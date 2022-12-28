This is disgusting! They feel entitled like they are owed something by the US. Hunt each and every one of them down and deport and ban the entire family.
Title 42 is nothing more than a stop gap measure. Remain in Mexico is the only way to stop the invasion of illegals. They just claim asylum and disappear into the country the way it is now. They’re mostly economic migrants which is why 90 % will never show up for asylum hearings. Catch and release will bury us with illegals
The ones that is talking they need to gather them up and take them back because they are entering a illegals and said how they did it so now I guess they need to military at every place at border they are crossing and anywhere else they are climbing over they think they are smart because they are doing it illegal and not the right way they are nothing but a bunch of vultures waiting for Biden and Harris to give them everything they want free hell people here don't hardly have a job and they think that our people wants to let them have their job if you can't speak English language you don't need a job over here go back home and help your own people
