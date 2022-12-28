Read full article on original website
Related
Brexit means no British manufacturer able to build UK government’s ministerial cars
The government’s next fleet of armoured ministerial cars will be made in Germany because supply chain issues hampered by Brexit mean no British manufacturer is able to meet its requirements, The Independent has learned.The Metropolitan Police announced over the summer that it was ditching armoured Jaguar XJs for Baden-Württemberg-assembled Audi A8s – prompting criticism.But it has now been revealed that the decision was made because there no British car maker is “able to meet the requirements of the tender”, forcing the Met’s hand.Last year, UK car production hit its lowest level since 1956, because of skills shortages and supply...
‘We’re only seeing the negative’: UK farmers on Brexit and losing the common agricultural policy
Sitting in his 18th-century farmhouse in the uplands of Bethlehem, in the breathtaking western reaches of the Brecon Beacons, Ian Rickman ponders the damage Brexit has done to his future. Two years since the UK quit the EU, the future for mountain sheep-farmers such as him is full of economic precarity.
2022 set to be UK's hottest year on record
British experts on Wednesday said 2022 was set to be the UK's warmest on record after a year of heatwaves and minimal rainfall. The Met Office said all four of the UK's seasons in 2022 were in the top 10 warmest on record.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
earth.com
China may trigger the deadliest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic
For three years, China has followed a strict “zero-Covid” policy, based on stringent protocols of mass testing, quarantine, and isolation of even asymptomatic cases. However, following a wave of protests by thousands of citizens weary of draconian lockdowns, the government has now started to relax Covid restrictions, which is coming as a relief for many Chinese residents who have been clamoring for change.
Pigs are the latest casualty of Germany's energy crisis
Pig herds in Germany have shrunk to a record low as producers battle soaring input costs, adding to the list of German industries hobbled by the energy crisis.
New Stealth Fighter Will Be Developed Jointly By Japan, Britain, Italy
MHIHaving three nations working as equal partners on a future stealth fighter is a first, but there are still considerable challenges ahead.
West Africa power vacuum is being filled by Russia
Now is the time to build a foundation that Russia cannot manipulate, and the West can no longer overlook.
natureworldnews.com
Giant Queen Murder Hornet from China in 2004 Responsible for Invading Europe [Study]
A giant queen murder hornet which arrived from China in 2004 was likely responsible for the current hornet invasion of Europe. This is according to a new study which conducted genetic analysis to determine the hornets' invasion of the continent nearly 20 years ago started from just one wasp. Europe...
COVID-19 ravages Mainland China with estimated 250 million cases in 20 days; world weekly up 9%
Mainland China is experiencing its first major COVID-10 surge since the pandemic originerated there three years ago with an estimated 250 million people infected with the virus in the first 20 days of the month as the "z
China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity
BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from COVID-19, UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday, nearly doubling its estimate from a week ago, as infections ripped across the world's most populous nation.
US to require arrivals from China to provide negative Covid test
The US has announced all travellers from China must provide a negative Covid-19 test to enter the country, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections. The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation’s strict anti-virus controls. Beijing’s “zero Covid” policies had kept...
CNBC
UK and France say no plans currently to follow Italy with Covid tests for China arrivals
Beijing on Monday dropped its quarantine on arrival policy, leading many to book their first overseas trips in years. Italy on Wednesday became the first European country to announce that mandatory antigen swabs would be required of all travelers coming from China. The U.S. said from Jan. 5. all arrivals...
Italy tests arrivals from China for Covid and US considers the same as Beijing fights spike in cases
China scrapped quarantine for travellers from January 8, dismantling the last piece of its stringent zero-Covid policy and ending some of the world's harshest border restrictions.
Government appears to backtrack on position on Covid tests for China arrivals
The Government appeared to backtrack on its suggestion that travellers from China will not be screened for Covid after critics including two former health ministers called for testing to be introduced.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday that the possibility of imposing restrictions on visitors from the East Asian country was “under review”.It comes after former health ministers Lord Bethell and Steve Brine were among those to place pressure on the Government following its assertion that there were “no plans” to introduce tests for China arrivals.Asked about the Government’s position during a visit to military personnel covering for Border Force...
EU doesn’t follow Italy with COVID checks on China arrivals
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is assessing Beijing’s rollback of its strict anti-infection controls but refrained Thursday from immediately following EU member Italy in requiring coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China. Health officials from the 27-member bloc promised to continue talks on seeking a common...
Egg rules 'may be scrambled' to avoid British producers being undercut by EU farmers
The UK could tear up its rules on free-range eggs because Brussels wants to let EU farmers undercut their British counterparts with weaker food standards.
Government refuses to publish economic benefits estimate of latest Brexit trade deal
The government has refused to publish an estimate of the economic benefits of its latest planned Brexit trade deal.Ministers had faced mockery over the small benefits to the economy expected from previous free trade agreements – with most giving tiny boosts to GDP.But the Department for International Trade (DIT) has now decided not to publish a figure for an enhanced agreement with Israel, arguing that it “isn’t appropriate”.Opposition parties say the government should be more transparent about its trade talks and come up with an estimate – though economists say the benefits of the renegotiated deal could be difficult...
BBC
Covid in China: People rush to book travel as borders finally reopen
Chinese people have rushed to book overseas travel after Beijing announced it would reopen its borders next month. Passport applications for Chinese citizens wishing to travel internationally will resume from 8 January, the immigration administration said. It follows an announcement on Monday that ended almost three years of strict quarantine...
African population growth could create opportunity or crisis zone
Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum is on a mission to build about 46,000 schools in his country, which has one of lowest literacy rates in the world — and a population expected to nearly triple by 2050.
Comments / 0