'Smoke Everywhere': Survivors of Cambodia Casino Blaze Recount Chaotic Scenes
ARANYAPRATHET, Thailand (Reuters) - When Nunthida Kongreung heard a huge fire had broken out at a Cambodian border town casino-hotel, she started calling her parents who were on vacation there, but nobody answered. When finally someone called back, it was a rescue worker who had found their bodies, slumped against...
Nine Suffocate to Death in Ugandan New Year Firework Crush - Police
KAMPALA (Reuters) - At least nine people including a 10-year-old boy suffocated to death as crowds rushing to see a New Year's firework display got stuck in a narrow corridor in a shopping mall near Uganda's capital, police said. People started pushing through a passage in the Freedom City Mall...
7 Dead in Turkish Restaurant Gas Canister Blast
ISTANBUL (AP) — A gas canister explosion at a restaurant in western Turkey killed seven people on Friday, officials said. The blast injured five others in the Nazilli district of Aydin province, Gov. Huseyin Aksoy tweeted. One of the injured was in critical condition and intubated, with burns over...
Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Strikes Northern California
(Reuters) -A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck 15 km (9.3 miles) southeast of California's Rio Dell region, an area still recovering from a powerful earthquake last month. The latest earthquake was at a depth of 27.8 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Sunday. The California Department of Transportation said in a...
Two Men Arrested in Paris After Montparnasse Station Explosion Threat
PARIS (Reuters) -Two men were arrested on Friday at Montparnasse train station in Paris after one threatened to blow himself up, even though he did not have the means to do so, the prosecutor's office said. The government ordered increased security at Paris train stations following the incident, an interior...
1 Killed After Retaining Wall Collapses in Honolulu Suburb
HONOLULU (AP) — One man died and two others were seriously injured when a retaining wall partially collapsed behind a suburban Honolulu home, authorities said Friday. Bystanders tried to remove large rocks with a mini excavator to free several people trapped underneath the debris. But firefighters who arrived at the scene around noon Friday told them to stop because the remainder of the 15-foot (4.5-meter) retaining wall was unstable, the Honolulu Fire Department said.
