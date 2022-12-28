ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Researchers At Stanford Propose Deep Learning Models For Predicting RNA Degradation Via Dual Crowdsourcing

By Tanushree Shenwai
marktechpost.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HackerNoon

23 AI-Generated Tech Predictions for 2023

Predictions are a silly business: you either make completely obvious claims, or you end up being dead wrong before the year is over. I’ve always opted for the latter, as my 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 tech predictions prove. But, every year, companies and influencers alike insist on...
sciencealert.com

Not Everything We Call an AI Is Actually Artificial Intelligence. Here's What to Know

In August 1955, a group of scientists made a funding request for US$13,500 to host a summer workshop at Dartmouth College, New Hampshire. The field they proposed to explore was artificial intelligence (AI). While the funding request was humble, the conjecture of the researchers was not: "Every aspect of learning...
HackerNoon

The Notions behind “Model-Based” and “Instance-Based” Learning in AI & ML

A prelude article elucidating the fundamental principles and differences between “Model-based” & “Instance-based” learning in the branches of Artificial Intelligence & Machine learning. Table of Contents﻿. Introduction﻿. The instinctive idea behind ﻿"Generalization" and "Memorization" The concept behind "Model-based" learning ﻿. The concept behind "Instance-based" learning...
globalspec.com

Swarm robotics on the molecular scale

Swarm robotics is a developing field with its roots inspired by living organisms. The collective behavior of biological organisms has influenced swarm robotics on a molecular scale. Molecular robotics has been advancing at a rapid pace in various fields within science and technology. Some areas where marked improvements have been seen are supramolecular chemistry, both bio-nanotechnology and nanotechnology, as well as informatics.
marktechpost.com

This Machine Learning Framework Collaborates Heterogeneous Natural Language Processing Tasks via Federated Learning

One of the key elements in the significant success of big machine learning models in various Natural Language Processing (NLP) applications is learning from the massive amount of data. However, the public’s growing privacy concerns and the tightening of data protection laws create barriers between data owners, making it more difficult (and often even forbidden) to gather and keep private data for training models centrally. Federated learning (FL) has been suggested to train models cooperatively using decentralized data in a privacy-preserving way, quickly gaining appeal in academia and business. FL is motivated by such privacy protection concerns.
TechCrunch

Recall.ai helps companies make the most of virtual meeting data

Participants in the round include Y Combinator, Cathexis Ventures, Pioneer Fund, Rebel Fund, Bungalow Capital, SV Tech Ventures and Starling Ventures. Backing also came from individual investors like Sentry CTO David Cramer, Doppler CEO Brian Vallelunga, Grain CEO Mike Adams, BloomTech CEO Austen Allred and Runway co-founder Siqi Chen. Recall.ai’s...
TechSpot

AI-assisted code can be inherently insecure, study finds

Forward-looking: Machine learning algorithms are all the rage now, as they are used to generate any kind of "original" content after being trained on enormous pre-existing datasets. Code-generating AIs, however, could pose a real issue for software security in the future. AI systems like GitHub Copilot promise to make programmers'...
Anita Durairaj

A student admits to using an artificial intelligence chatbot to write a college essay and fails the class

Interacting with a chatbotPhoto bypiqsels; Public Domain Image. A recent article in Slate claims that artificial intelligence (A.I.) is making it easier for students to cheat. A.I. has created many automatic writing tools and A.I.-generated text can now be found everywhere including in novels and both fake and real news articles. The technology is also free or inexpensive.
MilitaryTimes

New data model predicts how deployments affect future readiness

When it’s time to make a decision about sending a ground unit to Europe or an aviation squadron to the Indo-Pacific, it can take the Pentagon weeks to gather information from hundreds of databases to see how those movements will affect long-term readiness. That might not be the case...
hospimedica.com

Capsule-Sized Biobatteries Could Power Ingestible Cameras in Small Intestine

Image: Capsule-sized ingestible biobatteries could allow new view of digestive system (Photo courtesy of Binghamton University) Tech companies have developed many devices that work outside the body, such as cell phones, smart watches, tablets and hundreds of others. Inside the body, though? That’s obviously trickier for several reasons, but power for a device is a big one. Now, a team of biobattery researchers think they have a solution for the hard-to-reach small intestine, which winds around the human gut for an average of 22 feet.
aiexpress.io

“The future of generative AI will be in its precision”

“Even in picture and textual content technology we’ve got an extended method to go. It is very important notice how know-how is and in addition the restrictions,” defined Yoav Shoham, co-founder AI21 Labs, chatting with CTech at Calcalist’s Forecasts convention. “Generative something is the concept you set in somewhat and get quite a bit. It is thrilling as it’s wondrous and also you get quite a bit for somewhat. However you need to give it some thought within the sense that not solely do you get quite a bit however what’s the goal you are attempting to hit. The factor is, many generic issues can fulfill you. Nevertheless, as you transcend these experiences you will have to be exact. Should you write an e mail to a buyer you’ll be able to’t get it flawed. What you will notice is that the instrument will get rather more exact.”
marktechpost.com

This AI Paper Presents X-Decoder: A Single Model Trained to Support a Wide Range of Vision and Vision-Language Tasks

A long-standing issue in the field of vision is interpreting visual information at various degrees of detail. The tasks range from pixel-level grouping tasks (e.g., image instance/semantic/panoptic segmentation) to region-level localization tasks (e.g., object detection and phrase grounding). They also include image-level tasks (e.g., image classification, image-text retrieval, image captioning, and visual question answering). Only recently, most of these jobs were handled individually using specialized model designs, making it impossible to take advantage of the synergy between tasks at various granularities. A rising interest in developing general-purpose models that can learn from and be applied to a variety of vision and vision-language activities through multi-task learning, sequential decoding, or unified learning method is being seen in the light of transformers’ adaptability.
marktechpost.com

Use of Analog Computers in Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Analog Computers are a class of devices in which physical quantities like electrical voltage, mechanical motions, or fluid pressure are represented so that they are analogous to the corresponding amount in the problem to be solved. Here is a simple example of an analog computer. If we turn the black...
marktechpost.com

Exploring the Brain: MIT Researchers Investigate Which Areas are Activated During Evaluation of Computer Programs

Program comprehension is the process through which software engineers use the source code as their main source of information to comprehend the behavior of a software system. Comprehending computer code is a challenging activity that involves a variety of cognitive abilities, from syntactic parsing to mentally recreating systems. Despite the popularity of this exercise, little is known about how the human brain processes code during code comprehension.

Comments / 0

Community Policy