Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
Israeli startup makes inroads with personal flying vehicle
Beersheva, Israel, Dec 21 (Reuters) - An Israeli-made electric vehicle designed to fly commuters on short trips far above streets overcrowded with cars has made its maiden unmanned flight, a milestone the developer says will help it reach the market in the next two years.
Video shows aircraft concept for 2035 that could help industry reach net zero
Brazilian aerospace company Embraer announced new aircraft concepts this week to reduce carbon emissions. The new concepts would also help the aviation industry meet its net-zero climate goals by 2050, a company report explains. The news comes a year after the company detailed the study of four new aircraft concepts...
West Virginia’s (COAL) Power System Reliable: World Envy”
The world press is full of articles today about the use and growth of coal as a stable and reliable energy source around the globe. These news accounts range from the dire need of many foreign countries to purchase coal at record high prices, to reactivating coal plants formerly closed to replenish base load power supplies in the face of unprecedented global energy shortage.
New food technologies could release 80% of world’s farmland back to nature
Here's the basic problem for conservation at a global level: food production, biodiversity and carbon storage in ecosystems are competing for the same land.
Clean energy: Scrubbing wind turbines with robots nets Aerones $39M
Wind turbines produce clean energy, but their towers tend to leak oil, which can corrode blades, increase wind resistance and pollute the ground below. Aerones’ remote-operated robots clean towers and blades by blasting them with a liquid detergent, while funnels beneath the blades collect the mucked-up liquid for reuse. The robots also inspect turbine systems with cameras and ultrasound scanners.
MACI makes $82M investment to make parts for electric vehicles
Located in Parma since 1990, the company plans to install new production processed retaining around 240 jobs and securing them into the future.
Coal, gas lead 2022 commodities rally; recession fears greet New Year
SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Coal and natural gas markets were poised on Friday to end 2022 with strong gains after a global energy crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war stoked a sharp upswing in prices, while tighter supplies expected in 2023 could fuel more gains.
Asian markets follow Wall St up but headed for annual loss
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday following encouraging U.S. employment data but were headed for double-digit losses for the year. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained Thursday after the number of people applying for unemployment benefits rose only slightly last week despite repeated interest rate hikes to cool inflation by slowing economic activity. “Considering the market news was sparse, the shift higher has the hallmarks of a dead cat bounce,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management in a report.
Fossil fuel interests revealed to have sponsored more than 500 Australian community organisations
Fossil fuel interests have signed more than 500 sponsorship deals with Australian arts, sport, education and community organisations, prompting accusations they are “engineering a social licence to operate” in the face of growing public pressure on coal, gas and oil. The oil and gas company Woodside Energy was...
Swine Transport Vehicle Tracking Technology Being Assessed in Saskatchewan
A study underway in Saskatchewan will provide pork producers in Saskatchewan a clearer idea of which swine transport vehicle movement tracking technology works best on their farms. Guelph based Farm Health Guardian and the Saskatchewan Pork Development Board are collaborating on a pilot project to assess the performance of technologies designed to track swine transport vehicle movements.
Exploring Use of Wind Energy to Power North Sea Operations
Neptune Energy, an independent energy company with operations across the UK and Europe as well as elsewhere around the globe, is partnering with Ørsted and Goal7 to explore powering new integrated energy hubs in the UK North Sea with offshore wind-generated electricity. It is the latest step in a growing trend seeking to use renewable energy to power operations in the North Sea.
BIM’s role in facility design and management
With modernization comes innovation, and in recent years, building information modeling (BIM) has become a major factor in building a successful facility and company. Using BIM is like seeing a facility’s future, but in this case, the future is still in the hands of working professionals. Not only does it make the construction and architecture process more efficient, but it also provides accurate information that can benefit the entire lifecycle of a building. In other words, deciding to use BIM software means deciding to optimize design work, upkeep, and other operational tasks.
Building Value for the Client in Your Sales Process
“Price is what you pay. Value is what you get.”—Warren Buffett, American business magnate and investor. Everyone in sales wants to sell more and selling more normally comes down to effort and effectiveness. I’ve always asserted that when you zoom way out, a salesperson’s job basically boils down to two things: building value and wading through objections. How well you build value impacts everything else that’s going to happen in the sales process.
Zoomlion Releases First Intelligent Construction Package in China
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology, Ltd., a construction machinery company, released the industry’s first intelligent construction packaged solution on Dec. 15 in the Earthmoving Machinery Smart Park of the Zoomlion smart industrial city in Changsha, Hunan, CN. The comprehensive intelligent construction machinery fleet has 11 pieces of intelligent...
MacGregor to Deliver RoRo Equipment to Two K Line Pure Car and Truck Carriers
Cargotec's MacGregor said Thursday it had won a large order to supply RoRo equipment for two 6,900 CEU Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTC). The ships will be built at Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding Co.,Ltd. for K Line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd) in Japan. The first vessel is scheduled to...
Demolition: developing for the future
At the recent Bauma construction exhibition in Munich, Germany, Joachim Schmid, managing director of the Construction Machinery and Building Material Association of the German Engineering Federation (VDMA), said: “The exhibitors are offering solutions to address current challenges related to CO2 neutrality as well as tackling the issue of skilled worker shortages with automation and digitalisation. This is the future.”
