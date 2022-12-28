Read full article on original website
We Can't Believe The Latex Dress Kylie Jenner Wore To Her Nephew's Bar Mitzvah—Hello Curves!
Kylie Jenner just rocked yet another figure-hugging, all-black ensemble and fans are in awe! The reality star, 25, attended her 13-year-old nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah (a Jewish coming of age tradition) last week in West Hollywood while donning a show-stopping latex LBD. To celebrate the son of her sister Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick, Jenner arrived in a glamorous, gothic and sultry get-up.
Kendall Jenner Took The 'No-Pants' Trend To A New Level By Stepping Out In Nothing But Tights
Celebs have been leaving their pants behind and rocking the no pants trend. Some, like Kourtney Kardashian, did it casually while out and about with Travis Barker—while others, like Camila Cabello, just wore a crystal-embellished white t-shirt dress on The Voice. But Kendall Jenner just took the no pants...
Miley Cyrus Turns Up The Heat In A Lacy Bustier Top And Leather Skirt On Instagram
Miley Cyrus doesn’t post on her Instagram grid that often; but when she does, she sure makes it count! The 30-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer treated her fans to an epic nine-picture carousel of images from the same stunning photoshoot snapped by celebrity photographer Vijat M on Instagram on December 6th, and to say they were blown away by her head-to-toe Gucci ensemble would be a huge understatement!
Kylie Jenner Gushes Over the ‘Most Special’ Christmas Gift From Kris Jenner: See Her Dollhouse
An extra-special Christmas gift. Kylie Jenner revealed that mom Kris Jenner gave her a vintage item that didn't come from a fashion designer. "The most special gift @krisjenner," the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, December 25, with a white heart emoji alongside a photo that revealed a three-story Christmas dollhouse. […]
Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni turns subway station into photo shoot backdrop
Leni Klum is following in her mother’s fierce footsteps. Heidi Klum’s 18-year-old daughter turned an average New York City subway station into the backdrop of an impromptu and futuristic photo shoot on Wednesday. Rocking a structured chrome jacket and matching mini shorts, the blue-eyed brunette struck pose after pose along an equally shiny turnstile — at a seemingly empty station in Soho. Leni completed her look with black stiletto pumps and wore bedazzled sunglasses in a few of the snaps. Her chocolate brown locks were parted down the middle and styled straight, while her makeup was kept to a minimum. In the various photos, the...
Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris, Prince, & Blanket Enjoy Skiing Trip In Rare Photos Together
Just one day after Christmas, Michael Jackson‘s three children opted to snowboard together in Lake Tahoe, California to celebrate the holiday season (see PHOTOS HERE). The “Billie Jean” singer’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, 25, was spotted in full winter gear along with his sister, Paris Jackson, 24, and baby brother Blanket Jackson (b. Prince Michael Jackson II), 20. The blonde beauty wore a brown puffer coat, brown vest, and burgundy pants, along with matching burgundy gloves.
Stormi Webster Leaves Mom Kylie Jenner a ‘Beautiful Surprise’ After Bathroom Disaster: Photo
Kids will be kids. Kylie Jenner’s toddler daughter, Stormi Webster, left her mom in shock after she destroyed her bathroom with paint. “Beautiful surprise my daughter left me this morning,” the 25-year-old beauty...
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Shows Her Dazzling White Christmas Tree
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is taking a different approach to her holiday decor this year. In 2021, Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas transformed their home for Christmas with at least three lush green trees adorned with colorful, sparkling ornaments. This year, however, it seems The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple is taking a different (but equally dazzling) approach to their holiday setup.
We Can’t Stop Staring at Heidi Klum in This Daring Leopard Print Bodysuit That Flaunts Her Mile-Long Legs
Heidi Klum is never one to take the safe route when it comes to fashion, and her latest outfit is definitely pushing those boundaries. The 49-year-old supermodel decided to don a leopard-print bodysuit with an outrageous design. The curve-hugging ensemble showed off her mile-long legs that were wrapped in fishnet...
Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Daughter North Singing with Sia at Family Christmas Party: Watch
North West joined Sia for a performance of the musician's song "Snowman" during the Kardashian's lavish Christmas party North West was treated to an early Christmas present at the Kardashian family holiday party this year — singing with Sia! During the lavish party on Christmas Eve, the 9-year-old joined the Australian singer to perform her wintry track "Snowman" as the pair stood inside a life-sized gift box. Proud mom Kim Kardashian shared videos on her Instagram Story of daughter North enjoying her time in the spotlight, singing next to...
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Show PDA at Art Basel Party in Miami
Watch: Kylie Jenner DENIES Using Her Kids for Balenciaga Cover-Up On Dec. 2, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted showing some PDA during a trip to Miami. The two, parents of daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and a 10-month-old baby boy, were photographed hugging and talking at Wayne and Cynthia Boich's Art Basel 2022 Party in Miami Beach. Kylie also shared a glass of what appeared to be white wine with Travis.
Inside Billie Eilish’s 21st birthday party: See her holiday-inspired, PDA-packed bash
A very merry 21st birthday! Billie Eilish went all out to celebrate her milestone birthday in a star-studded, holiday-themed bash in West Hollywood, Calif., Saturday night. The “Bad Guy” singer – who turned 21 on Sunday – posted several photos from her A-List event, which featured boyfriend Jesse Rutherford by her side throughout the night. The lovebirds shared several smooches in front of guests before a DJ told everyone to put their “motherf–king hands in the sky” and toast to the birthday girl. Rutherford, 31, and Eilish were fittingly dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The birthday girl went with a tight red strapless...
The KarJenner’s Christmas Eve Party Was Incredibly Lavish! See Photos of Their Amazing Night
Deck the halls indeed! In classic fashion, the Kardashian-Jenner clan went all out for their annual Christmas Eve party, making their hoards of fans once again jealous that they didn’t score an invite. Perhaps the most decadent occasion of the year in the KarJenner household, the Christmas Eve party – or should we say Kristmas – saw an impressive guest list, incredible decoration, what can only be assumed as delicious food and headline-making entertainment.
Kourtney Kardashian Cozies Up to Travis Barker in Intimate Christmas Snaps With Blended Family
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker don't need a little mistletoe to be caught kissing in public. Kardashian shared a few snaps from her family's recent Christmas party on social media; in them, she and Barker looked to be glued to each other all night. "‘Twas the night before Christmas…since 1979❤️,"...
Scott Disick & Penelope, 10, Make Hilarious ‘Excuse Me Bruh’ TikTok Video: Watch
If there’s one thing the KarJenner kids love it’s TikTok! Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter, Penelope Disick, 10, took to the social media app on Dec. 27 to participate in the latest TikTok trend. “Excuse me, Bruh,” she captioned the funny clip that also featured her dad, Scott Disick, 39. The audio is from the hit movie Zoolander starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson. Scott is seen playing the role of Hansel, while P portrays Derek Zoolander. The Talentless founder is seen bumping into his daughter as she playfully falls to the grown. “Excuse me bruh,” Scott said, to which Penelope replied, “You’re excused and I’m not your bruh.”
Kamila Valieva Recreates Viral Wednesday Addams Dance Scene on Ice
Kamila Valieva put a special twist on Wednesday Addams' viral dance at the 2023 Russian Figure Skating Championships last week. The 16-year-old Russian figure skater performed an impressive routine to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" in a look that resembled Jenna Ortega's character in the hit-Netflix series. In the routine,...
Black Hills Pioneer
Liam Payne hits back at troll who branded singer’s girlfriend a gold-digger
Liam Payne has hit back at a troll who branded the singer’s girlfriend a gold-digger. The 29-year-old and Kate Cassidy, 23, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the British Fashion Awards on December 5 after they had been rumoured to be dating since Halloween.
Two Peas In A Pod! Scott Disick & Daughter Penelope Film TikTok Amid His Tense Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian
Though Scott Disick has kept his distance from ex Kourtney Kardashian since she and Travis Barker got together, the awkwardness hasn't prevented him from being a present dad to their three kids.He even proved he's not too cool for TikTok, making a fun cameo in 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick's video that recreated a moment from Zoolander.In the Tuesday, December 27, post, the reality star, 39, clad in a black baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt and pajamas pants, purposely bumps into his little girl, who then falls to the ground."Excuse me bruh," Scott mouths, as Penelope, wearing a tie dye sweat...
Comments / 0