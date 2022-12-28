ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, DeBrusk, Locmeils & More

Despite a three-day holiday break in the last seven days, it certainly was an eventful week for the Boston Bruins with three games sandwiched around their break. The theme of the week was comebacks for the Black and Gold who still sit on top of the NHL standings with a 27-4-3 record.
CBS New York

Patrice Bergeron breaks late tie, Bruins beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. — Patrice Bergeron scored the tiebreaker with 4:08 remaining in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Wednesday night.Trent Frederic and Pavel Zacha also scored for NHL-leading Boston, which improved to 28-4-3. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves."It's almost like you get used to it," Bergeron said of Ullmark, who won his 20th game of the season. "You don't want to do that, though. ... We're a good team defensively. And I think you (have) to carry that on." Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for New Jersey, which fell to 22-11-2. Nico Hischier...
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
FOX Sports

Nylander's OT goal gives Maple Leafs 5-4 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) — William Nylander scored in overtime for Toronto after teammate TJ Brodie missed a penalty shot earlier in the extra session, and the Maple Leafs beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4 on Tuesday night. Justin Holl, Alexander Kerfoot, Calle Jarnkrok and John Tavares also scored for...
Yardbarker

NHL roundup: Wings escape 4-goal hole, top Pens in OT

Jake Walman's sixth career goal came off a feed from Andrew Copp on a two-on-one at 2:13 of overtime Wednesday as the visiting Detroit Red Wings erased a four-goal deficit to top the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4. Dylan Larkin, Joe Veleno, Jonatan Berggren and David Perron also scored and Lucas Raymond...
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman

Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
FOX Sports

Raanta, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 3-0 for 9th straight win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak...
