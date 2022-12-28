ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

ifiberone.com

Arrest warrant issued for Moses Lake man accused of running over his mother

MOSES LAKE — A 29-year-old man has been charged with vehicular assault after investigators say he ran over his mother in November near Moses Lake. Along with the vehicular assault charge, Raymond A. Surber was also charged Thursday with hit-and-run, according to court records. An arrest warrant was also issued on Thursday, with bail set at $100,000. Prosecutors say Surber currently has three active warrants in district court for failing to appear in court.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Police in Richland look for burglary, car crash suspect

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect after a possible burglary in North Richland from the afternoon of December 28, according to a post from RPD. When officers arrived to the possible burglary call, a suspect drove away in a maroon sedan, according...
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Driver Sought On a LOT of Warrants Captured in Kennewick

Given the age of the suspect, you might think he would know better. 37-year-old suspect nailed on multiple driving warrants. The Kennewick Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team, or CAT, rarely misses their 'prey.'. Tuesday afternoon, around 3 PM, CAT members saw this suspect, Joshua Bussel, operating a motor vehicle and...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Franklin County Fire District 3 hit by clothing scam

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Fire District #3 is the latest victim of a clothing scam. In the now well-known scam people are offered what appears to be official merchandise or clothing from a law enforcement organization. FCFD #3 is warning people to not click on the link and to...
nbcrightnow.com

WSP responds to roll over crashes in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Washingto State Patrol Troopers have responded to two separate roll over crashes on SR 395 in north Franklin County. According to Trooper Thorson the WSP is currently at one of the crashes at milepost 48 about 7 miles south of Connell. No serious injuries were reported in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- A man wanted by the FBI on federal narcotics trafficking charges has been arrested in Richland. After observing the suspect get into a car, West Richland Police (WRPD) tried to make a traffic stop. The suspect wouldn’t stop and drove into Richland where the pursuit was stopped in accordance with state law, according to the WRPD.
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Police arrest suspect in Kennewick assault

KENNEWICK – Kennewick police arrested a man Saturday night on multiple charges after the victim stated the suspect produced a pistol and threatened to shoot him, then allegedly used the gun to strike the victim on the head. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Fourth Avenue.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car vs. pole crash results in intermittent road closures in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a car versus power pole crash on the morning of December 29. There will be intermittent closures in the area of Clodfelter Road near Tripple Vista as Benton PUD crews work on cleaning up after the crash according to the BCSO. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘I’ll see him in heaven’: Family grieves loved one killed in domestic violence dispute

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The holidays are full of heartbreak for one local family. A man was shot and killed just one day before Christmas Eve, and the suspected shooter wasn’t even allowed to have a gun. 4 News Now first reported on the domestic violence death investigation last Friday in Medical Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has the...
MEDICAL LAKE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 26, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 26, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3629 Disorderly Conduct. 00:30:28. Incident Address: 26068 WAWAWAI RD; NISQUALLY JOHN LANDING, CLARKSTON, WA 99403. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of a subject yelling in the area. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3630...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire crews respond to Kennewick house fire twice

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12-29-22 Fire crews returned to a house at 9004 W. Klamath Ct in Kennewick at 8:59 a.m. on December 28 when a fire they had put out the night before reignited. When firefighters got to the home they saw fire and heavy black smoke coming from the...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Roads in Benton County closed due to washouts

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – Benton County posted on Facebook that multiple roads are being closed due to washouts. Use different routes for your safety and the safety of Benton County Public Works and first responders on scene. C Williams Road between Locust Grove Road Reese Road between Travis Road...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Over 400 without power in West Richland

WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- A power outage has been reported in West Richland and according to the Benton Rural Electric Association's outage map, 414 customers are currently without power. Benton REA crews are on scene working to restore power. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Tri-City Treasures moves location due to ‘unattainable’ rent cost

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Tri-City Treasures shut its doors last week at the Kennewick Plaza. They’re opening back up on Thursday in a new location downtown. It’s located at 311 W. Kennewick Ave. The owners, Terry and Shane Pooler, choose different organizations around the community to donate their profits to. The thrift center has been open for just a few years,...
KENNEWICK, WA

