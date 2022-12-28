Food Made Fresh: Ring in the new year right with Black-eyed Peas and Rice

Black-eyed peas and rice are a fantastic why to bring in the New Year! My family eats black-eyed peas as an annual tradition to bring good luck in the coming year. I bet many of you do the same. So, I’m always open to finding new ways to serve them. I continue to be shocked that some regions around the country only feed black-eyed peas to their livestock. Lucky for the animals, but how sad for the humans.

Peas pack fiber and protein, and mixed with rice, the two provide a complete protein. No need to add meat, unless you prefer to use a ham hock to season the peas. However, I have found that with so many flavor and seasoning options, I don’t miss the addition of pork.

We also like to have plenty of greens with the meal, to assure good fortune. I’ve added some to this recipe for an all-in-one dish that will help us ring in a bright new future.

Cornbread, buttered rolls, or hot tortillas round out this one-pot meal. And maybe a leftover peanut patty, or piece of pecan pie.

Here’s to you and yours. Have a blessed new year, and enjoy food made fresh!

Black-eyed Peas and Rice

1-pound dried black-eyed peas, cooked reserving 1/2 cup cooking liquid*

1 cup uncooked rice

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

1 onion, peeled and diced

2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

2 cups packed fresh spinach

1/2 cup sliced pickled pepperoncini peppers, with juice

*4 to 5 cups canned or frozen peas can be used in placed of cooking dried peas

Prepare rice per package instructions. Set aside and keep warm.

In a large, non-stick skillet, add tomatoes and onion. Cook over medium heat for 5 to 6 minutes, until onions begin to brown. Add peas with 1/2 cup cooking liquid, garlic, spinach, and peppers, stirring to combine.

Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. Serve warm, and top with a scoop of rice. Add a few sprinkles of pepper juice to serve, if desired. Makes 4 servings.

ANGELINA LARUE is a food writer, recipe developer and author of “The Whole Enchilada Fresh and Nutritious Southwestern Cuisine.”