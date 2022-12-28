A Dunkirk man is facing several charges after a city police officer observed a suspicious person in the area of East 3rd Street and Washington Avenue. Dunkirk Police say 32-year-old Larry Casey III was allegedly attempting to open door handles to closed businesses and parked vehicles around 12:30 am Wednesday. The officer apparently tried to stop Casey, who then fled on foot. During the chase, Casey attempted to access a locked door to a residential building. After failing to gain entry, police say Casey turned around, ignored the officer's commands, and physically attacked the officer. After a brief struggle and after other officers arrived, a taser was deployed according to police and Casey was taken into custody. At one point, Casey allegedly struck the officer in the face, breaking his eyeglasses. Casey was transported to Dunkirk Police Headquarters and under New York State's Bail Reform guidelines was released on appearance tickets for obstructing governmental administration in the 2nd degree, criminal mischief 3rd, resisting arrest and harassment 2nd.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO