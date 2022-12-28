Read full article on original website
Odds that Jim Harbaugh becomes Denver Broncos’ next HC
On Monday evening, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team arrived in Arizona, where they will begin making their final preparations for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against TCU. Earlier in the day, news broke that the Denver Broncos were firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was still in his first season with the team.
Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson sends strong MVP message to Kirk Cousins haters amid fairytale season
Quarterback Kirk Cousins’ tenure with the Minnesota Vikings has been, overall, a mixed bag. The Vikings have only made the postseason once over Cousins’ past four seasons as Minnesota’s QB1. Still, with elite offensive weapons such as Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook still in town to go along with strong defensive options such as Danielle Hunter, the Vikings still had a strong enough roster to make some noise for the 2022-23 season.
Yardbarker
All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers
That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said...
Eagles' updated 2023 NFL draft order after after Saints win over Browns
We’re now 16 weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
Penn State signs Top247 TE Andrew Rappleyea: Highlights, scouting report
Penn State finalized plans with nearly two dozen 2023 recruiting prospects during college football's early signing period. Tight end Andrew Rappleyea sent in his National Letter of Intent to the university, completing his recruitment as a member of this Nittany Lions class. James Franklin and the Penn State staff have...
numberfire.com
Saints' Chris Olave (hamstring) limited on Wednesday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Olave returned to practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant to start the week. His presence at practice on Wednesday opens the door for a potential return against the Eagles on Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Mike Tomlin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Schedule Change
Given how this year has gone, the NFL knew that Week 17's Rams-Chargers matchup had to be moved from its primetime slot. Enter the Steelers and Ravens. The NFL decided to flex the longtime AFC North rivalry with possible playoff implications on the line. Something that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke on Tuesday.
Georgia football: Jalen Carter speaks out on Todd McShay's 'character concern' comments
ATLANTA -- While the discussion this month surrounding Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter should have been about the iconic play involving him picking up LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels with one arm, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay took the spotlight away from Carter's disruptive play on the field, and cited anonymous sources to make a case for Carter as a disruptive forced off the field.
Cheez-It Bowl Highlights: Jordan Travis connects with Ontaria Wilson for a touchdown
ORLANDO -- Florida State football got off to a slow start in the Cheez-It Bowl as Oklahoma opened up an early 14-3 lead. The Seminoles needed a response to get themselves back in the game. Following a missed Oklahoma field goal, Jordan Travis led the Seminoles on a six-play, 72-yard touchdown drive. Travis connected with Johnny Wilson for a 23-yard gain to move the ball deep into Sooners' territory. Two plays later, Travis floated a pass to the corner of the end-zone, where Ontaria Wilson dragged his toes in bounds for his fourth touchdown of the season:
Michigan WR Andrel Anthony expected to play in Fiesta Bowl against TCU
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ. — Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony expects to play Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl against TCU, he told The Michigan Insider on Thursday afternoon. The sophomore had been limited in practice earlier this week as he recovers from an ankle sprain. “I’m getting better. I should...
The Chicago Bears Path to the #1 Overall Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Bears have a clear path to the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It will require some help.
Skip Bayless: Debate Between Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow "Not Even Close"
Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are typically the first three names brought up when talking about the NFL's best young quarterbacks. But FS1's Skip Bayless believes one QB has separated himself from the pack. Debating with Shannon Sharpe on "Undisputed" Wednesday morning, Bayless said that Burrow is clearly...
Sooners suffer first losing season since ‘90s with 35-32 setback to Florida State in Cheez-It Bowl
What started out promising turned out to be another disappointing result for this version of the Sooners. The 2022 Crimson and Cream will finish as the first losing team for the program since 1998, at 6-7. Oklahoma’s last drive to keep the 24-year streak alive came up empty. Quarterback Dillon...
Duke offensive tackle Andre Harris, Jr. officially declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Duke Football's run to a nine win season and a Military Bowl championship in 2022 was anything by expected after the Blue Devils made a coaching change in the offseason that was accompanied with many of last year's best players moving on to new opportunities. Even with heavy roster turnover...
After naming top five, Top247 linebacker plans to visit Tennessee again
A highly ranked Class of 2024 linebacker is planning to visit Tennessee again soon after recently including the Vols on his short list of favorites.
Alan Bowman still playing for Michigan despite entering transfer portal: 'I wanted to finish what I started'
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Earlier this month, a day after teams’ bowl destinations were announced, the NCAA’s Transfer Portal window opened, giving players and teams a clear window to put together transfer changes in time to enroll in new schools for the winter semester. While generally well-received...
Everything Will Anderson said in his Sugar Bowl press conference
NEW ORLEANS – Alabama linebacker Will Anderson and four of his defensive teammates met with reporters at the Sheraton New Orleans to preview the Crimson Tide’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State. Below is everything Anderson said in his Thursday availability. Q. Obviously, both teams have no opt...
Chicago Bears eyeing Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren for team president job: report
The Chicago Bears have only had four team president's in the history of the franchise. Current Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has interviewed for the executive role.
The Remarkable Story of Penn State's First Rose Bowl
Penn State helped inaugurate Rose Bowl Stadium in 1923. The game kicked off after a near-brawl between coaches.
