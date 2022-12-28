Alaskan Bush People’s Raiven Brown has announced that she and her husband, Bear, have split again. And this time, she’s planning on making it permanent. According to Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Raiven shared the news in an Instagram story. There were no signs leading to the breakup, however. The couple is expecting their second child in a few months, and they appeared to be doing well in their new marriage. But there were apparently troubles behind the scenes and Raiven is done.

24 DAYS AGO