Julius Randle Reportedly Destroyed Chairs In The Locker Room After The Knicks' Epic Collapse Against Luka Doncic And The Mavericks
Julius Randle reportedly made a scene after brutal loss to Mavericks.
NBA world reacts to Luka Doncic's 60-point, 21 rebound triple-double
Fresh off a 50-point game just four days ago, Mavericks’ superstar point guard Luka Doncic did something on Tuesday night that no other NBA player has ever done.
Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move
Kyrie Irving is still a master in the art of breaking people’s ankles. His latest victim was Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday, who got taught a tough lesson on the perils of guarding the Brooklyn Nets guard early in Wednesday night’s game when he got sent by Irving crashing to the ground after a sick […] The post Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
Skip Bayless branded a ‘generational hater’ after brutal Luka Doncic mark out of 10 leaves Shannon Sharpe screaming
FS1 host Skip Bayless has graded Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic's historic 60/20/10 triple-double, leaving his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe in shock. Bayless gave a mere eight out of 10 for the record-breaking performance, leaving Sharpe screaming in disbelief on Wednesday morning. Doncic put up 60 points, 21 rebounds, and...
Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker
It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies of late. The team’s detractors are keeping quiet about it, either. Ever since Ja Morant claimed that he’s not worried about any Grizzlies rival in the Western Conference, they can’t seem to figure out a way to fend off those same foes […] The post Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Christian Wood hit with grim extension update that won’t please Luka Doncic, Mavs
The Dallas Mavericks acquired Christian Wood to help fill the void Jalen Brunson’s departure left in their roster alongside megastar Luka Doncic. However, despite playing well for the most part, Wood hasn’t earned the full trust of the Mavs’ coaching staff. Thus, Wood’s uncertain Mavs role has led to questions about his impending free agency, […] The post RUMOR: Christian Wood hit with grim extension update that won’t please Luka Doncic, Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving Explains That He Was Under Tremendous Pressure After “Prodigal Son” LeBron James Left The Cleveland Cavaliers
Kyrie Irving has had a media target on his back for quite some time now. Whether that is by his hand or for other reasons is a topic for another day. One of the first things that set the media off about Kyrie was the way that he unceremoniously left the team that drafted him, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Luka Doncic takes jab at Tom Thibodeau, Knicks after roasting them
New York Knicks fans were made witness to an absolute nightmare situation against Luka Doncic on Tuesday. The Dallas Mavericks star dropped a 60-21-10 triple-double in a comeback win equally as improbably as Doncic’s stat line. His assessment of New York’s defense just adds a sprinkle more insult to injury.
Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic?
Luka Doncic is looking like Galactus The Devourer of Worlds right now, but even he will need to find himself a Silver Surfer before long. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks may have just the guy in mind. On a recent episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that some in the Mavericks front office... The post Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s insane 60-point triple-double has NBA Twitter on fire
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had the whole NBA Twitterverse going crazy about him. And who wouldn’t be? Not only did he record an insane 60-point triple-double but also banked a buzzer-beater to send their game against the New York Knicks to overtime. When it looked like the Mavs...
Potential Knicks targets ahead of trade deadline
As SNY's Ian Begley reports, the Knicks held internal discussions about trading for Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Houston’s Eric Gordon is another name the Knicks have expressed an interest in, according to multiple reports. Although it has the...
Knicks, Raptors, Heat Favorites To Trade For Zach LaVine
Many people are keeping an eye on the Chicago Bulls in the coming weeks as we quickly head toward this season’s NBA trade deadline. They are one of the teams that could opt to become sellers ahead of the deadline and change the tide of the playoff races. The...
Kevin Garnett Makes A Prediction About Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks recently unveiled Dirk Nowitzki‘s statue outside of the American Airlines Center. Dirk earned the ultimate honor after spending his entire 21-year career with the Mavs, leading them to their only two NBA Finals appearances and winning one NBA championship. But as much as Dirk had to...
NBA Fans Debate Whether Ja Morant's New Nike Logo Is Just Kobe Bryant's Logo Upside Down
Ja Morant has had a rapid rise to stardom in the NBA. The second pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, there were some concerns regarding Ja because of the level of competition he played against when he was at Murray State, but it was clear to everybody in his rookie season that Morant was something special.
John Stockton Hilariously Roasted Michael Jordan In His Hall Of Fame Speech: "He Makes One Big Shot And Everybody Thinks He's Kinda Cool"
John Stockton took a hilarious shot at Michael Jordan in his Hall Of Fame enshrinement speech.
Gregg Popovich’s hilarious Luka Doncic guarantee after 60-point night
Luka Doncic will step on the court Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs likely still smoldering. No one is having a hotter stretch right now in the NBA than the Slovenian Dallas Mavericks superstar. It was not that long ago when he skewered the New York Knicks for a 60-point triple-double that no one in the NBA had ever pulled off before.
Luka Doncic Sets New Mavs & NBA Records in Miraculous Win vs. Knicks
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks faced the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. DallasBasketball.com gives you a full recap of the game.
“We just start making the right basketball plays!" - Kyrie Irving reflects on the positive momentum that the Brooklyn Nets’ roster is carrying
The Brooklyn Nets are roaring and putting everyone on notice.
Luka Doncic Is More Likely To Join Nikola Jokic On Denver Nuggets Than Jokic Joining Doncic In Dallas, Says ESPN Insider
One NBA insider claims that Luka Doncic is more likely to join the Denver Nuggets than recruiting Nikola Jokic to the Dallas Mavericks.
