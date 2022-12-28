ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nuggets rally to beat Kings 113-106 for 5th straight win

By JOSH DUBOW
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kcD1p_0jwFn4gX00
1 of 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points, Jamal Murray added 25 and the Denver Nuggets rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 113-106 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

“We got down by 20 points and we didn’t drop our heads,” coach Michael Malone said. “We just stayed with it, kept on chopping away and were able to get the win.”

Porter and Murray sparked an 8-0 run in a span of 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter to turn a tie game into another win for the top team in the Western Conference.

Porter’s 3-pointer broke a 96-all tie with 3:14 to play and Murray followed with a desperation 3 just before the shot clock expired. Murray then added a steal and breakaway layup to make it 104-96 with 2:14 to play and Denver hung on from there.

“That’s what you want,” Malone said. “You need your best players to step up.”

Nikola Jokic added 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds for the Nuggets, who have won eight of their last nine games.

De’Aaron Fox scored 26 points and Kevin Huerter added 11 for the Kings, who have lost three of four games to open a six-game homestand.

“This was a game, especially the first of a back-to-back, we needed to have more energy than them,” Huerter said. “We came out the right way … and obviously they kind of worked us in the second half.”

The Kings built a 20-point lead midway through the second quarter before the Nuggets chipped away thanks to the play of Porter, who scored 19 points in the first half.

Sacramento led 56-47 at the break, holding Jokic to two points on two shots.

“The most important stretch of this game was how we closed the second quarter,” Malone said. “They had all the momentum, they were feeling good and we allowed that to happen. They didn’t feel us. To have that run of 23-12 to kind of get back in the game, cut it to nine at the half, and then we used our third and fourth quarter to kind of continue that.”

But Jokic scored 14 points in the third quarter to cut the deficit to four points headed into the tight final period.

“At some point we were tired and made some mistakes,” said acting Kings coach Jordi Fernandez. “That’s human nature.”

SHORT-HANDED

The Kings were without coach Mike Brown and star center Domantas Sabonis.

Brown entered the health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19 and missed the game. Fernandez took his place.

Sabonis was sidelined with an avulsion fracture of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb. Sabonis hurt his non-shooting hand in the fourth quarter of Sacramento’s loss to Washington on Friday. He will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

Denver forward Aaron Gordon missed the game with a shoulder injury.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: This was the third time in the past six seasons that Jokic was held to two points or fewer in the first half when playing at least 17 minutes. ... G Bruce Brown left the game in the second quarter with a sprained right ankle and didn’t return. ... Zeke Nnaji replaced Gordon in the starting lineup for his third start in three seasons in the NBA. He fouled out with no points in 15 minutes.

Kings: Alex Len, who had played 25 minutes all season, started in place of Sabonis. ... Former Kings GM Vlade Divac sat courtside next to owner Vivek Ranadive.

The teams finish a two-game series with another game in Sacramento on Wednesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Davion Mitchell discusses the Kings rally to defeat the Nuggets 127-126

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Davion Mitchell says he won the defensive player of the game chain following Sacramento’s 127-126 rally to beat the Denver Nuggets, talks about the defensive effort in the second half, having three players score over 30 points in the victory and seeing Domantas Sabonis play through a broken thumb.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez on Sacramento’s 127-126 win over the Denver Nuggets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – While filling in for Mike Brown, who is away from the team in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez talks about splitting the two game series with the Nuggets with Wednesday’s 127-126 victory over Denver, having Domantas Sabonis play through a broken thumb, the performance from […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

Nurkic rallies Blazers past Hornets on Lillard's big night

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic scored 27 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers, to go with 14 rebounds and six assists as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 124-113 on Monday night. Jerami Grant led all scorers with 32 points for Portland. Damian Lillard had 17 points and nine assists on a night when he was honored for becoming the leading scorer in Trail Blazers history. “I don’t know how to describe it. It made me feel old a little bit,” Lillard said. “Just the appreciation from my teammates. I don’t big bro them even though a lot of them are much younger than me and probably grew up watching me in the NBA when they were in high school. But tonight to hear them say congratulations, it was almost admiration in their voice and respect. I knew it was there but tonight I felt it even more.” Most of the crowd stuck around for the postgame ceremony, as well.
PORTLAND, OR
InsideTheHeat

A Third Straight MVP Would Put Nikola Jokic In Rare Company

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is a contender for the MVP award for the third consecutive season. Several betting sites have Jokic in the top 10 for the honor. The Kia MVP ladder has the Nuggets star at No. 2 behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Nuggets are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Millner scores 25 as Toledo rolls to 103-88 win over Lourdes

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Setric Millner Jr. scored 25 points to lead six players in double figures and Toledo rolled to a 103-88 victory over Lourdes on Thursday night. Rayj Dennis added 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Rockets (9-4). Ra’Heim Moss had 18 points, while JT Shumate and Dante Maddox Jr. scored 13 apiece. Shumate had a team-high eight rebounds. E.J. Farmer contributed 10 points off the bench. Joey Holifield scored 23 points to lead the Gray Wolves. Jackie Harris made six 3-pointers and scored 20. Little Anderson had 18 points and four assists, while freshman Clif Snow hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 off the bench. ___
TOLEDO, OH
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Bones Hyland starting Wednesday for Jamal Murray (injury management)

Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Hyland is replacing Jamal Murray (injury management) in the lineup to make his first start of the season. Bruce Brown (ankle) is also out on the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back, so Hyland should see plenty of minutes.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Washington scores 26 as banged-up Suns beat Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 26 points, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108 on Tuesday night. Washington, a two-way guard in his second year out of Ohio State, went 5 for 9 from 3-point range and 10 of 21 from the field overall. “It felt good, man,” Washington said. “I’ve been working my tail off. I’ve just been believing in myself. Coaches believe in me. My teammates believe in me.” Suns coach Monty Williams praised Washington’s effort.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Cowart, Christon lead Grambling over North American 101-42

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Shawndarius Cowart had 19 points and five steals, Cameron Christon scored 18 with nine rebounds and Grambling rolled to a 101-42 victory over North American University on Thursday night. Jonathan Aku and Jourdan Smith added 16 points apiece for the Tigers (7-5). Virshon Cotton had 10 points as all five starters scored in double figures. Kiante Kizzie scored 13 points to lead the Stallions. ___
GRAMBLING, LA
The Associated Press

Small's 19 lead Utah Valley over Sam Houston 80-64

OREM, Utah (AP) — Tahj Small scored 19 points as Utah Valley beat Sam Houston 80-64 in a Western Athletic Conference opener on Thursday night. Small shot 8 for 14, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Wolverines (10-4). Le’Tre Darthard scored 15 points while going 5 of 14 (4 for 12 from distance). Justin Harmon was 4 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points. The Wolverines picked up their seventh straight win. Qua Grant finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Bearkats (10-3). Jaden Ray added 13 points and two steals for Sam Houston. In addition, Donte Powers finished with 10 points. Both teams next play Saturday. Utah Valley hosts Utah Tech while Sam Houston visits New Mexico State.
OREM, UT
The Associated Press

Jones powers Weber State to 81-72 win over Northern Colorado

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 26 points as Weber State beat Northern Colorado 81-72 in a Big Sky Conference opener on Thursday night. Jones added 13 rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats (6-8). Steven Verplancken Jr. scored 15 points with five rebounds, while Alex Tew scored 10. The Bears (5-8) were led by Dalton Knecht with 22 points. Daylen Kountz added 18 points, while Matt Johnson scored 10. Both teams next play Saturday. Weber State hosts Northern Arizona while Northern Colorado visits Idaho State.
OGDEN, UT
The Associated Press

Abmas scores 32 as Oral Roberts downs Omaha 92-89

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Max Abmas’ 32 points led Oral Roberts past Omaha 92-89 on Thursday. Abmas had seven assists and three steals for the Golden Eagles (11-3). Patrick Mwamba added 13 points while going 5 of 8 from the field, and he also had eight rebounds and three steals. Issac McBride was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 12 points. The Golden Eagles picked up their eighth straight victory.
OMAHA, NE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
605K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy