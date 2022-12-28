Researchers At Stanford Propose Deep Learning Models For Predicting RNA Degradation Via Dual Crowdsourcing

Read full article on original website
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San JoseD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San FranciscoBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In California
According to a recent publication in Organic Letters, chemists are one step closer to developing a handheld device that can detect THC on someone's breath after smoking marijuana. The device will function similarly to an alcohol Breathalyzer. [i]
Should AI be used to classify humans? An AI researcher at USC says it's reductive and ethically dubious
Kate Crawford, the author of Atlas of AI, spoke to Insider about the ethics of using AI to classify humans, and the risks this has for marginalized groups.
23 AI-Generated Tech Predictions for 2023
Predictions are a silly business: you either make completely obvious claims, or you end up being dead wrong before the year is over. I’ve always opted for the latter, as my 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 tech predictions prove. But, every year, companies and influencers alike insist on...
Scientists use quantum computing to create glass that cuts the need for AC by a third
A sample of the glass coating, which you can see straight through. University of Notre DameQuantum computing, machine learning, and contact lens polymers combined to dramatically reduce energy costs.
Not Everything We Call an AI Is Actually Artificial Intelligence. Here's What to Know
In August 1955, a group of scientists made a funding request for US$13,500 to host a summer workshop at Dartmouth College, New Hampshire. The field they proposed to explore was artificial intelligence (AI). While the funding request was humble, the conjecture of the researchers was not: "Every aspect of learning...
Groundbreaking study reveals how to make perovskite solar cells more practical than ever
The photovoltaic cells, which convert sunlight into electricity in most solar panels, are made of silicon. Solar cells comprising silicon crystals demand a lot of energy and are developed through costly multi-step manufacturing methods. This is why solar panels are currently so expensive. However, there is an alternative to silicon...
The Notions behind “Model-Based” and “Instance-Based” Learning in AI & ML
A prelude article elucidating the fundamental principles and differences between “Model-based” & “Instance-based” learning in the branches of Artificial Intelligence & Machine learning. Table of Contents. Introduction. The instinctive idea behind "Generalization" and "Memorization" The concept behind "Model-based" learning . The concept behind "Instance-based" learning...
Swarm robotics on the molecular scale
Swarm robotics is a developing field with its roots inspired by living organisms. The collective behavior of biological organisms has influenced swarm robotics on a molecular scale. Molecular robotics has been advancing at a rapid pace in various fields within science and technology. Some areas where marked improvements have been seen are supramolecular chemistry, both bio-nanotechnology and nanotechnology, as well as informatics.
This Machine Learning Framework Collaborates Heterogeneous Natural Language Processing Tasks via Federated Learning
One of the key elements in the significant success of big machine learning models in various Natural Language Processing (NLP) applications is learning from the massive amount of data. However, the public’s growing privacy concerns and the tightening of data protection laws create barriers between data owners, making it more difficult (and often even forbidden) to gather and keep private data for training models centrally. Federated learning (FL) has been suggested to train models cooperatively using decentralized data in a privacy-preserving way, quickly gaining appeal in academia and business. FL is motivated by such privacy protection concerns.
Recall.ai helps companies make the most of virtual meeting data
Participants in the round include Y Combinator, Cathexis Ventures, Pioneer Fund, Rebel Fund, Bungalow Capital, SV Tech Ventures and Starling Ventures. Backing also came from individual investors like Sentry CTO David Cramer, Doppler CEO Brian Vallelunga, Grain CEO Mike Adams, BloomTech CEO Austen Allred and Runway co-founder Siqi Chen. Recall.ai’s...
AI-assisted code can be inherently insecure, study finds
Forward-looking: Machine learning algorithms are all the rage now, as they are used to generate any kind of "original" content after being trained on enormous pre-existing datasets. Code-generating AIs, however, could pose a real issue for software security in the future. AI systems like GitHub Copilot promise to make programmers'...
A student admits to using an artificial intelligence chatbot to write a college essay and fails the class
Interacting with a chatbotPhoto bypiqsels; Public Domain Image. A recent article in Slate claims that artificial intelligence (A.I.) is making it easier for students to cheat. A.I. has created many automatic writing tools and A.I.-generated text can now be found everywhere including in novels and both fake and real news articles. The technology is also free or inexpensive.
New data model predicts how deployments affect future readiness
When it’s time to make a decision about sending a ground unit to Europe or an aviation squadron to the Indo-Pacific, it can take the Pentagon weeks to gather information from hundreds of databases to see how those movements will affect long-term readiness. That might not be the case...
Capsule-Sized Biobatteries Could Power Ingestible Cameras in Small Intestine
Image: Capsule-sized ingestible biobatteries could allow new view of digestive system (Photo courtesy of Binghamton University) Tech companies have developed many devices that work outside the body, such as cell phones, smart watches, tablets and hundreds of others. Inside the body, though? That’s obviously trickier for several reasons, but power for a device is a big one. Now, a team of biobattery researchers think they have a solution for the hard-to-reach small intestine, which winds around the human gut for an average of 22 feet.
“The future of generative AI will be in its precision”
“Even in picture and textual content technology we’ve got an extended method to go. It is very important notice how know-how is and in addition the restrictions,” defined Yoav Shoham, co-founder AI21 Labs, chatting with CTech at Calcalist’s Forecasts convention. “Generative something is the concept you set in somewhat and get quite a bit. It is thrilling as it’s wondrous and also you get quite a bit for somewhat. However you need to give it some thought within the sense that not solely do you get quite a bit however what’s the goal you are attempting to hit. The factor is, many generic issues can fulfill you. Nevertheless, as you transcend these experiences you will have to be exact. Should you write an e mail to a buyer you’ll be able to’t get it flawed. What you will notice is that the instrument will get rather more exact.”
Evercam’s new 4D View, powered by iTwin, improves collaboration with easier access to real-time videos and project design data
Evercam is pleased to announce the addition of Evercam 4D View to Bentley Systems’ powered by iTwin program. Evercam 4D View helps project teams leverage engineering and design data to better understand the construction sequence and communicate project plans to all parties involved. The 4D View app combines real-time,...
This AI Paper Presents X-Decoder: A Single Model Trained to Support a Wide Range of Vision and Vision-Language Tasks
A long-standing issue in the field of vision is interpreting visual information at various degrees of detail. The tasks range from pixel-level grouping tasks (e.g., image instance/semantic/panoptic segmentation) to region-level localization tasks (e.g., object detection and phrase grounding). They also include image-level tasks (e.g., image classification, image-text retrieval, image captioning, and visual question answering). Only recently, most of these jobs were handled individually using specialized model designs, making it impossible to take advantage of the synergy between tasks at various granularities. A rising interest in developing general-purpose models that can learn from and be applied to a variety of vision and vision-language activities through multi-task learning, sequential decoding, or unified learning method is being seen in the light of transformers’ adaptability.
Use of Analog Computers in Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Analog Computers are a class of devices in which physical quantities like electrical voltage, mechanical motions, or fluid pressure are represented so that they are analogous to the corresponding amount in the problem to be solved. Here is a simple example of an analog computer. If we turn the black...
Exploring the Brain: MIT Researchers Investigate Which Areas are Activated During Evaluation of Computer Programs
Program comprehension is the process through which software engineers use the source code as their main source of information to comprehend the behavior of a software system. Comprehending computer code is a challenging activity that involves a variety of cognitive abilities, from syntactic parsing to mentally recreating systems. Despite the popularity of this exercise, little is known about how the human brain processes code during code comprehension.
