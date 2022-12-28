ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Andrei Tapalaga

Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity

The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
Reuters

Israeli startup makes inroads with personal flying vehicle

Beersheva, Israel, Dec 21 (Reuters) - An Israeli-made electric vehicle designed to fly commuters on short trips far above streets overcrowded with cars has made its maiden unmanned flight, a milestone the developer says will help it reach the market in the next two years.
Lootpress

West Virginia’s (COAL) Power System Reliable: World Envy”

The world press is full of articles today about the use and growth of coal as a stable and reliable energy source around the globe. These news accounts range from the dire need of many foreign countries to purchase coal at record high prices, to reactivating coal plants formerly closed to replenish base load power supplies in the face of unprecedented global energy shortage.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
TechCrunch

Clean energy: Scrubbing wind turbines with robots nets Aerones $39M

Wind turbines produce clean energy, but their towers tend to leak oil, which can corrode blades, increase wind resistance and pollute the ground below. Aerones’ remote-operated robots clean towers and blades by blasting them with a liquid detergent, while funnels beneath the blades collect the mucked-up liquid for reuse. The robots also inspect turbine systems with cameras and ultrasound scanners.
The Associated Press

Asian markets follow Wall St up but headed for annual loss

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday following encouraging U.S. employment data but were headed for double-digit losses for the year. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained Thursday after the number of people applying for unemployment benefits rose only slightly last week despite repeated interest rate hikes to cool inflation by slowing economic activity. “Considering the market news was sparse, the shift higher has the hallmarks of a dead cat bounce,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management in a report.
swineweb.com

Swine Transport Vehicle Tracking Technology Being Assessed in Saskatchewan

A study underway in Saskatchewan will provide pork producers in Saskatchewan a clearer idea of which swine transport vehicle movement tracking technology works best on their farms. Guelph based Farm Health Guardian and the Saskatchewan Pork Development Board are collaborating on a pilot project to assess the performance of technologies designed to track swine transport vehicle movements.
maritime-executive.com

Exploring Use of Wind Energy to Power North Sea Operations

Neptune Energy, an independent energy company with operations across the UK and Europe as well as elsewhere around the globe, is partnering with Ørsted and Goal7 to explore powering new integrated energy hubs in the UK North Sea with offshore wind-generated electricity. It is the latest step in a growing trend seeking to use renewable energy to power operations in the North Sea.
Consulting-Specifying Engineer

BIM’s role in facility design and management

With modernization comes innovation, and in recent years, building information modeling (BIM) has become a major factor in building a successful facility and company. Using BIM is like seeing a facility’s future, but in this case, the future is still in the hands of working professionals. Not only does it make the construction and architecture process more efficient, but it also provides accurate information that can benefit the entire lifecycle of a building. In other words, deciding to use BIM software means deciding to optimize design work, upkeep, and other operational tasks.
roofingexteriors.com

Building Value for the Client in Your Sales Process

“Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.”—Warren Buffett, American business magnate and investor. Everyone in sales wants to sell more and selling more normally comes down to effort and effectiveness. I’ve always asserted that when you zoom way out, a salesperson’s job basically boils down to two things: building value and wading through objections. How well you build value impacts everything else that’s going to happen in the sales process.
monitordaily.com

Zoomlion Releases First Intelligent Construction Package in China

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology, Ltd., a construction machinery company, released the industry’s first intelligent construction packaged solution on Dec. 15 in the Earthmoving Machinery Smart Park of the Zoomlion smart industrial city in Changsha, Hunan, CN. The comprehensive intelligent construction machinery fleet has 11 pieces of intelligent...
marinelink.com

MacGregor to Deliver RoRo Equipment to Two K Line Pure Car and Truck Carriers

Cargotec's MacGregor said Thursday it had won a large order to supply RoRo equipment for two 6,900 CEU Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTC). The ships will be built at Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding Co.,Ltd. for K Line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd) in Japan. The first vessel is scheduled to...
constructiontechnology.media

Demolition: developing for the future

At the recent Bauma construction exhibition in Munich, Germany, Joachim Schmid, managing director of the Construction Machinery and Building Material Association of the German Engineering Federation (VDMA), said: “The exhibitors are offering solutions to address current challenges related to CO2 neutrality as well as tackling the issue of skilled worker shortages with automation and digitalisation. This is the future.”

