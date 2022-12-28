Democrats to take control of Cranbury Township Committee as new year begins

Read full article on original website
A Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Location is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenStaten Island, NY
The Stealing of Albert Einstein’s BrainDip RaiPrinceton, NJ
Staten Island Ferry Fire on New 85 Million Dollar BoatAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
NJ lawmaker gets kicked out of his day job — political retribution, he says
BAYONNE — A first-term legislator was booted from his job as a longshoreman after using his office as a reason for not showing up to work. But the Hudson County Democrat says the move was political revenge. The Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor said Assemblyman William Sampson was...
These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says
Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.
New Jersey Globe
Waterfront Commisison pulls N.J. assemblyman’s crane operator license for chronic absenteeism
Assemblyman William Sampson IV (D-Bayonne) has lost his license to work as a port crane operator at for excessive absenteeism after the Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey rejected his claim that his legislative duties was a valid excuse for not showing up. The 33-year-old Hudson County Democrat...
Another NJ school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
Young N.J. residents are more progressive but not more likely to be Democrats, poll shows
New Jersey adults between 18 and 30 years old are more likely to be politically progressive than voters overall in the state — but not necessarily more likely to be Democrats, a new poll found. The survey from Fairleigh Dickinson University, released earlier this month, shows young adults from...
Flashing light will signal new development’s entrance in Marlboro
MARLBORO — A flashing traffic signal will be in place on Route 79 at the entrance and exit for a new residential development known as The Parc at Marlboro. In December, the members of the Township Council authorized the placement of the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 79 and a new street known as Arcadia Boulevard, which is the entrance and exit for The Parc at Marlboro.
Several new construction projects get approval in Lakewood, NJ
There are discussions in the works that could lead to some construction taking place within Lakewood Township come 2023. Congregation Ohr Yisroel Saba Kadisha Druzhin, Inc. on Madison Avenue in Lakewood had applied in 2019 to construct a two story synagogue and will again have their case heard by the Lakewood Township Planning Board during a public hearing set for January 10, 2023 at the municipal building.
New Jersey Globe
Menendez aide to join Murphy administration
Christopher Flores ended his five-year stint as a deputy press secretary to U.S. Senator Bob Menendez on December 23 and will join the New Jersey Economic Development Authority as a senior advisor. Flores began working for Menendez in 2016 as an intern while attending St. Peter’s University. He took a...
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJ
New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides.Photo byMorristown Minute. Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.
More catalytic converter thefts as Monmouth, NJ officials push for change
Ocean Township police announced the arrest of four Camden residents who took the drive north and stole several catalytic converters. 🚔 Car thefts and burglaries rising across Monmouth County. To date, there have been approximately 578 car thefts this year alone in Monmouth County, by far the most in...
Critics say push for bail reform rollback is driven by politics, not data
Democratic lawmakers have now joined in calls for rolling back bail reforms. There’s a new bipartisan push in Trenton to roll back changes made to New Jersey’s bail system. Bail reform was enacted five years ago under then-Republican Gov. Chris Christie, making the state among the first in the nation effectively to eliminate cash bail.
Bill strengthening concealed carry laws will face legal challenge
A new state law that strengthens restrictions regarding who is eligible for a public carry permit and establishes a list of places where people who possess a carry permit cannot bring their firearms is expected to face an immediate legal challenge in New Jersey. Within the past week, Gov. Phil...
Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. As you know, New Jersey's weather can be unpredictable. We've still got the entire winter season ahead of us, which means plenty of opportunities for bigger snowstorms. Most of us know that...
NJ announces increased unemployment benefits for 2023
Maximum weekly payouts are going up in the new year for individuals in New Jersey who are collecting unemployment, temporary disability, family leave, or workers' compensation. The maximum benefit rates are recalculated each year based on the statewide average weekly wage, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
Manalapan Police Beat, Dec. 28
The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Dec. 14 at 2:28 p.m., an unknown individual posing as a corporate buyer ordered items valued at $74,679 from a Park Avenue business and payment for the items was never received. Patrolman Jeff Emslie took the report and the incident is pending further investigation.
Phys.org
Climate change is coming for the Jersey Shore, retiring coastal expert warns
On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County, New Jersey, earlier this month, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate...
Auto insurance getting even more expensive for 1.2 million N.J. drivers in the new year
As many as 1.2 million New Jersey drivers will begin paying more for their auto insurance in the new year under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law that increased the minimum amount of liability insurance drivers need to have in the state. Drivers affected by the controversial law...
Danger! The Deadliest Intersection in America is in NJ, Five More in the Top 30
Just about everyone knows traffic in the great Garden State is hectic even on the best of days, however, you probably didn't know that six of the most dangerous intersections in America are right here in New Jersey. In fact, two intersections here are tied for the most dangerous in...
Racism and Hate Have Disturbing Roots in NJ
New Jersey has recently become a shocking case study for hate crimes. But long before groups like the Proud Boys showed up, historians say 60,000 Jerseyans joined the Ku Klux Klan between World War I and World War II, with local groups in places like Scotch Plains, Mountainside, New Brunswick, Plainfield and the Amboys. They were led by a former vaudevillian named Arthur Bell, who lived in Wall Township and assembled a real estate empire in Monmouth County by collecting membership dues and selling “official” Klan hoods and garb. “Bell was a showman who basically ran a pyramid scheme,’’ historian Joseph Bilby, author of The Rise and Fall of the Ku Klux Klan in New Jersey, told New Jersey Monthly.
Mercer County Prosecutor: Bordentown woman, elementary school teacher provided teen with alcohol, drugs
An elementary school teacher from Bordentown has been charged with allegedly providing a teen boy with “vodka, vape pens and THC drops” for approximately two and a half years, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Jennifer Debiec, 39, a fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in...
