist Party's foreign affairs office. Wang...
