Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Unraveling Your Traveling: Southwest cancelations causes bride to miss her wedding
In Gabriel’s first season in Norman, the Sooners finished with a 6-7 record. IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022. From a royal Hawaiian heiress, to a world-renown kumu hula, Hawaii bid a fond aloha to a number of notable people in 2022.
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Hawaii lost notable people in 2022, but their legacies live on
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From a royal Hawaiian heiress, to a world-renown kumu hula, Hawaii bid a fond aloha to a number of notable people in 2022. Most recently, the Native Hawaiian community fell into mourning when Abigail Kawananakoa, often called ‘The Last Ali’i’, died in mid-December. Though...
Travel chaos has state airports stepping up to help
Always Investigating asked what steps the state took at airports on each island, and how it's using any lessons learned to smooth out travel for future problems.
Rare holiday hotel room vacancies brings Kamaaina deals
Hawaii’s sunny skies can be quite the draw for those on the mainland dealing with blizzard conditions, but the economic conditions are not as bright right now. So, hotels are turning to local residents to close out the year on a high note.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
nomadlawyer.org
Top 8 Prettiest Beaches in Hawaii
Hawaii is a state that offers a unique and beautiful blend of natural beauty and history. Its islands have volcanic peaks, powder-white beaches, and cobalt waters. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning to a favorite island, there are many things to do in Hawaii. Tourist Attractions...
Food Offerings at Disney’s Aulani Resort
Disney’s Aulani is a beautiful and fun resort but there are also some amazing snacks and desserts to try. Because there are limited dining options on the resort, we spent a lot of time carefully selecting meals and snacks to enjoy by the pool. I have to say that the Ulu Cafe had the majority of our choices and each day there were different choices to purchase! Today I’m talking about the tasty things to eat at Disney’s Aulani and have chosen a mix of snacks, desserts, and entrees!
Southwest cancellations continue in Hawaii
According to FlightAware, more than 3,000 flights were canceled in the U.S. Tuesday, with Southwest calling of more than 2,000. About 40 flights were canceled in the last day in Honolulu.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion
An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas
Here's the reason Las Vegas so often is called Hawaii's "Ninth Island."
Aloha Authentic | Paniolo
Because of his common practice of yelling “All hands” as a ship officer, Hawaiians gave him the nickname ʻOlohana.
KITV.com
Holiday travel demand hitting local taxi drivers hard
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Despite the continued travel nightmares, many travelers are still working past those issues to get to the islands. The impacts of the busy holiday travel season are extending past the airport gates and onto taxi drivers. The Owner of “The Cab Hawaii” told KITV4 the demand for...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Chaos: Southwest Cancels Or Removes All Hawaii and Interisland Flights
If you thought it couldn’t get worse or more confusing for Hawaii visitors and residents in relation to getting stuck traveling over the holidays, think again. It just has. We had a note from regular commenter John, who also pointed out what we can confirm. Southwest interisland flights appear to be either canceled or made unavailable based on information directly from their website.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahi supply plentiful ahead of the New Year; what you can expect to pay for sashimi
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. Business Report: Vacation rentals and timeshares data from November. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Howard Dicus breaks down the sales of unit...
KITV.com
KITV4 over-the-air signal not transmitting programming to Maui viewers using TV antennas
KITV4’s transmitter on Maui is experiencing a power failure, interrupting service to viewers on the Island. We apologize for the inconvenience and regret we are unable to provide the service the community deserves. The problem was first reported on Dec. 19 after a powerful storm raced across the Islands...
KITV.com
Thursday Evening Weather: Light winds Remain, High Surf
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Light east to southeast winds will allow for daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes setting in from time to time into the middle of next week due to the passage of two cold fronts well north of the Hawaii. A ridge aloft will keep the atmosphere dry and stable.
Hawaii reports 1,095 COVID cases, 3 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,095 COVID cases and three deaths in the last week. There are 697 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 148 on the Big Island, 79 on Kauai, 140 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 24 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 372,198. […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
With illegal fireworks rampant in Hawaii, some say loud booms are getting worse
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Year’s Eve is just two days away and like always, the night sky will probably be lit up with illegal fireworks. It’s a tradition for many Hawaii families but for others, it’s a living nightmare. ”Every year, it seems to get worse and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Entertainment: Obama spotted hitting the links in Hawaii
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER earned over 400 million dollars world wide in its opening weekend which more than covered the 350 million dollars it cost to make. But is it a good movie? My view is that it’s a grandiose science fiction spectacle, featuring some of the most innovative filming techniques and visual effects ever devised. But although I admired its dazzling 3-D cinematography, I was disappointed by its cliched storyline and clunky dialogue. Plus, at three hours and 12 minutes, it’s just too long. Many fans will love this movie; others will not be impressed, but nearly everyone will feel exhausted when it finally ends.
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Ke Nui Beach on the North Shore, there appears to be a rare success story in the state’s ongoing battle against illegal beach erosion abatement structures. In the fall, homeowner Joshua VanEmmerik created an unpermitted concrete and rebar berm to support a house as erosion...
Comments / 0