Prep Basketball: Gabbert’s steal secures Greenbrier East win at South Charleston, Shady falls in Florida

File Photo by Karen Akers

Greenbrier East 54, South Charleston 53

South Charleston – Greenbrier East boys basketball head coach Jared Patton wanted his team to play in some tough environments this year.

After securing road wins over Beckley and Princeton in the last 10 days, the Spartans went into the South Charleston Community Center Tuesday afternoon and knocked of the Black Eagles 54-53.

Goose Gabbert was big again in the second half for Greenbrier East scoring nine of his 15 points as well as securing the game saving steal on the final possession of the game to seal the win.

The visitors led by as many as 11 points in the second half before South Charleston rallied to take 49-48 lead with 3:11 to play on a 3-pointer from Bryson Smith.

Six points down the stretch by Gabbert was the difference however for the Spartans which raised their record to 4-1 on the year.

Adam Seams led East with 16, while Kaiden Huffman scored 11. Bryson Brammer had six points and Chris Sinclair added five.

Nasjaih Jones led South Charleston with 20 points and Smith netted 18 points.

Greenbrier East is back in action on Jan. 6 when it plays Huntington in the New River CTC Tournament.

GE: 13 12 19 10 – 54

SC: 15 9 13 16 – 53

Providence, Fla. 58, Shady Spring 50

Ocala, Fla. – Providence School from Jacksonville, Fla. knocked off Class AAA No. 1 Shady Spring 58-50 Wednesday afternoon at the Kingdom of the Sun Tournament at Vanguard High School.

Coming in the No. 1 ranked AAA school in Florida, the Stallions (10-0) built a nine-point halftime lead and held on to defeat the Tigers.

Chris Arias and Mason Lee led Providence with 14 points apiece, while Brady Patterson and Caleb McAbee both scored seven points.

Ammar Maxwell led Shady Spring with 11 points. Cam Manns had eight points and Khi Olson scored seven.

Shady Spring is back in action Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in the consolation bracket.

SS: 12 11 10 17 – 50

P: 12 20 12 14 – 58

Shady Spring

Braden Chapman 6, Cole Chapman 3, Jaedan Holstein 4, Cameron Manns 8, Amar Maxwell 11, Sam Jordan 3, Jack Williams 3, Gavin Davis 5, Kai Olson 7.

Providence

Chris Arias 14, Mason Lee 14, Brady Patterson 7, B.J Boykin 2, Caleb McAbee 7, David Fonville 3, Jaylen Robsinson 9, Abdul Mansaray 2