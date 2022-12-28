Read full article on original website
Related
Bloomfield 57, South 54 in OT
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Bloomfield Cardinals advance to the championship game with a 57-54 win over Terre Haute South. Peter Combs finished with 24 points to lead the Cardinals. Zayvion Baker had 27 for the Braves. Bloomfield will play Linton for the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic Championship Thursday night at 7:30pm.
Current Publishing
Opinion: Thanks for the memories – Part 1
Every year about this time I look back at the previous 12 months and express appreciation for the people, places and things that have made their way into my weekly columns. So, thanks to:. My old roommate from college who called me after 55 years. He reminded me we hadn’t...
WLFI.com
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
lhsmagpie.com
The New Addition to Town
It’s the season of new additions to town with the mall being remodeled and multiple chains making an expansion to the already growing uptown. One of those new chains comes back after a long break with Wendy’s making an appearance once again in Logansport. Sophomore Andy Rojas-Rodriguez thinks...
Current Publishing
Noblesville children’s boutique store to close
A children’s boutique store in downtown Noblesville is closing its doors. Shauna Metzger, who owns Lil Bloomers Children’s Boutique at 876 Logan St., said she is closing her storefront business to focus more on her two children, but plans to maintain an online presence. Metzger originally opened the business eight years ago at 982 Logan St. before moving to its current location.
cbs4indy.com
Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver
John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
WLFI.com
Delphi paves way for development in 2023
DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — This town's mayor is looking back on what she calls a successful 2022. Mayor Anita Werling says accomplishments over the past year in Delphi will set the stage for developments in 2023. The city recently rolled out its first-ever comprehensive land-use plan. Meanwhile, developers announced...
9 dogs remain on IACS' 'Preventing Euthanasia List'
INDIANAPOLIS — In September, Indianapolis Animal Care Services launched its "Preventing Euthanasia List" to help prevent euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs. On Wednesday, IACS shared an update and said six of the 15 dogs on the latest list have been adopted, which means nine dogs still need forever homes.
WRBI Radio
Local restauranteur named to Indiana Grown Commission
Mayasari Effendi, the owner/operator of Mayasari Indonesian Grill, is one of 10 people from around the state who were appointed to the commission. The members will be responsible for connecting businesses that use or sell agricultural products such as restaurants, grocers, wholesalers, and others with Indiana-based producers of meat, fruits, vegetables, wine, and forest products.
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
WISH-TV
Collegiate school for arts in Indianapolis announces closure; 200+ students affected
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday it will close its charter school by Jan. 20. The foundation says it does not have the enrollment numbers needed to keep its collegiate school for the arts opened. The school has more than 200 students. It’s located in the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street just west of Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. The middle school closed in 2009.
Crash on Margaret & Fruitridge leads to power outages
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An energy pole was struck during a car collision involving 2 or more cars in the area of Margaret and Fruitridge Ave. around noon on Dec. 28, causing power outages for people in the area. UPDATED: Representatives from Duke Energy stated around 3:15 p.m. that the power should be back […]
Driver ends up on thin ice in Plainfield Wednesday afternoon
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police said no one was injured when a car ended up on a frozen retention pond Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the 9500 block of Bradford Road, near South Ronald Reagan Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a car in the water. Officers arrived to find a car partially through the ice in a pond.
Parke County inmate attacks correctional officer
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A correctional officer was reportedly attacked in the Parke County Jail. According to a release from the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Dec. 17 during routine inmate checks. Michael Rozsa, 60, of Rockville, reportedly attacked a correctional officer, striking, attempting to choke, and holding the officer in […]
bloomingtonian.com
49-year-old man arrested in Spencer, Indiana after shooting Bloomington man on West Kirkwood Tuesday
The Bloomington Police Department arrested 49-year-old Lewis Robert Siegrist, who is unhoused according to police, after he shot a 42-year-old man in the 1500 block of West Kirkwood, Tuesday, according to Bloomington Police Department Captain Ryan Pedigo. Police tracked the suspect, who was armed with a 9mm handgun, to a...
WLFI.com
Fire departments investigate string of holiday house fires
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Fire officials are pushing safety tips after a string of house fires across the WLFI viewing area during a brutally cold holiday weekend. "December, January and February are usually the times of years where we see a lot of these kinds of fires," Frankfort fire Capt. Russell Sheets says.
Fire causes extensive damage to house on Indianapolis' south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that caused extensive damage to a house on Indianapolis' south side Tuesday morning. Fire crews responded to the 1800 block of Bacon Street, near East Troy Avenue and Interstate 65, shortly after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire.
WLFI.com
Suspect in vehicle pursuit arrested, stolen vehicle recovered
WINGATE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Danville man has been arrested and a stolen vehicle was recovered following a high-speed pursuit. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit started just before 10:30 a.m. when a state trooper pulled over a white Ford F-150 for traveling over 100 mph around the I-74 and State Road 25 interchange near Wingate.
cbs4indy.com
Brownsburg pizza shop employees keeping all of Christmas Day sales
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — There is a special holiday tradition at an Indiana pizza shop that goes quite a long way for the employees who work on Christmas day. Thanks to the owners of Rockstar Pizza in Brownsburg, all of the money made from Christmas Day sales goes toward the employees. The staff can sign up to work the shift if they would like, and, in return, the day’s sales are split among everyone.
Deadly crash investigation on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a deadly accident on the east side of Indianapolis. Just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday night, IMPD responded to an accident on East Washington Street between Post Road and I-465. Indianapolis police said a driver was going eastbound on East Washington in a Ford, driving without headlights and […]
Comments / 0