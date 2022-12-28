Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Power outages affect hundreds in Eastern Washington
EASTERN WASHINGTON - Pacific Power is reporting several power outages throughout Eastern Washington due to adverse weather conditions. Over 200 people were affected by an outage in Ronald that has been cut down to a few dozen people. Downed lines have been cleared from the Lakeview and Dumbarton intersection, although there are others throughout the county. There is no estimation for when power will return.
KXLY
One system leaves another moves in – Mark
We’ll have morning showers, then a break with more rain coming Thursday afternoon and Friday. We’ll see morning showers, but the afternoon will be breezy and drier. Wear your winter gear with the winds. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast. The system is moving out with scattered showers...
Melting Snow Creating Road Hazards in Columbia Basin
Although many people like the rapid disappearance of snow due to our Chinook conditions, it can create driving challenges. Rapidly melting snow, and ice cause driving challenges. Whether it's slush and water on top of slick ice, or runoff washing away pavement and dirt, rapidly melting snow creates its own...
FOX 28 Spokane
Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road
IDAHO. – Westbound I-90 is currently blocked from Exit 2 near Pleasant View Road to Exit 5. According a NonStop Local employee on scene, there was an crash involving a police officer. NonStop Local KHQ is working to gather more information. This is a developing story and will be...
pullmanradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Latah County Above 3,000 Feet
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the higher elevations of Latah County. The forecast is calling for up to 5 inches of snow above 3,000 feet. The advisory runs until 7:00 tonight.
Light rain and gusty south winds with a Wind Advisory in effect – Mark
Light Rain continues with A Wind Advisory this afternoon (3 pm- 7 am) to Wednesday morning. South winds 20-30 with gusts to 45mph possible. Light snow Wednesday then cloudy and cooler with rain/snow possible on Friday. New Year's Weekend will be cool and dry.
koze.com
Mudslide Closes Lewiston Route
LEWISTON, ID – The City of Lewiston has announced the closure of Vineyard Avenue, from Vineyard Drive to Stewart Avenue, due to a mudslide. Motorists should use an alternate route.
Melting Snow and Rain Could Cause Flooding of Area Creeks into Wednesday
LEWISTON - The National Weather Service says the combination of rain and melting snow will produce rises on creeks and streams in southeast Washington and the central and southern Idaho Panhandle starting Tuesday. The NWS predicts the warmest and wettest day of the week will occur on Tuesday, and several...
KXLY
More ICE and Rain Moving Through – Mark
Dangerous side roads and icy conditions on walking surfaces. Take it easy and go slow. Freezing rain to rainy and warmer later this afternoon. Central Basin and West plains with freezing rain to rain later and warming to 40 today. Rain overnight into Tuesday with Wednesday Showers. Drying out and cooling for the end of the week.
‘You got to survive out here’: Melting snow causes flooding at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — Melting snow is making life at Camp Hope even harder. Flooding is forcing the camp to make changes to keep people warm and dry. “Look — look at the place,” exclaimed Delilah Gamez, who used to live at the camp. “I mean, it’s difficult. You got to survive out here.” Survival is even harder in messy weather...
Water pouring onto crosswalk on Monroe Street under I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are walking under the I-90 bridge in downtown Spokane, you might want to bring an umbrella. On Monroe Street, one of the joints seals broke, causing water from the freeway to waterfall down onto the crosswalk below. Crews won’t be able to fix it until the snow berm on the viaduct melts. There are also...
KHQ Right Now
I-90 leaking onto crosswalk in downtown Spokane
Water is falling from I-90 onto a crosswalk at Monroe street in downtown Spokane due to a busted seal on the bridge joint. Crews wont be able to make repairs until all the snow on the viaduct completely melts.
KXLY
Soggy Monday night and Tuesday – Matt
Rain will continue to fall overnight and through Tuesday as a powerful storm moves over the Northwest. The soggy weather will help melt down some of the snow and icy roads around the region with temperatures expected to stay above freezing until late Tuesday night. Minor street flooding and high...
Medication arriving late for many as mail delays ensue across the region
SPOKANE Wash. — Mail delays continue causing headaches for many across the Inland Northwest. “About seven days ago, I believe, was the last time mail was delivered or picked up,” said Frank Walchak, a long-time resident of Spokane. Frank, along with the rest of their cul-de-sac, are growing frustrated by the empty mailbox that continuously greets them. “I’m waiting for...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane woman says pothole could cost her nearly $1,000
SPOKANE, Wash. – By 1 p.m. on Dec. 28, the City of Spokane had already received 80 calls reporting potholes, according to city spokesperson Kirsten Davis. Davis said there are two vehicles spending 15-30 minutes filling potholes before moving to the next, but this pothole season is just getting started. The more the weather fluctuates, the more potholes are created.
Walla Walla fire officials investigating suspicious house fire
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Walla Walla fire officials are investigating after a house fire early Tuesday morning. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Elm Street. Crews from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded, as well as crews from Walla Walla County Fire District 4 and College Place Fire Department. Fire officials said...
Southwest travelers scrambling at airports nationwide
SPOKANE, Wash. — Travelers using Southwest Airlines have had a rough couple days after dealing with countless cancelations. After dealing with multiple cancelations, David Jeffrey Lang says he’s ready to give up. “So rather than try one of these other airlines, we think we’re gonna take our chances driving,” he said. “Our flight is Thursday, we showed up today just...
Local law enforcement searching for stolen excavator in North Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen excavator, believed to be in the North Idaho area. The Spokane Regional Auto Theft Task Force says a CAT 305 E2 Mini Excavator was stolen from a job site in west Spokane County in July 2022. Some time later, the excavator was parked and...
KREM
More long lines, cancellations for post-Christmas travel at Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Monday after Christmas is one of the busiest travel days of the year; that was readily apparent at the Spokane International Airport. “Alright, love you guys," a pair calls to family dropping them off. "Bye”. It was a bustle of goodbyes outside and in. “Oh,...
Spokane deputies seize drugs, weapons from car outside Camp Hope
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff-Elect John Nowels says all four people recently found inside a car with drugs and weapons outside Camp Hope had identification badges that allowed them entry to the site. Locating the vehicle tied to a local burglary just outside the homeless encampment on...
