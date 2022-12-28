ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Virginia High holds off Central rally for semifinal win

WISE — Virginia High established an early lead Thursday before having to make key free throws down the stretch to hold off Wise Central for a semifinal win in the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament. The Bearcats hit six of eight free throws in the...
Cape Central wins 2022 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Central lived up to the billing as the number one seed. The Tigers defeated Jackson 60-54 to win the 2022 Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament. Senior Cameron Williams was also named Tournament MVP. A strong first quarter gave Cape Central a double-digit lead. However, the...
Dobyns-Bennett state championship leads Northeast Tennessee sports stories

Dobyns-Bennett is the winningest high school basketball program in America. But it had been 77 years since the Indians had won a state championship. That all changed in March as Dobyns-Bennett won two thrilling overtime games in the TSSAA Class 4A state tournament to walk away with the big gold ball.

