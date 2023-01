Buy Now North Texas atheltic director Jared Mosley speaks during a press conference at the Lovelace and McNatt Families Practice Facility last week. Mosley has signed a five-year contract with UNT. Maria Crane/For the DRC

New North Texas athletic director Jared Mosley has signed a five-year contract with the school that will pay him a base salary starting at $500,000 per year.

The deal contains incentives for the academic performance of UNT’s athletes as well as competitive success that could significantly add to Mosley’s compensation.