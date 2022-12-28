Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Buffalo Police Arrest 10 For Looting During Storm
BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) — Officials in Buffalo have arrested 10 people for alleged looting during the blizzard. Police say more arrests are coming and they are urging people to turn themselves in. “I strongly urge a lot of these incidents that had video. You’re out there. You’ve been on...
Cheektowaga Police asking for help identifying hero who saved people during the blizzard
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a local hero. They are asking if anyone know who "Merry Christmas Jay" is. Jay helped bring people into Pine Hill School and get them out of the blizzard. The police department would like to thank Jay for his heroism.
Buffalo Residents Banned From Driving by Military Police Following Intense Blizzard
Both New York State police officers and National Guarduardsmen will be stationed along roadways in Buffalo in an effort to enforce a ban on driving as blizzard conditions wreak havoc on streets. Officials in Erie County held a press conference sharing that authorities will work harder to keep residents from...
This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]
You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
Niagara Falls man arrested after police chase Wednesday night in Wheatfield
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A man from Niagara Falls faces a long list of charges following a police pursuit in Niagara County Wednesday night. Jevon I. Flynn, 28, of Niagara Falls, is charged with:. Unlawful Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd (A Misdemeanor) Reckless Endangerment 2nd (A Misdemeanor)
Four arraigned for allegedly looting dollar stores during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people have been arraigned for allegedly looting various dollar stores during the blizzard this past weekend, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. 46-year-old Felix Ramos, 55-year-old Luiman Velez, 34-year-old Shaniece Jones and 57-year-old Aaron Peterson are all facing charges in connection with alleged looting incidents in the Buffalo […]
Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
26-year-old Buffalonian dies in blizzard, leaves behind wife and unborn son
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are now 39 people who have died in Erie County from the blizzard. Among them is 26-year-old Abdul Sharifu, who moved from the Congo to Buffalo years ago. He was just getting the next chapter of his life started. Sharifu was known to many by...
Buffalo descends into chaos, as store owners open fire on looters
Looters were warned that store owners in Buffalo had taken up arms to protect their businesses amid a string of robberies during the deadly blizzard that killed 31 people so far in the city.
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk man faces multiple charges after officer observes suspicious person
A Dunkirk man is facing several charges after a city police officer observed a suspicious person in the area of East 3rd Street and Washington Avenue. Dunkirk Police say 32-year-old Larry Casey III was allegedly attempting to open door handles to closed businesses and parked vehicles around 12:30 am Wednesday. The officer apparently tried to stop Casey, who then fled on foot. During the chase, Casey attempted to access a locked door to a residential building. After failing to gain entry, police say Casey turned around, ignored the officer's commands, and physically attacked the officer. After a brief struggle and after other officers arrived, a taser was deployed according to police and Casey was taken into custody. At one point, Casey allegedly struck the officer in the face, breaking his eyeglasses. Casey was transported to Dunkirk Police Headquarters and under New York State's Bail Reform guidelines was released on appearance tickets for obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree, criminal mischief 3rd, resisting arrest and harassment 2nd.
National Guard Sending in Military Police To Enforce Driving Ban In Buffalo
The country has been hit with a historic, potentially once-in-a-lifetime storm and the recovery efforts have been steady, but moving slowly. Many areas of Western New York have been hit hard and that has shown its impact in the fact that so many people have been stuck and stranded, along with the thousands of people that lost power during the height of the storm.
police1.com
‘Lowest of the low’: N.Y. mayor slams criminals looting during deadly snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — People looting stores during a historic winter storm are the “lowest of the low,” according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. WIVB reports Buffalo police have responded to multiple reports of businesses being looted after a blizzard shut down much of the Western New York city. Officers have made “a few arrests” and helped board up some stores that were broken into.
Pastor says because of stealing, baby formula gone in areas hard hit by storm
“The number of people I’ve seen use going into stores and taking stuff. They didn’t just take things. They ravaged the store.
Bad News For Travelers, Buffalo Airport To Remain Closed Due To Blizzard
Travelers trying to leave Buffalo or get back home to Buffalo are delayed again. Due to the conditions brought on by the blizzard, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport will remain closed. Travel has been disrupted nationwide due to winter storm Elliott. What should have been a busy holiday travel weekend...
WKBW-TV
USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
TODAY.com
Buffalo sets record for longest blizzard on record
More winter weather is in store for some parts of the Northeast as Buffalo, New York sets a record for its longest blizzard on record. Warmer weather is expected later in the week, allowing for some icy conditions to melt. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks the storm’s latest forecast.Dec. 27, 2022.
Erie County, Buffalo defend snowmobile policy during storm
“Erie County has access to snowmobiles and can request them, as needed, but I think we’re forgetting the fact that no one could go out [in the height of the storm],” said Dan Neaverth, Jr. on WBEN Tuesday morning.
Poloncarz apologizes to community in final blizzard briefing as death toll rises to 39
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz opened by apologizing to the community and Buffalo for his tirade attacking Mayor Byron Brown and city snow removal efforts during a similar briefing Wednesday.
2 North Tonawanda Police Officers Saved the Lives of 60 Tourists
The aftermath of the Christmas blizzard of 2022 in Western New York will continue for the next few days. Crews are still in the process clearing roads, removing stranded vehicles and assisting those who need help. 50 inches fell at the Buffalo Airport, while another 20-40 inches fell in other...
buffalorising.com
Married Nurses each work 50+ Hour Shift During the Blizzard
Just days before Christmas, Buffalonians could not even begin to imagine what would transpire in the next coming days. White out conditions, upwards of 43″ of snow, leaving many Western New York residents in an absolute fight for survival. In the past, we all joked about the snow globe...
