Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move

Kyrie Irving is still a master in the art of breaking people’s ankles. His latest victim was Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday, who got taught a tough lesson on the perils of guarding the Brooklyn Nets guard early in Wednesday night’s game when he got sent by Irving crashing to the ground after a sick […] The post Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets

Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies of late. The team’s detractors are keeping quiet about it, either. Ever since Ja Morant claimed that he’s not worried about any Grizzlies rival in the Western Conference, they can’t seem to figure out a way to fend off those same foes […] The post Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Christian Wood hit with grim extension update that won’t please Luka Doncic, Mavs

The Dallas Mavericks acquired Christian Wood to help fill the void Jalen Brunson’s departure left in their roster alongside megastar Luka Doncic. However, despite playing well for the most part, Wood hasn’t earned the full trust of the Mavs’ coaching staff. Thus, Wood’s uncertain Mavs role has led to questions about his impending free agency, […] The post RUMOR: Christian Wood hit with grim extension update that won’t please Luka Doncic, Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic is looking like Galactus The Devourer of Worlds right now, but even he will need to find himself a Silver Surfer before long. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks may have just the guy in mind. On a recent episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that some in the Mavericks front office... The post Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Potential Knicks targets ahead of trade deadline

As SNY's Ian Begley reports, the Knicks held internal discussions about trading for Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Houston’s Eric Gordon is another name the Knicks have expressed an interest in, according to multiple reports. Although it has the...
Kevin Garnett Makes A Prediction About Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks recently unveiled Dirk Nowitzki‘s statue outside of the American Airlines Center. Dirk earned the ultimate honor after spending his entire 21-year career with the Mavs, leading them to their only two NBA Finals appearances and winning one NBA championship. But as much as Dirk had to...
Gregg Popovich’s hilarious Luka Doncic guarantee after 60-point night

Luka Doncic will step on the court Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs likely still smoldering. No one is having a hotter stretch right now in the NBA than the Slovenian Dallas Mavericks superstar. It was not that long ago when he skewered the New York Knicks for a 60-point triple-double that no one in the NBA had ever pulled off before.
