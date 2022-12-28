ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Hawaii lost notable people in 2022, but their legacies live on

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From a royal Hawaiian heiress, to a world-renown kumu hula, Hawaii bid a fond aloha to a number of notable people in 2022. Most recently, the Native Hawaiian community fell into mourning when Abigail Kawananakoa, often called ‘The Last Ali’i’, died in mid-December. Though...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
HONOLULU, HI
nomadlawyer.org

Top 8 Prettiest Beaches in Hawaii

Hawaii is a state that offers a unique and beautiful blend of natural beauty and history. Its islands have volcanic peaks, powder-white beaches, and cobalt waters. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning to a favorite island, there are many things to do in Hawaii. Tourist Attractions...
HAWAII STATE
Tiffany T.

Food Offerings at Disney’s Aulani Resort

Disney’s Aulani is a beautiful and fun resort but there are also some amazing snacks and desserts to try. Because there are limited dining options on the resort, we spent a lot of time carefully selecting meals and snacks to enjoy by the pool. I have to say that the Ulu Cafe had the majority of our choices and each day there were different choices to purchase! Today I’m talking about the tasty things to eat at Disney’s Aulani and have chosen a mix of snacks, desserts, and entrees!
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion

An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Holiday travel demand hitting local taxi drivers hard

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Despite the continued travel nightmares, many travelers are still working past those issues to get to the islands. The impacts of the busy holiday travel season are extending past the airport gates and onto taxi drivers. The Owner of “The Cab Hawaii” told KITV4 the demand for...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Chaos: Southwest Cancels Or Removes All Hawaii and Interisland Flights

If you thought it couldn’t get worse or more confusing for Hawaii visitors and residents in relation to getting stuck traveling over the holidays, think again. It just has. We had a note from regular commenter John, who also pointed out what we can confirm. Southwest interisland flights appear to be either canceled or made unavailable based on information directly from their website.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Thursday Evening Weather: Light winds Remain, High Surf

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Light east to southeast winds will allow for daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes setting in from time to time into the middle of next week due to the passage of two cold fronts well north of the Hawaii. A ridge aloft will keep the atmosphere dry and stable.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,095 COVID cases, 3 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,095 COVID cases and three deaths in the last week. There are 697 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 148 on the Big Island, 79 on Kauai, 140 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 24 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 372,198. […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment: Obama spotted hitting the links in Hawaii

Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER earned over 400 million dollars world wide in its opening weekend which more than covered the 350 million dollars it cost to make. But is it a good movie? My view is that it’s a grandiose science fiction spectacle, featuring some of the most innovative filming techniques and visual effects ever devised. But although I admired its dazzling 3-D cinematography, I was disappointed by its cliched storyline and clunky dialogue. Plus, at three hours and 12 minutes, it’s just too long. Many fans will love this movie; others will not be impressed, but nearly everyone will feel exhausted when it finally ends.
HAWAII STATE

