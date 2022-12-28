"That was the person I looked up to": Christmas Day house fire kills father in Oxnard 02:38

Family members in Oxnard are in mourning after a house fire that broke out on Christmas Day claimed the life of a man who was a father and husband.

Sebastian Solice, 36, died in the fire. His son said he was a dedicated family man who worked in strawberry fields to provide for his wife and children.

"The day before we were together Christmas Eve and I was like 'me and my wife got you these amazing gifts and we're gonna be there first thing in the morning tomorrow,'" said Jorge Ramirez, Solice's son.

But the holiday plans didn't happen after Ramirez's family home caught fire around 3 a.m. Sunday.

"That was the person I looked up to— hard-working and the reason why I try to be the same," said Ramirez.

Solice's other two children and wife were also injured in the fire and rushed to the hospital with third-degree burns.

The Ramirez family was renting a converted garage on Guava Street in Oxnard. Firefighters said there were no working smoke detectors in the studio apartment and although they are still investigating, they believe the fire started with unattended candles.