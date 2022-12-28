Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg submits application for judicial post

Mayor Steinberg applies for judicial appointment 00:32

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is reportedly being considered for a judicial post.

According to Politico , California Gov. Gavin Newsom is eyeing Steinberg for the 3rd District Court of Appeal in Sacramento.

Mayor Steinberg is currently serving in his second term and still has two years left, so if he's appointed before next November, it would trigger a special election. A spokesperson for the mayor's office sent CBS Sacramento a statement from Steinberg Tuesday, which said: