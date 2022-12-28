Read full article on original website
Autopsy complete in 11-year-old boy's shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- An autopsy was completed on the 11-year-old boy who was shot in an Allentown home on Tuesday evening. The incident happened when the boy's 10-year-old brother accidentally shot the 11-year-old in the basement of a relative's home in the 600 block of N. Front Street, said DA Jim Martin, in a statement Wednesday.
Caernarvon Police searching for car wash burglar
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa - Police are trying to identify a man they say broke into a local car wash overnight. Around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, a white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a black glove on his left hand arrived at Morgantown Car Wash on Morview Boulevard according to Caernarvon Township Police.
Suspect charged in fatal Brookline Park shooting returned to Berks after arrest in Florida
READING, Pa. - One of three suspects who allegedly participated in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old has been returned to Berks County to face charges. Henry Madera, Jr., who was arrested in Polk County, Florida on December 13, was returned to Berks County and arraigned Wednesday night. He was committed to Berks County Jail on $1,000,000 bail.
Coroner IDs Allentown gunshot victim as 11-year-old boy
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The juvenile who died after being shot in an Allentown home was an 11-year-old boy, authorities say. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office was called around 9 p.m. Tuesday to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest after the boy was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m., the coroner said Wednesday morning.
1 injured in shooting outside club in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Gunshots rang out behind a club in Bethlehem early Thursday morning. Police responded to the area outside of the Democratic Club on New Street around 2:30 a.m.
Pedestrian injured in accident near busy intersection
READING, Pa. - Reading police are investigating a crash that injured a pedestrian Wednesday night near a busy intersection. "There's always accidents in this intersection," says Sunny Heer, whose grandfather owns the gas station on the corner of 5th & Bern Streets in Reading. "So, first when it happened, I...
Coroner: Woman dies after being hit by tractor-trailer on Route 33 in Bethlehem Twp.
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Northampton County have identified a woman who died after she was struck by a tractor trailer on Route 33 Christmas afternoon. The coroner says 46-year-old Michele Gardner of Riegelsville, Bucks County, died at the hospital. State Police say her car was parked on the...
Shots fired outside club in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Gunshots rang out behind a club in Bethlehem early Thursday morning. Police responded to the Democratic Club on New Street around 2:30 a.m.
Montco man charged in deadly Christmas Day shooting at Philly hotel
PHILADELPHIA - A Montgomery County man faces murder charges in a deadly Christmas Day shooting at a Philadelphia hotel. Mehkial Heredia, of the Gilbertsville area, shot the victim in the head, police say, after barging into his room at the Sheraton in Center City. WPVI, 69 News' partner station, reports...
Part of intersection taped off after crash in Reading
READING, Pa. - Police taped off part of an intersection after an accident in Reading Wednesday evening. Crews were dispatched to Bern and North Fifth streets.
Police: Juvenile dies after being shot in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police say a juvenile died of a gunshot wound in Allentown. Allentown police converged on a neighborhood not far from the Tilghman Street Bridge on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the 600 block of North Front Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. for an unknown problem, according to...
Nearly $50K raised for Berks family that lost home in Christmas Day fire
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. – The community is rallying around a family that recently lost their house in a fire. Christmas night, flames erupted at their home in Longswamp Township. 69 News spoke with the family about what they lost and their focus on what they still have. They say...
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Bushkill Twp.
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - Firefighters were called to the scene of a car fire in Northampton County on Wednesday evening. It happened on East Moorestown Road, also known as Route 512, at Broad Road in Bushkill Township. The fiery crash was reported just before 6 p.m., and part of Route...
Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
Beloved farm market and country store in Northampton County to find new home in 2023
UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A longtime spot for local eggs, produce and livestock feed in the Slate Belt will have a new home in the new year. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store selling local food, home decor, lawn and garden supplies and more, on Dec. 24 held its "official last day" of business at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, owner Sarah Gately-Wilson said.
Bethlehem restaurant owner acquires Hellertown Diner
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The owner of a popular restaurant in north Bethlehem has taken over another dining establishment in Hellertown. Zonia Sibri-Quinde, owner of Sibri's Restaurant at 147 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem, recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main St., according to a news release. Jeffrey Barber of...
New occupant of former Oley Turnpike Dairy gives first details about plans for the space
OLEY TWP., Pa. - We're getting the first details about what will soon replace the Oley Turnpike Dairy and petting zoo. The property has been bought by a farmer, who is leasing the dairy building to a restaurant owner. Friday, 69 News caught up with the new restaurant owner, Humberto...
Fireworks, other festivities set to return to Reading for New Year's
READING, Pa. - It's always an exciting time looking ahead to the new year!. The Reading Public Museum will hold its Noon Year's Eve celebration for the younger partygoers who won't be able to make it to midnight and the Reading Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of ABBA. Of...
After 23 years, popular merchant closing stand at Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding destination for fresh soups, salads, breads and cakes is bidding farewell at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market. O'Brien's Really Good Food Co., a staple of the market for 23 years, will permanently close its stand on Saturday. The business is shifting focus to its 20-year-old...
City of Reading Public Works
Where you can drop off Christmas trees to be recycled in Berks. Reading's Christmas tree drop off is underway. Public Works Division Manager Kyle Zeiber said it will be getting busier after New Year's.
