ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Autopsy complete in 11-year-old boy's shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An autopsy was completed on the 11-year-old boy who was shot in an Allentown home on Tuesday evening. The incident happened when the boy's 10-year-old brother accidentally shot the 11-year-old in the basement of a relative's home in the 600 block of N. Front Street, said DA Jim Martin, in a statement Wednesday.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Caernarvon Police searching for car wash burglar

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa - Police are trying to identify a man they say broke into a local car wash overnight. Around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, a white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a black glove on his left hand arrived at Morgantown Car Wash on Morview Boulevard according to Caernarvon Township Police.
MORGANTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs Allentown gunshot victim as 11-year-old boy

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The juvenile who died after being shot in an Allentown home was an 11-year-old boy, authorities say. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office was called around 9 p.m. Tuesday to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest after the boy was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m., the coroner said Wednesday morning.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian injured in accident near busy intersection

READING, Pa. - Reading police are investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian Wednesday night near a busy intersection. "There's always accidents in this intersection," says Sunny Heer, whose grandfather owns the gas station on the corner of 5th & Bern Streets in Reading. "So, first when it happened, I...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montco man charged in deadly Christmas Day shooting at Philly hotel

PHILADELPHIA - A Montgomery County man faces murder charges in a deadly Christmas Day shooting at a Philadelphia hotel. Mehkial Heredia, of the Gilbertsville area, shot the victim in the head, police say, after barging into his room at the Sheraton in Center City. WPVI, 69 News' partner station, reports...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Juvenile dies after being shot in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police say a juvenile died of a gunshot wound in Allentown. Allentown police converged on a neighborhood not far from the Tilghman Street Bridge on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 600 block of North Front Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. for an unknown problem, according to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews respond to vehicle fire in Bushkill Twp.

BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - Firefighters were called to the scene of a car fire in Northampton County on Wednesday evening. It happened on East Moorestown Road, also known as Route 512, at Broad Road in Bushkill Township. The fiery crash was reported just before 6 p.m., and part of Route...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem restaurant owner acquires Hellertown Diner

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The owner of a popular restaurant in north Bethlehem has taken over another dining establishment in Hellertown. Zonia Sibri-Quinde, owner of Sibri's Restaurant at 147 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem, recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main St., according to a news release. Jeffrey Barber of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fireworks, other festivities set to return to Reading for New Year's

READING, Pa. - It's always an exciting time looking ahead to the new year!. The Reading Public Museum will hold its Noon Year's Eve celebration for the younger partygoers who won't be able to make it to midnight and the Reading Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of ABBA. Of...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

City of Reading Public Works

Where you can drop off Christmas trees to be recycled in Berks. Reading's Christmas tree drop off is underway. Public Works Division Manager Kyle Zeiber said it will be getting busier after New Year's.

Comments / 0

Community Policy