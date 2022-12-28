With modernization comes innovation, and in recent years, building information modeling (BIM) has become a major factor in building a successful facility and company. Using BIM is like seeing a facility’s future, but in this case, the future is still in the hands of working professionals. Not only does it make the construction and architecture process more efficient, but it also provides accurate information that can benefit the entire lifecycle of a building. In other words, deciding to use BIM software means deciding to optimize design work, upkeep, and other operational tasks.

1 DAY AGO