Charlotte, NC

NBC Sports

Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets

Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
NBC Sports

What we learned as Dubs escape with close win over Hornets

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors, two nights after taking down the Memphis Grizzlies, welcomed the nine-win Charlotte Hornets to Chase Center. Golden State once led by as many as 18 points, but had to fight like hell to pull off a 110-105 win Tuesday night on their home court. Klay...
numberfire.com

Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
ClutchPoints

Warriors guard Jordan Poole puts Mason Plumlee in spin cycle, sends Twitter ROFL

The Golden State Warriors have found it difficult adjusting to a life without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. However, the Warriors may have stumbled upon a Christmas miracle after beating the Memphis Grizzlies convincingly. And now, the Warriors, led by an emergent Jordan Poole, looked to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors holding on for win vs. Hornets. 110-105

After securing an 18-point lead at home, it appeared the Golden State Warriors were on their way to a comfortable win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. However, an ice-cold stretch from beyond the arc opened the door for a Charlotte comeback. The Warriors missed 18 consecutive 3-pointers before Klay Thompson snapped their streak of misses with a much-needed triple.
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard gets love from Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, other stars after scoring record

Damian Lillard is the new king of buckets for the Portland Trail Blazers franchise after surpassing Clyde Drexler for the most points in Blazers history. It wasn’t just big news within the team and for its supporters, though. Lillard’s historic accomplishment, as other superstars outside of Portland sent out congratulatory greetings for the Blazers spitfire guard.
NBC Sports

Klay believes Kuminga's performance pivotal in Warriors' win

Jonathan Kuminga answered the call in the Warriors' 110-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center on Tuesday. As Steph Curry remains sidelined with a left shoulder subluxation and an illness delaying the return of Andrew Wiggins after being cleared to play, Kuminga provided the Warriors with secondary scoring.
numberfire.com

Draymond Green (foot) cleared Wednesday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (right foot soreness) will play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Green is good to go after being listed as questionable for the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back. He could see a slight uptick in usage with Klay Thompson (injury management) sitting out. Green played 35 minutes each of the last two games.
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball injury update vs. Warriors

LaMelo Ball is on track to play in his team’s only trip to face the defending champions. The Charlotte Hornets star is officially listed as probable to play in Tuesday’s road tilt with the Golden State Warriors after tweaking his right shoulder in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers less than 24 hours ago.
