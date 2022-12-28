ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Power outages affect hundreds in Eastern Washington

EASTERN WASHINGTON - Pacific Power is reporting several power outages throughout Eastern Washington due to adverse weather conditions. Over 200 people were affected by an outage in Ronald that has been cut down to a few dozen people. Downed lines have been cleared from the Lakeview and Dumbarton intersection, although there are others throughout the county. There is no estimation for when power will return.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
KXLY

One system leaves another moves in – Mark

We’ll have morning showers, then a break with more rain coming Thursday afternoon and Friday. We’ll see morning showers, but the afternoon will be breezy and drier. Wear your winter gear with the winds. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast. The system is moving out with scattered showers...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road

IDAHO. – Westbound I-90 is currently blocked from Exit 2 near Pleasant View Road to Exit 5. According a NonStop Local employee on scene, there was an crash involving a police officer. NonStop Local KHQ is working to gather more information. This is a developing story and will be...
SPOKANE, WA
koze.com

Mudslide Closes Lewiston Route

LEWISTON, ID – The City of Lewiston has announced the closure of Vineyard Avenue, from Vineyard Drive to Stewart Avenue, due to a mudslide. Motorists should use an alternate route.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY

More ICE and Rain Moving Through – Mark

Dangerous side roads and icy conditions on walking surfaces. Take it easy and go slow. Freezing rain to rainy and warmer later this afternoon. Central Basin and West plains with freezing rain to rain later and warming to 40 today. Rain overnight into Tuesday with Wednesday Showers. Drying out and cooling for the end of the week.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Water pouring onto crosswalk on Monroe Street under I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you are walking under the I-90 bridge in downtown Spokane, you might want to bring an umbrella. On Monroe Street, one of the joints seals broke, causing water from the freeway to waterfall down onto the crosswalk below. Crews won’t be able to fix it until the snow berm on the viaduct melts. There are also...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

I-90 leaking onto crosswalk in downtown Spokane

Water is falling from I-90 onto a crosswalk at Monroe street in downtown Spokane due to a busted seal on the bridge joint. Crews wont be able to make repairs until all the snow on the viaduct completely melts.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Soggy Monday night and Tuesday – Matt

Rain will continue to fall overnight and through Tuesday as a powerful storm moves over the Northwest. The soggy weather will help melt down some of the snow and icy roads around the region with temperatures expected to stay above freezing until late Tuesday night. Minor street flooding and high...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Medication arriving late for many as mail delays ensue across the region

SPOKANE Wash. —  Mail delays continue causing headaches for many across the Inland Northwest. “About seven days ago, I believe, was the last time mail was delivered or picked up,” said Frank Walchak, a long-time resident of Spokane. Frank, along with the rest of their cul-de-sac, are growing frustrated by the empty mailbox that continuously greets them. “I’m waiting for...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane woman says pothole could cost her nearly $1,000

SPOKANE, Wash. – By 1 p.m. on Dec. 28, the City of Spokane had already received 80 calls reporting potholes, according to city spokesperson Kirsten Davis. Davis said there are two vehicles spending 15-30 minutes filling potholes before moving to the next, but this pothole season is just getting started. The more the weather fluctuates, the more potholes are created.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Southwest travelers scrambling at airports nationwide

SPOKANE, Wash. — Travelers using Southwest Airlines have had a rough couple days after dealing with countless cancelations. After dealing with multiple cancelations, David Jeffrey Lang says he’s ready to give up. “So rather than try one of these other airlines, we think we’re gonna take our chances driving,” he said. “Our flight is Thursday, we showed up today just...
SPOKANE, WA

