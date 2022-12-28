ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 2

Cheryl Medeiros
4d ago

Damn, they finally get a flight out and 2 numbskulls ruin getting home for everyone else!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Oakland-bound Southwest flight diverted back to Honolulu following passenger disturbance

HONOLULU  -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu bound for Oakland was turned around mid-flight and returned to Honolulu following a disturbance inside the passenger cabin, the airline said.A FlightAware tracker showed Southwest Flight 2050 left Honolulu just after 5 p.m. local time and turned around about an hour and 45 minutes later, arriving back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.The airline told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the "behavior of customers." A spokesperson told KPIX 5 in an email the flight returned to Honolulu "due to a conflict between...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HFD urges hikers to remain vigilant throughout New Year’s weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This New Year’s Eve weekend, many residents and visitors alike are flocking to Hawaii’s scenic trails. The Honolulu Fire Department reminds the public to remain vigilant and hike safely. Authorities said emergency crews rescued three sets of Oahu hikers on Friday. Around 2 p.m., a...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

‘Multiple patient incident’ in Kailua leaves 1 dead, 3 in serious

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials were called to the site of an unspecified incident in Kailua, which was first called in around 11:53 a.m. Officials said there were six males involved in the incident, three were in serious condition but stable and a fourth individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Dr. Ireland of Emergency […]
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguish early-morning blaze in Downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire broke out at a building in Downtown Honolulu early Saturday, the Honolulu Fire Department said. The first unit arrived around 5 a.m. to find smoke and flames emanating from a small maintenance shed, adjacent to an 8-story commercial building. Firefighters quickly put out the flames...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a 17-year-old boy was critically injured early Sunday when he was run over in the Waikele area while lying in the street. The vehicle that ran over him fled the scene. Police said the incident happened about 2:20 a.m. on Lumiauau Street. Police said...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Very dangerous’: HFD battles large fire at Hawaii Kai home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm building fire Friday afternoon in the Hawaii Kai area. Flames broke out around 1 p.m. from the home located on Kaumaka Place. A witness who lives next door said the resident of the house was in the shower when the fire started...
HONOLULU, HI
nomadlawyer.org

Kailua: Best 8 Places To See The Real Nature Beauty in Kailua, Hawaii

Kailua, Oahu is a beautiful town that combines old and new in a quaint way. Its beautiful beaches and friendly people make it a great destination for a vacation. You can find a wide range of activities to choose from, from water sports to hiking. Tourist Attractions And Nature Beauty...
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Man wounded by gunshot in Kalihi overnight

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said a male was treated for a gunshot wound Thursday night just before 11 p.m. The incident happened near Waipa Lane, in the Liliha area. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect in the killings of 4 Idaho students has been arrested in Pennsylvania

1 dead, 3 seriously injured after retaining wall collapses at home in Kailua. HFD, Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services responded around noon to reports of a collapsed retaining wall, approximately 15 feet in height, on Akiikii Place with possible people buried in debris. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Hawaii...
KAILUA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy