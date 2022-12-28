ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Silver Prices: Bank of Japan Had A Suprise Up Their Sleeve

Is the era of ultra-dovish monetary policy in Japan ending? Maybe, but the Bank of Japan remains cautious; it tightens without tightening. The Bank of Japan surprised the markets on a hawkish side. No, it didn’t raise interest rates. Instead, it decided to review its yield curve control policy and widened the trading band for the 10-year yield on the Japanese Treasuries. To be more specific, the BoJ expanded the 25 basis point band around its 0% target into 50 basis points.
China Central Bank Promises More Policy Support for Economy

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Friday it will step up implementation of its "prudent" monetary policy to support the economy hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping liquidity reasonably ample and maintaining credit growth. The People's Bank of China will keep growth of money supply and total social...
Thai Economy May Hit 2023 Growth Goal if Chinese Tourists Come Finance Minister

BANGKOK (Reuters) -Thailand's economy may accelerate next year and hit the 3.8% growth forecast provided its vital tourism sector will get a boost from China's reopening plans needed to offset slowing global demand, the finance minister said on Tuesday. Growth in southeast Asia's second-largest economy has lagged that of other...
Japan's Nakao Sees Smoother Path for Kuroda's Successor With BOJ Policy Shift

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has modified its stimulus measures to ease the transition away from an unconventional monetary policy when Governor Haruhiko Kuroda retires in April, former top currency diplomat Takehiko Nakao told Reuters in an interview. Prolonged monetary easing has amplified side effects such as blunting...
Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
South Korea Must Respond to N.Korea Despite Its Nuclear Arms - Yoon

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday that any provocation by North Korea must be met with retaliation without hesitation despite its nuclear weapons, his office said, after an intrusion by North Korean drones. Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting South Korea's...
Chinese Jet Came Within 10 Feet of U.S. Military Aircraft -U.S. Military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese military plane came within 10 feet (3 metres) of a U.S. air force aircraft in the contested South China Sea last week and forced it to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision in international airspace, the U.S. military said on Thursday. The close encounter followed...
How jobs and housing saved the economy in 2022

2022 was bad — but it could have been worse. This essay is part of an end-of-the-year series looking at the silver linings. The first two quarters of 2022 began with negative growth in the gross domestic product. It seemed as if we were headed into a recession. The Fed had to tame inflation that was getting out of control, so it raised the target Fed funds rate from 0.25% in March to 4.5% now. In the face of these higher interest rates, rising debt levels worldwide stemming from policies to weather the pandemic put severe constraints on fiscal policy. In the U.S., federal debt held by the public was $24 trillion in the third quarter of 2022, which amounted to 95% of GDP, up from 80% before the pandemic. China’s zero-Covid policy continued to put a drag on global supply chains. Russia’s war on Ukraine created global anxiety and rising oil and food prices.
North Korea's Kim Unveils New Military Goals at Key Party Meeting -KCNA

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un unveiled new goals for the country's military for 2023 at an ongoing meeting of the ruling Workers' Party, state media reported on Wednesday, hinting at another year of intensive weapons tests and tension. On the second day of the Sixth Enlarged...
Dollar flat as investors digest China's loosening of COVID rules

The dollar was flat on Tuesday after China said it would scrap its COVID-19 quarantine rule for inbound travelers - a major step in reopening its borders, even as COVID cases spike. China will stop requiring arriving travelers to go into quarantine starting Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said...
Turkey raises monthly minimum wage by 55% for 2023

ANKARA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's monthly minimum wage will be 8,506.80 lira ($455) in 2023, the presidency said on Thursday - a 55% increase from the level determined in July and a 100% hike from January.

