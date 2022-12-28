ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arvidsson, Danault power Kings past Golden Knights, 4-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillip Danault and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and two assists, Pheonix Copley made 21 saves to win his fifth straight start and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist and Gabriel Vilardi also scored to help the Kings improve to 5-01 in their past six games.

Michael Amadio scored for the third straight game for Vegas, Brayden McNabb had a goal, and the Golden Knights started a Southern California back-to-back with their first loss in three games. Logan Thompson allowed three goals on 24 shots.

The Kings went back in front 8:36 into the third period on Iafallo’s fifth goal. He finished off a 3-on-2 rush from Arvidsson with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Arvidsson added an empty-netter with 27 seconds remaining.

It was tied at 1 after one, with Amadio’s power-play goal canceling out Vilardi’s 15th of the season.

Vilardi opened the scoring on a one-timer from the left circle with 8:03 left in the period, his second goal in three games following a 10-game drought.

Amadio buried a one-timer from the left dot set up by Alex Pietrangelo with 6:52 left in the first. Amadio has three goals and three assists during a four-game point streak.

The roles reversed in the second, with Danault scoring for the Kings to tie it up after McNabb put the visitors ahead.

Reilly Smith made an audacious backhand between his own legs pass to give McNabb an easy shot into an open net for his first of the season midway through the period and a brief 2-1 edge.

Danault was at the back post to finish Arvidsson’s pass through the slot and tie it 2-all with 6:38 left in the second.

MISSING MARTINEZ

Golden Knights D Alec Martinez did not play in the final two periods. He blocked a shot by Alex Iafallo with 2:29 left in the first and played one more shift to wrap up the period, but did not return after the first intermission.

Vegas was briefly down to four defenseman in the second period after Daniil Miromanov was left bloodied by a puck to the face.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At Anaheim on Wednesday night.

Kings: At Colorado on Thursday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

