The Independent

Brexit means no British manufacturer able to build UK government’s ministerial cars

The government’s next fleet of armoured ministerial cars will be made in Germany because supply chain issues hampered by Brexit mean no British manufacturer is able to meet its requirements, The Independent has learned.The Metropolitan Police announced over the summer that it was ditching armoured Jaguar XJs for Baden-Württemberg-assembled Audi A8s – prompting criticism.But it has now been revealed that the decision was made because there no British car maker is “able to meet the requirements of the tender”, forcing the Met’s hand.Last year, UK car production hit its lowest level since 1956, because of skills shortages and supply...
earth.com

China may trigger the deadliest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic

For three years, China has followed a strict “zero-Covid” policy, based on stringent protocols of mass testing, quarantine, and isolation of even asymptomatic cases. However, following a wave of protests by thousands of citizens weary of draconian lockdowns, the government has now started to relax Covid restrictions, which is coming as a relief for many Chinese residents who have been clamoring for change.
natureworldnews.com

Giant Queen Murder Hornet from China in 2004 Responsible for Invading Europe [Study]

A giant queen murder hornet which arrived from China in 2004 was likely responsible for the current hornet invasion of Europe. This is according to a new study which conducted genetic analysis to determine the hornets' invasion of the continent nearly 20 years ago started from just one wasp. Europe...
The Hill

Africa must heal itself — and not rely on America

There may be better ways to disrespect African leaders than President Biden’s U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit last week, but if there are, they do not readily come to mind. Summit diplomacy is a term characteristically used to describe face-to-face negotiations between heads of state; for example, the 1961 summit talks between Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev and…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

US to require arrivals from China to provide negative Covid test

The US has announced all travellers from China must provide a negative Covid-19 test to enter the country, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections. The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation’s strict anti-virus controls. Beijing’s “zero Covid” policies had kept...
The Independent

Government appears to backtrack on position on Covid tests for China arrivals

The Government appeared to backtrack on its suggestion that travellers from China will not be screened for Covid after critics including two former health ministers called for testing to be introduced.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday that the possibility of imposing restrictions on visitors from the East Asian country was “under review”.It comes after former health ministers Lord Bethell and Steve Brine were among those to place pressure on the Government following its assertion that there were “no plans” to introduce tests for China arrivals.Asked about the Government’s position during a visit to military personnel covering for Border Force...
The Associated Press

EU doesn’t follow Italy with COVID checks on China arrivals

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is assessing Beijing’s rollback of its strict anti-infection controls but refrained Thursday from immediately following EU member Italy in requiring coronavirus tests for airline passengers coming from China. Health officials from the 27-member bloc promised to continue talks on seeking a common...
France 24

PM Meloni slams colleagues for referring to EU graft scandal as an 'Italian job'

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday slammed colleagues for characterising the Qatargate graft scandal at the European Parliament as an "Italian job," a reference to the 1969 heist film, calling the reference "a stain on our nation". Earlier this month, Belgian authorities charged four people linked to the European...

