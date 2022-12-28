Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
Stinespring no stranger to VMI
In a football coaching career that had taken him to five different college programs, it’s a wonder that Bryan Stinespring had never served on the football staff at VMI. That’s not to say he didn’t know his way around the institute. He grew up in Clifton Forge,...
Tony Bennett Gives Injury Update on Virginia PG Reece Beekman
Bennett discussed the status of Beekman, who missed Wednesday's game against Albany with a hamstring injury
WSLS
VMI Football: Three new coaches coming in 2023
LEXINGTON, Va. – VMI Football has announced three new additions to their 2023 staff. On Tuesday, VMI Football Head Coach Danny Rocco announced that Bryan Stinespring, Rich Yahner, and Pat Brown will be the new additions to the Keydet football staff next year. “Stinespring joins VMI as the associate...
Reece Beekman OUT for Virginia vs. Albany, McKneely and Vander Plas Starting
There are some major shakeups in UVA's starting lineup for Wednesday night's game against Albany
Augusta Free Press
Kihei Clark: The smallest guy on the court has come up big for Virginia hoops
I remember the first time I met Virginia guard Kihei Clark. It was on UVA’s media day in 2018, just before the start of the Cavaliers’ memorable run to a national title. As expected, reporters surrounded the Wahoos’ “big three” — Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter — that day, and as time was winding down, I decided to go get a few quotes from Clark.
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
PhillyBite
5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
wina.com
Charlottesville woman murdered in Gordonsville
GORDONSVILLE (WINA) – A Charlottesville woman has been shot to death in Gordonsville. The Orange County Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a home at 19540 Gates Drive — off West Gordan a half-mile from Main Street — around 5 Tuesday afternoon. They arrived and found 48-year old Deborah Griffin of Charlottesville lying in the yard, and found 79-year old James Irvin Geer inside where he was taken into custody.
WDBJ7.com
Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
Dramatic Changes In The Alleghany Highlands Mark 2022, As New Year Approaches
Two major changes in the Alleghany Highlands took place on July 1, the official formation of Alleghany Highlands Public Schools and the name change from Dabney S. Lancaster Community College to Mountain Gateway Community College. Consolidation of Covington City Schools with Alleghany County Public Schools brought about a new school board and superintendent on July 1, along with the name change of Alleghany High School Mountaineers to Alleghany High School Cougars. Covington High School has been scheduled to serve as the school district’s middle school (Covington Middle School), and Alleghany High School will serve as the new district’s facility for acquiring a...
NBC 29 News
Law enforcement honors Lonnie Tuthill with police escort
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Law enforcement officers from all over central Virginia came together early Wednesday, December 28, to honor Lonnie Tuthill. A police escort traveled from Charlottesville to Hill & Wood Funeral Home in Ruckersville. Fire trucks and civilians could also be seen offering support for the fallen officer as the procession made its way up Route 29.
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
cbs19news
Two confirmed dead in submerged vehicle in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are on the scene of a water rescue/recovery in Nelson County. The Virginia State Police reports there are two people confirmed dead and the investigation is ongoing. The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Bridgeport Lane, which crosses part of the Rockfish...
cbs19news
Third victim found in submerged vehicle, search continues in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports three people have now been confirmed dead in connection with a submerged vehicle that was found in Nelson County. VSP troopers and crews from Charlottesville, Nelson County and Albemarle County responded to the scene around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. "A...
Echoes of the Past: Bath County Sheriff Reflects On 30-Year Career
Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. December 28, 192399 Years AgoMiddleton Out Under $500 BondFred F. Middleton, Covington barber, who was held with his brother. J.J. Middleton, of Pennsylvania in connection with an automobile accident which occured near Staunton several days ago, has returned to his home here, having been...
Rt 219 open after severe accident
UPDATE: Route 219 is open after an accident on Monday, December 27, 2022. LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 219 in Lewisburg are closed for an extensive amount of time, according to Greenbrier County dispatch and Homeland Security. The crash took place right near the Greenbrier Bowling and Recreation Center just off Route […]
WSET
Construction Timeline for the Downtown Hill City
There's been a bit of construction chaos in downtown Lynchburg and it begs the question, what exactly are they doing and when will it be done. Emily gets the latest from Lynchburg Water Resources.
WHSV
Two found dead in submerged car
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
WSET
Man shot on Kirk Avenue SE in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — There was a shooting in Roanoke on Tuesday. On Tuesday at approximately 1:14 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Kirk Ave SE. Responding officers located an adult...
WSET
1 dead in Appomattox County crash
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 71-year-old man named Larry Tomlinson died after a car crash on Route 460 the day after Christmas. Around 6:40 p.m. Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash just west of Route 646 on 460. VSP said Tomlinson was driving when his car...
