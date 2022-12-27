ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

Winter weather STILL bursting BG water lines

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Tuesday, News 40 brought you real-time coverage of Bowling Green’s active water line breaks. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities reported freezing water and ground shift have burst dozens of water pipelines… and that more damage is yet to come. A water line break can...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

McLean County officials warning public of registration scam

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in McLean County are warning people of a possible scam. The clerk’s office says the scam targets Kentucky Motor Vehicle Registration customers. Although they don’t have much information, officials say the scam offers to pay registration for the customer or give a discount....
WBKO

Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”. One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Butler County Animal Shelter begins repair

MORGANTOWN, Ky. – Over the Christmas weekend, Butler County Animal Shelter fell victim to the artic weather that blew threw south central Kentucky. When the temperatures began to take a turn for the worse, the animal shelter’s HVAC unit failed to protect the inside through frigid weekend. Then on the morning of Christmas Eve, a pipe burst which led to an emergency foster incident.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

wnky.com

WKRN

Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wcluradio.com

Healthcare premium payments have went to some, records show

GLASGOW — A handful of contracts between the Barren Fiscal Court and area healthcare employers are expected to be processed within the coming days, which means premium payouts will head to more local healthcare workers. The premium payouts are a part of a package approved by magistrates earlier this...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron. Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023. “I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Deadline Approaching To Pay Property Tax Without Penalty

The deadline is quickly approaching to pay property taxes and renew vehicle licenses that are up for renewal in December. Christian County Sheriff Tyler DeArmond says the administrative office at the sheriff’s department will be closed for the New Year holiday Friday, December 30, which means Thursday, December 29, is the final day to pay property taxes in person in the office.
wnky.com

Infant CPR kits to be distributed in Kentucky

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – If you’re a new parent, here’s another tool to add to your checklist – learning CPR could save your newborn’s life. The American Heart Association and the Kentucky Association of Health Plans want to help you do that. They have distributed nearly 2,500 infant CPR kits to counties around the commonwealth, including Warren County.
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

