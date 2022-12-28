ORLANDO -- Florida State football got off to a slow start in the Cheez-It Bowl as Oklahoma opened up an early 14-3 lead. The Seminoles needed a response to get themselves back in the game. Following a missed Oklahoma field goal, Jordan Travis led the Seminoles on a six-play, 72-yard touchdown drive. Travis connected with Johnny Wilson for a 23-yard gain to move the ball deep into Sooners' territory. Two plays later, Travis floated a pass to the corner of the end-zone, where Ontaria Wilson dragged his toes in bounds for his fourth touchdown of the season:

