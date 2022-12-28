Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Virginia High holds off Central rally for semifinal win
WISE — Virginia High established an early lead Thursday before having to make key free throws down the stretch to hold off Wise Central for a semifinal win in the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament. The Bearcats hit six of eight free throws in the...
Scorebook Live
Neshoba Central moves to 16-2 with win over Newton County Holiday Shootout
PHILADELPHIA — Neshoba Central has made its living on defense under first-year head coach Justin Childs. It was no different on Friday night. The Rockets backed up another aggressive defensive performance with a balanced offensive attack to race past Newton County 63-40 in the Neshoba Central ...
KFVS12
Cape Central wins 2022 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Central lived up to the billing as the number one seed. The Tigers defeated Jackson 60-54 to win the 2022 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. Senior Cameron Williams was also named Tournament MVP. A strong first quarter gave Cape Central a double-digit lead. However, the...
OHS started slow, finished strong in win over Trinity
It took a half of basketball for Owensboro High School to shake off a week’s break in games. OHS wore Whitesville Trinity down with defensive pressure in the second half on the way to a 66-44 win Wednesday in the Independence Bank Classic at the Sportscenter.
Kingsport Times-News
Dobyns-Bennett state championship leads Northeast Tennessee sports stories
Dobyns-Bennett is the winningest high school basketball program in America. But it had been 77 years since the Indians had won a state championship. That all changed in March as Dobyns-Bennett won two thrilling overtime games in the TSSAA Class 4A state tournament to walk away with the big gold ball.
Comments / 0