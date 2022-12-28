ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

Prep Basketball: Gabbert’s steal secures Greenbrier East win at South Charleston, Shady falls in Florida

By Rusty Udy
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mKtfV_0jwFmZpC00
File Photo by Karen Akers

Greenbrier East 54, South Charleston 53

South Charleston – Greenbrier East boys basketball head coach Jared Patton wanted his team to play in some tough environments this year.

After securing road wins over Beckley and Princeton in the last 10 days, the Spartans went into the South Charleston Community Center Tuesday afternoon and knocked of the Black Eagles 54-53.

Goose Gabbert was big again in the second half for Greenbrier East scoring nine of his 15 points as well as securing the game saving steal on the final possession of the game to seal the win.

The visitors led by as many as 11 points in the second half before South Charleston rallied to take 49-48 lead with 3:11 to play on a 3-pointer from Bryson Smith.

Six points down the stretch by Gabbert was the difference however for the Spartans which raised their record to 4-1 on the year.

Adam Seams led East with 16, while Kaiden Huffman scored 11. Bryson Brammer had six points and Chris Sinclair added five.

Nasjaih Jones led South Charleston with 20 points and Smith netted 18 points.

Greenbrier East is back in action on Jan. 6 when it plays Huntington in the New River CTC Tournament.

GE: 13 12 19 10 – 54

SC: 15 9 13 16 – 53

Providence, Fla. 58, Shady Spring 50

Ocala, Fla. – Providence School from Jacksonville, Fla. knocked off Class AAA No. 1 Shady Spring 58-50 Wednesday afternoon at the Kingdom of the Sun Tournament at Vanguard High School.

Coming in the No. 1 ranked AAA school in Florida, the Stallions (10-0) built a nine-point halftime lead and held on to defeat the Tigers.

Chris Arias and Mason Lee led Providence with 14 points apiece, while Brady Patterson and Caleb McAbee both scored seven points.

Ammar Maxwell led Shady Spring with 11 points. Cam Manns had eight points and Khi Olson scored seven.

Shady Spring is back in action Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in the consolation bracket.

SS: 12 11 10 17 – 50

P: 12 20 12 14 – 58

Shady Spring

Braden Chapman 6, Cole Chapman 3, Jaedan Holstein 4, Cameron Manns 8, Amar Maxwell 11, Sam Jordan 3, Jack Williams 3, Gavin Davis 5, Kai Olson 7.

Providence

Chris Arias 14, Mason Lee 14, Brady Patterson 7, B.J Boykin 2, Caleb McAbee 7, David Fonville 3, Jaylen Robsinson 9, Abdul Mansaray 2

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lootpress

Prep Basketball: Princeton routs Mount Hope Christian

Beckley – It had been 18 days since Princeton crossed the 90-point threshold. That number is back to 0. The Tigers jumped out to a 13-0 lead Wednesday at the Little General Battle for the Armory, downing Mount Hope Christian 99-47 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. With the...
PRINCETON, WV
Highschool Basketball Pro

Bluefield, December 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bluefield High School basketball team will have a game with Graham High School on December 28, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BLUEFIELD, VA
hwy.co

The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel

Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
DINGESS, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Clint Trickett, WVU’s OC Job, and Twitter

(Photo by Marshall Athletics) Clint Trickett, who played for WVU from 2013 to 2014, is one of the best Mountaineer quarterbacks in recent memory. After retiring from the game following a string of concussions, Trickett immediately landed on his feet in coaching. His career has taken him from East Mississippi...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Cold Snap Proves Hot For W.Va. Ski Industry

Right now, the Mountain State’s ski areas are in the thick of their most profitable season. Joe Stevens, executive director of the West Virginia Ski Areas Association, said the holiday period for the state's five ski resorts runs for three weeks - the weeks before, during and after Christmas.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Williamson Daily News

COVID relief money is building new Marshall baseball field

CHARLESTON — Despite pleas from social service groups to Gov. Jim Justice that leftover federal COVID relief money should be used to help struggling households, Justice instead diverted some of that money to ensure construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field. Seven months into the COVID-19 pandemic, 29...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio lineman killed while working to restore power

An Ohio lineman died after Thursday’s Winter Storm. According to the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative’s Facebook page, one of their apprentice lineworkers, 22 year old Blake Rodgers, died after an  “electrical contact incident.” The incident happened around 10:15 am December 23 just outside Pedro, in Lawrence County , Ohio. Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative says they are […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Deputies searching for 2 juvenile suspects after attempted breaking and entering in Cross Lanes, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that one juvenile is already in custody. The alleged incident happened on the 100 block of Goff Mountain Rd. at a commercial building. The name of the business […]
CROSS LANES, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Missing Roane County, West Virginia, teen found safe

UPDATE: (3:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022) – West Virginia State Police confirm Brayden Ash has been found safe. ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile in Roane County. According to the WVSP, Brayden Matthew Ash, 16, allegedly ran away from a […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy