shefinds

We Can't Believe The Latex Dress Kylie Jenner Wore To Her Nephew's Bar Mitzvah—Hello Curves!

Kylie Jenner just rocked yet another figure-hugging, all-black ensemble and fans are in awe! The reality star, 25, attended her 13-year-old nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah (a Jewish coming of age tradition) last week in West Hollywood while donning a show-stopping latex LBD. To celebrate the son of her sister Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick, Jenner arrived in a glamorous, gothic and sultry get-up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Miley Cyrus Turns Up The Heat In A Lacy Bustier Top And Leather Skirt On Instagram

Miley Cyrus doesn’t post on her Instagram grid that often; but when she does, she sure makes it count! The 30-year-old “Midnight Sky” singer treated her fans to an epic nine-picture carousel of images from the same stunning photoshoot snapped by celebrity photographer Vijat M on Instagram on December 6th, and to say they were blown away by her head-to-toe Gucci ensemble would be a huge understatement!
Us Weekly

Kylie Jenner Gushes Over the ‘Most Special’ Christmas Gift From Kris Jenner: See Her Dollhouse

An extra-special Christmas gift. Kylie Jenner revealed that mom Kris Jenner gave her a vintage item that didn't come from a fashion designer. "The most special gift @krisjenner," the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, December 25, with a white heart emoji alongside a photo that revealed a three-story Christmas dollhouse. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
E! News

Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas

Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
TENNESSEE STATE
Page Six

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni turns subway station into photo shoot backdrop

Leni Klum is following in her mother’s fierce footsteps. Heidi Klum’s 18-year-old daughter turned an average New York City subway station into the backdrop of an impromptu and futuristic photo shoot on Wednesday. Rocking a structured chrome jacket and matching mini shorts, the blue-eyed brunette struck pose after pose along an equally shiny turnstile — at a seemingly empty station in Soho. Leni completed her look with black stiletto pumps and wore bedazzled sunglasses in a few of the snaps. Her chocolate brown locks were parted down the middle and styled straight, while her makeup was kept to a minimum. In the various photos, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris, Prince, & Blanket Enjoy Skiing Trip In Rare Photos Together

Just one day after Christmas, Michael Jackson‘s three children opted to snowboard together in Lake Tahoe, California to celebrate the holiday season (see PHOTOS HERE). The “Billie Jean” singer’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, 25, was spotted in full winter gear along with his sister, Paris Jackson, 24, and baby brother Blanket Jackson (b. Prince Michael Jackson II), 20. The blonde beauty wore a brown puffer coat, brown vest, and burgundy pants, along with matching burgundy gloves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Shows Her Dazzling White Christmas Tree

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is taking a different approach to her holiday decor this year. In 2021, Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas transformed their home for Christmas with at least three lush green trees adorned with colorful, sparkling ornaments. This year, however, it seems The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple is taking a different (but equally dazzling) approach to their holiday setup.
People

Kim Kardashian Shares Video of Daughter North Singing with Sia at Family Christmas Party: Watch

North West joined Sia for a performance of the musician's song "Snowman" during the Kardashian's lavish Christmas party North West was treated to an early Christmas present at the Kardashian family holiday party this year — singing with Sia! During the lavish party on Christmas Eve, the 9-year-old joined the Australian singer to perform her wintry track "Snowman" as the pair stood inside a life-sized gift box. Proud mom Kim Kardashian shared videos on her Instagram Story of daughter North enjoying her time in the spotlight, singing next to...
E! News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Show PDA at Art Basel Party in Miami

Watch: Kylie Jenner DENIES Using Her Kids for Balenciaga Cover-Up On Dec. 2, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted showing some PDA during a trip to Miami. The two, parents of daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and a 10-month-old baby boy, were photographed hugging and talking at Wayne and Cynthia Boich's Art Basel 2022 Party in Miami Beach. Kylie also shared a glass of what appeared to be white wine with Travis.
Page Six

Inside Billie Eilish’s 21st birthday party: See her holiday-inspired, PDA-packed bash

A very merry 21st birthday! Billie Eilish went all out to celebrate her milestone birthday in a star-studded, holiday-themed bash in West Hollywood, Calif., Saturday night. The “Bad Guy” singer – who turned 21 on Sunday – posted several photos from her A-List event, which featured boyfriend Jesse Rutherford by her side throughout the night. The lovebirds shared several smooches in front of guests before a DJ told everyone to put their “motherf–king hands in the sky” and toast to the birthday girl. Rutherford, 31, and Eilish were fittingly dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The birthday girl went with a tight red strapless...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
In Touch Weekly

The KarJenner’s Christmas Eve Party Was Incredibly Lavish! See Photos of Their Amazing Night

Deck the halls indeed! In classic fashion, the Kardashian-Jenner clan went all out for their annual Christmas Eve party, making their hoards of fans once again jealous that they didn’t score an invite. Perhaps the most decadent occasion of the year in the KarJenner household, the Christmas Eve party – or should we say Kristmas – saw an impressive guest list, incredible decoration, what can only be assumed as delicious food and headline-making entertainment.
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick & Penelope, 10, Make Hilarious ‘Excuse Me Bruh’ TikTok Video: Watch

If there’s one thing the KarJenner kids love it’s TikTok! Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter, Penelope Disick, 10, took to the social media app on Dec. 27 to participate in the latest TikTok trend. “Excuse me, Bruh,” she captioned the funny clip that also featured her dad, Scott Disick, 39. The audio is from the hit movie Zoolander starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson. Scott is seen playing the role of Hansel, while P portrays Derek Zoolander. The Talentless founder is seen bumping into his daughter as she playfully falls to the grown. “Excuse me bruh,” Scott said, to which Penelope replied, “You’re excused and I’m not your bruh.”
Kamila Valieva Recreates Viral Wednesday Addams Dance Scene on Ice

Kamila Valieva put a special twist on Wednesday Addams' viral dance at the 2023 Russian Figure Skating Championships last week. The 16-year-old Russian figure skater performed an impressive routine to The Cramps' "Goo Goo Muck" in a look that resembled Jenna Ortega's character in the hit-Netflix series. In the routine,...
Black Hills Pioneer

Liam Payne hits back at troll who branded singer’s girlfriend a gold-digger

Liam Payne has hit back at a troll who branded the singer’s girlfriend a gold-digger. The 29-year-old and Kate Cassidy, 23, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the British Fashion Awards on December 5 after they had been rumoured to be dating since Halloween.
OK! Magazine

Two Peas In A Pod! Scott Disick & Daughter Penelope Film TikTok Amid His Tense Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian

Though Scott Disick has kept his distance from ex Kourtney Kardashian since she and Travis Barker got together, the awkwardness hasn't prevented him from being a present dad to their three kids.He even proved he's not too cool for TikTok, making a fun cameo in 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick's video that recreated a moment from Zoolander.In the Tuesday, December 27, post, the reality star, 39, clad in a black baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt and pajamas pants, purposely bumps into his little girl, who then falls to the ground."Excuse me bruh," Scott mouths, as Penelope, wearing a tie dye sweat...
