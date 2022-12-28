Democrats to take control of Cranbury Township Committee as new year begins

MARLBORO — A flashing traffic signal will be in place on Route 79 at the entrance and exit for a new residential development known as The Parc at Marlboro. In December, the members of the Township Council authorized the placement of the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 79 and a new street known as Arcadia Boulevard, which is the entrance and exit for The Parc at Marlboro.

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO