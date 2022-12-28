HONOLULU (AP) — One man died and two others were seriously injured when a retaining wall partially collapsed behind a suburban Honolulu home, authorities said Friday. Bystanders tried to remove large rocks with a mini excavator to free several people trapped underneath the debris. But firefighters who arrived at the scene around noon Friday told them to stop because the remainder of the 15-foot (4.5-meter) retaining wall was unstable, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO