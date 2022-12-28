Read full article on original website
Cheryl Medeiros
4d ago
Damn, they finally get a flight out and 2 numbskulls ruin getting home for everyone else!
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!Tiffany T.Honolulu, HI
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown HonoluluPolarbearHonolulu, HI
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, TaxesTaxBuzzHonolulu County, HI
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injuredBrenna TempleHonolulu, HI
Related
Hawaii’s freeway fireworks, fines for stopped cars
Officials are warning locals not to watch fireworks from Hawaii freeways on New Year's Eve.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Unraveling Your Traveling: A day of recovery after a week of chaos for Southwest Airlines
1 dead, 3 seriously injured after retaining wall collapses at home in Kailua. HFD, Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services responded around noon to reports of a collapsed retaining wall, approximately 15 feet in height, on Akiikii Place with possible people buried in debris. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hawaii...
Oakland-bound Southwest flight diverted back to Honolulu following passenger disturbance
HONOLULU -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu bound for Oakland was turned around mid-flight and returned to Honolulu following a disturbance inside the passenger cabin, the airline said.A FlightAware tracker showed Southwest Flight 2050 left Honolulu just after 5 p.m. local time and turned around about an hour and 45 minutes later, arriving back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.The airline told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the "behavior of customers." A spokesperson told KPIX 5 in an email the flight returned to Honolulu "due to a conflict between...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HFD urges hikers to remain vigilant throughout New Year’s weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This New Year’s Eve weekend, many residents and visitors alike are flocking to Hawaii’s scenic trails. The Honolulu Fire Department reminds the public to remain vigilant and hike safely. Authorities said emergency crews rescued three sets of Oahu hikers on Friday. Around 2 p.m., a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Keiki rocked, rolled and rung in new year with a balloon drop in Kakaako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A New Year’s party for kids who can’t stay up until midnight!. The Discovery Center Hawaii held a celebration with Hawaii’s keiki in Kakaako Saturday morning. They rocked, rolled, and rung in the New Year with a special balloon drop as they counted down...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Family, friends remember ‘gentle giant’ killed in construction accident in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Family and friends of a 22-year-old man who died when a 15-foot retaining wall collapsed in Kailua are in mourning. The homeowner said a construction company was repairing a stone wall at the back of the house Friday afternoon. BYU confirmed the victim was Sione Veikoso of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Behavior of customers’ forces Oakland-bound flight to divert back to HNL
DOT addresses PFAs found in soil of Kahului airport fire training pit. A new fence at Kahului airport is now blocking the public from touching soil contaminated by forever chemicals. Mid-air fight forces Oakland bound plane to divert back to HNL, employees say. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A reported...
‘Multiple patient incident’ in Kailua leaves 1 dead, 3 in serious
KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials were called to the site of an unspecified incident in Kailua, which was first called in around 11:53 a.m. Officials said there were six males involved in the incident, three were in serious condition but stable and a fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Dr. Ireland of Emergency […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters extinguish early-morning blaze in Downtown Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at a building in Downtown Honolulu early Saturday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. The first unit arrived around 5 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from a small maintenance shed, adjacent to an 8-story commercial building. Firefighters quickly put out the flames...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a 17-year-old boy was critically injured early Sunday when he was run over in the Waikele area while lying in the street. The vehicle that ran over him fled the scene. Police said the incident happened about 2:20 a.m. on Lumiauau Street. Police said...
New Year’s Eve fireworks shows across the islands
Residents and visitors still have time to go to a firework show last minute or see it from a far to ring in 2023.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Very dangerous’: HFD battles large fire at Hawaii Kai home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm building fire Friday afternoon in the Hawaii Kai area. Flames broke out around 1 p.m. from the home located on Kaumaka Place. A witness who lives next door said the resident of the house was in the shower when the fire started...
Lost hiker trio rescued on Kalauao Valley Loop Trail
For many, New Year's Eve is a time to commune with nature.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With illegal fireworks rampant in Hawaii, some say loud booms are getting worse
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and like always, the night sky will probably be lit up with illegal fireworks. It’s a tradition for many Hawaii families but for others, it’s a living nightmare. ”Every year, it seems to get worse and...
nomadlawyer.org
Kailua: Best 8 Places To See The Real Nature Beauty in Kailua, Hawaii
Kailua, Oahu is a beautiful town that combines old and new in a quaint way. Its beautiful beaches and friendly people make it a great destination for a vacation. You can find a wide range of activities to choose from, from water sports to hiking. Tourist Attractions And Nature Beauty...
Man wounded by gunshot in Kalihi overnight
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said a male was treated for a gunshot wound Thursday night just before 11 p.m. The incident happened near Waipa Lane, in the Liliha area. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect in the killings of 4 Idaho students has been arrested in Pennsylvania
1 dead, 3 seriously injured after retaining wall collapses at home in Kailua. HFD, Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services responded around noon to reports of a collapsed retaining wall, approximately 15 feet in height, on Akiikii Place with possible people buried in debris. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hawaii...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Don’t be that person’: Grieving families plea for sober New Year’s driving
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Families who’ve lost a loved one to a drunk driver have a message for New Year revelers: Think of them and their pain before getting behind the wheel this New Year’s weekend. It will be Shayna Park’s second New Year without her big sister Azalia....
Comments / 2