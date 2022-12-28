ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg submits application for judicial post

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yx99l_0jwFn7Ki00

Mayor Steinberg applies for judicial appointment 00:32

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is reportedly being considered for a judicial post.

According to Politico , California Gov. Gavin Newsom is eyeing Steinberg for the 3rd District Court of Appeal in Sacramento.

Mayor Steinberg is currently serving in his second term and still has two years left, so if he's appointed before next November, it would trigger a special election. A spokesperson for the mayor's office sent CBS Sacramento a statement from Steinberg Tuesday, which said:

"I have two years left in my current term as mayor and I am fully focused on the challenges and opportunities we face in the city of Sacramento. I've submitted an application for the judiciary because I'm open to all possibilities for my long term future."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rosevilletoday.com

Roseville’s New Mayor: Bruce Houdesheldt

Washington, D.C. native and longtime South Placer resident. Roseville, Calif.- On December 21, 2022, Bruce Houdesheldt, became the 58th Mayor in Roseville’s 113-year history. Houdesheldt brings to the position over a dozen year serving the Roseville community, first as a member of the Roseville Public Utilities Commission (2010-2012), followed by six years as Planning Commissioner (2012-2019) and from 2020-2022 as Roseville’s Vice-Mayor.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KTLA

Statue of meat packing mogul beheaded in Northern California

Sacramento, California police are investigating the vandalism of a statue in Land Park. On Monday, police received reports that the Charles Swanston statue was vandalized. An image shared by the police department shows the statue without its head. The statue has been there since 1926, nearly 100 years, but just this weekend it was vandalized […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Military veteran's cleanup company booming with Sacramento's rising homeless crisis

SACRAMENTO — It's a dirty job but somebody's got to do it.A small business owner, who didn't want to be identified, along the Alhambra corridor in East Sacramento is fuming. She is fed up with the homeless going to the bathroom in front of her shop."That's not good for business," she said.What they leave behind leaves a lot to be desired, and she isn't the only one who feels that way."You look at gas stations and some are really bad. Some are terrible," said Juergen Bleeker.Bleeker is a military veteran who is taking aim at an ever-growing problem: trash and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

More resources open up for homeless amid rain, cold temps in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With more rain and cold temperatures on the way, both the city and county of Sacramento are activating additional resources for those who are homeless. Sacramento County is activating their weather respite motel sheltering. Partners go out into the community and help those experiencing homelessness reserve a spot.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

What work is being done to protect Sacramento from flooding?

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento region has seen devastating flooding in years past, and each winter, there's a concern another disaster could hit.Now, with another big storm on the way this week, we're getting answers on just what work is being done to help protect the area when river levels rise.The Sacramento region has some of the highest flood risk in the nation."The water that falls either as rain or snow can come down the watershed very rapidly," said Tim Kerr, general manager of the American River Flood Control District.Sacramento County last saw severe flooding in 2017, and since then,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Increase in postal worker robberies in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - There has been an increase in people robbing postal workers in the Sacramento area. The robberies are similar to those in the Bay Area, where mail carriers have been targeted for their mailbox keys. The gunman seen in one surveillance photo held up a mail carrier on...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Third Former California Correctional Officer Charged in Cover-Up at CSP-Sacramento Arrested and Five Count Indictment Unsealed

December 28, 2022 - Sacramento, Calif. — A third former CSP-Sacramento California state correctional officer was arrested and made her initial appearance yesterday in connection with false. statements regarding civil rights violations. A federal grand jury in Sacramento returned a five-count indictment as to Brenda Villa, 32, of North...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

New push underway to convert state office buildings into housing

SACRAMENTO - A new push is underway to turn empty state office buildings into housing. A new state law will require the Department of General Services to commission a report on the state's vacant buildings and their potential for re-use. As telework within state agencies appears here to stay, this report could be monumental. Ninety-two properties could be transitioned including eight located within Sacramento. "We realize that we can't have a thriving downtown of just office workers. Before the pandemic, it was lifeless in the evenings," said State Assemblyman Kevin McCarty.There are two housing possibilities in downtown Sacramento, including the Board of Equalization building on N Street and the Employment Development Department building on capitol mall.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

What happened to Sacramento’s old tree nursery?

(KTXL) — The City of Sacramento used to run a tree nursery on 34th Avenue near the Sacramento Executive Airport but the site has sat mostly unused for more than a decade. According to the Sacramento city government, the City Tree Nursery at Mangan Park is approximately five acres and has a greenhouse, a former […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
mynspr.org

Amador, Yuba City schools confront racism after football incidents

School districts in Yuba City and Amador County will begin education and training programs for students and staff following racist incidents this fall involving their respective football teams, the Associated Press reported. “There are vital messages about race, discrimination, and systemic changes that are necessary to help us turn important...
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Alleged Stockton serial killer Brownlee suspected in second East Bay death

STOCKTON – New murder charges announced against alleged Stockton serial shooter Wesley Brownlee revealed that he allegedly killed two people in Alameda County, according to charging documents.  The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office announced four new murder charges for Brownlee on Tuesday, bringing the total to seven people he is accused of killing. Brownlee is being charged for the murder of a newly named victim out of Alameda County, Mervin Harmon, who was shot on April 16, 2021. The District Attorney's Office has also filed a murder charge for the death of Juan Alexander Vasquez in Alameda County.  Both Harmon...
STOCKTON, CA
Robert J Hansen

El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentence

Tina Perry (left) and Harvest Davidson (right). Davidson was facing murder charges in El Dorado County but was released in mid-December.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) Earlier this month one of five men who were fighting murder charges in El Dorado County since 2017 was released for time served after accepting a plea agreement for armed robbery, according to El Dorado County records.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
123K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy