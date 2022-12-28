ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

National travel meltdown seemingly extends to S.F. Masonic show

The effects of this week's national travel headache were still rippling through the Bay Area on Thursday, with the postponement of a show scheduled at San Francisco's Masonic. The Roots on Wednesday announced that their Thursday performance in The City had been rescheduled to Feb. 23, 2023 "(due) to unforeseen circumstances," a day after announcing their Tuesday show in Denver had been rescheduled to Feb. 24 because of "unforeseen travel issues." ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Southwest Airlines passengers still stranded across the country

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Flight delays are wreaking havoc for travelers across the country as well as right here in the Bay Area. Southwest Airlines says it's canceled a majority of its flights due to technical difficulties with its operating systems, leaving thousands stranded at the airport. On Monday night,...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Southwest Airlines Cancels Hundreds More Flights In and Out of Bay Area

Travel woes continued Wednesday for Southwest Airlines passengers at Bay Area airports as hundreds more flights were canceled. As of about 6 a.m. Pacific time, more than 300 flights in and out of the region's three major hubs were canceled, and virtually all of them were Southwest flights, according to FlightAware.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland-bound Southwest flight diverted back to Honolulu following passenger disturbance

HONOLULU  -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Honolulu bound for Oakland was turned around mid-flight and returned to Honolulu following a disturbance inside the passenger cabin, the airline said.A FlightAware tracker showed Southwest Flight 2050 left Honolulu just after 5 p.m. local time and turned around about an hour and 45 minutes later, arriving back at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.The airline told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the "behavior of customers." A spokesperson told KPIX 5 in an email the flight returned to Honolulu "due to a conflict between...
HONOLULU, HI
KRON4 News

Man rescued from SF Bay at Pier 15 on Thursday morning

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was rescued from under Pier 15 Thursday morning, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. Members of the San Francisco Fire Department responded and performed a bay rescue of one victim, the tweet states. The victim was successfully rescued and is being evaluated. The person rescued […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car wrecks pile up with next round of Bay Area storms

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Yet another atmospheric river system moving across the Bay Area caused a messy start Thursday on the roadway. The California Highway Patrol was called out to respond to numerous crashes in the wet weather. One such crash involved a big rig on Interstate Highway 80 in...
SAN JOSE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Woman Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Interstate 880 in San Leandro

The California Highway Patrol recently reported a deadly wrong-way accident in San Leandro. The accident happened on Interstate 880 near the Davis Street on-ramp, officials said. Details about the Deadly Wrong-Way Accident on Interstate 880 in San Leandro. A preliminary release revealed that a motorist in an unknown car was...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

Struggling artists squeezed out of San Jose

An exorbitant rent increase is about to break apart a longtime artist enclave in downtown San Jose. Roughly six dozens artists at Citadel Art Studios at the corner of Martha and Fifth streets were sent into a scramble last month when their landlord, R&C Brown, announced rent hikes of 100% or more in some instances, starting February 2023, tenants said. Artists organized to fight the new rates and managed to reduce the increases for some tenants, but many said they would have to downsize or lose their space altogether. One artist estimated roughly 30% of tenants are leaving.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy