New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
wnky.com
Winter weather STILL bursting BG water lines
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Tuesday, News 40 brought you real-time coverage of Bowling Green’s active water line breaks. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities reported freezing water and ground shift have burst dozens of water pipelines… and that more damage is yet to come. A water line break can...
wpln.org
Lawmakers want answers after TVA imposes rolling blackouts on customers during winter storm
As if dealing with freezing temperatures and frozen pipes weren’t enough, Middle Tennessee also had to endure intermittent power outages over the weekend, leaving customers and lawmakers frustrated. The Tennessee Valley Authority put in place rolling blackouts beginning Christmas Eve, leaving residents without power for about 15 minutes at...
k105.com
Grayson Co. customers of Edmonson Co. Water District could possibly see restoration of services soon
The Boil Water Advisory issued by the Edmonson County Water District for customers in Grayson and Edmonson counties is still in effect. The advisory was issued Tuesday morning after the water district detected a high number of water leaks and burst pipes throughout the system. The leaks and burst pipes were brought on by sub-zero temperatures.
Pipe break under Cumberland River leaking millions of gallons of water
A failed joint along a 24-inch water pipe is leaking millions of gallons of water a day, according to Metro Water Services Director Scott Potter.
14news.com
McLean County officials warning public of registration scam
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in McLean County are warning people of a possible scam. The clerk’s office says the scam targets Kentucky Motor Vehicle Registration customers. Although they don’t have much information, officials say the scam offers to pay registration for the customer or give a discount....
WBKO
Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”. One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”
wdrb.com
Thousands in Grayson and Hart Counties still without water days after winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The effects of a brutally cold Christmas are still being felt in Central Kentucky. Days after the winter storm and sub-zero temperatures, many in Grayson and Hart Counties on Wednesday were still without water. Above ground, temperatures are rising, but below ground, it will take a while for things to warm back up.
Water leaks, burst pipes reported around Sumner County
Major water issues have led to road and facility closures in Gallatin Wednesday morning, according to Sumner County officials.
wnky.com
Butler County Animal Shelter begins repair
MORGANTOWN, Ky. – Over the Christmas weekend, Butler County Animal Shelter fell victim to the artic weather that blew threw south central Kentucky. When the temperatures began to take a turn for the worse, the animal shelter’s HVAC unit failed to protect the inside through frigid weekend. Then on the morning of Christmas Eve, a pipe burst which led to an emergency foster incident.
wnky.com
Frost actively breaking waterlines across Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green residents are calling one after another to report waterline breaks, frozen waterlines, and frozen water meters across the city. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities’ Water/Wastewater crews already responded to approximately 10 waterline breaks spanning Christmas Day and Monday night… and they’re still repairing additional lines breaking Tuesday.
WBKO
Plumbers working hard to repair burst pipes after sub-zero temperatures hit the region
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the region warms up from the recent arctic cold front, multiple areas have seen water mains and pipes bursting due to sub-zero temperatures. Road closures and water boil advisories are common as repairs are completed by municipal utility crews. Even with preparation for the...
wnky.com
Butler Co. Animal Shelter works on repairs after pipe bursts
MORGANTOWN, Ky. – The Butler County Animal Shelter is working on some much-needed repairs. After this past weekend’s winter storm, the shelter said they had a pipe burst, leading to a flood in the building. This led to an emergency situation in frigid temperatures. Thankfully, the shelter was...
WKRN
Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Nearly half of U.S. teens say they’ve been bullied …. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn says...
WBKO
Locals stranded after Southwest fiasco
The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather.
Residents Asked to Refrain From Dripping Faucets
Local utility districts are reporting losing a lot of water across Sumner County due to water line breaks and dripping faucets. They are asking residents to “Refrain” due to “Strain.” Turn off dripping faucets and notify them immediately if you experience a water line break. Contact...
wcluradio.com
Healthcare premium payments have went to some, records show
GLASGOW — A handful of contracts between the Barren Fiscal Court and area healthcare employers are expected to be processed within the coming days, which means premium payouts will head to more local healthcare workers. The premium payouts are a part of a package approved by magistrates earlier this...
WBKO
Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron. Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023. “I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as...
wkdzradio.com
Deadline Approaching To Pay Property Tax Without Penalty
The deadline is quickly approaching to pay property taxes and renew vehicle licenses that are up for renewal in December. Christian County Sheriff Tyler DeArmond says the administrative office at the sheriff’s department will be closed for the New Year holiday Friday, December 30, which means Thursday, December 29, is the final day to pay property taxes in person in the office.
wnky.com
Infant CPR kits to be distributed in Kentucky
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – If you’re a new parent, here’s another tool to add to your checklist – learning CPR could save your newborn’s life. The American Heart Association and the Kentucky Association of Health Plans want to help you do that. They have distributed nearly 2,500 infant CPR kits to counties around the commonwealth, including Warren County.
wevv.com
Scams target Kentucky Motorists
A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
