READING, Pa. - One of three suspects who allegedly participated in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old has been returned to Berks County to face charges. Henry Madera, Jr., who was arrested in Polk County, Florida on December 13, was returned to Berks County and arraigned Wednesday night. He was committed to Berks County Jail on $1,000,000 bail.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO