State College, PA

Odds that Jim Harbaugh becomes Denver Broncos’ next HC

On Monday evening, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team arrived in Arizona, where they will begin making their final preparations for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against TCU. Earlier in the day, news broke that the Denver Broncos were firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was still in his first season with the team.
Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson sends strong MVP message to Kirk Cousins haters amid fairytale season

Quarterback Kirk Cousins’ tenure with the Minnesota Vikings has been, overall, a mixed bag. The Vikings have only made the postseason once over Cousins’ past four seasons as Minnesota’s QB1. Still, with elite offensive weapons such as Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook still in town to go along with strong defensive options such as Danielle Hunter, the Vikings still had a strong enough roster to make some noise for the 2022-23 season.
All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers

That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said...
Eagles' updated 2023 NFL draft order after after Saints win over Browns

We’re now 16 weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
Saints' Chris Olave (hamstring) limited on Wednesday

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Olave returned to practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant to start the week. His presence at practice on Wednesday opens the door for a potential return against the Eagles on Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Mike Tomlin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Schedule Change

Given how this year has gone, the NFL knew that Week 17's Rams-Chargers matchup had to be moved from its primetime slot. Enter the Steelers and Ravens. The NFL decided to flex the longtime AFC North rivalry with possible playoff implications on the line. Something that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke on Tuesday.
Georgia football: Jalen Carter speaks out on Todd McShay's 'character concern' comments

ATLANTA -- While the discussion this month surrounding Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter should have been about the iconic play involving him picking up LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with one arm, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay took the spotlight away from Carter's disruptive play on the field, and cited anonymous sources to make a case for Carter as a disruptive forced off the field.
Cheez-It Bowl Highlights: Jordan Travis connects with Ontaria Wilson for a touchdown

ORLANDO -- Florida State football got off to a slow start in the Cheez-It Bowl as Oklahoma opened up an early 14-3 lead. The Seminoles needed a response to get themselves back in the game. Following a missed Oklahoma field goal, Jordan Travis led the Seminoles on a six-play, 72-yard touchdown drive. Travis connected with Johnny Wilson for a 23-yard gain to move the ball deep into Sooners' territory. Two plays later, Travis floated a pass to the corner of the end-zone, where Ontaria Wilson dragged his toes in bounds for his fourth touchdown of the season:
