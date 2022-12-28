Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Arrest warrant issued for Moses Lake man accused of running over his mother
MOSES LAKE — A 29-year-old man has been charged with vehicular assault after investigators say he ran over his mother in November near Moses Lake. Along with the vehicular assault charge, Raymond A. Surber was also charged Thursday with hit-and-run, according to court records. An arrest warrant was also issued on Thursday, with bail set at $100,000. Prosecutors say Surber currently has three active warrants in district court for failing to appear in court.
nbcrightnow.com
Police in Richland look for burglary, car crash suspect
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect after a possible burglary in North Richland from the afternoon of December 28, according to a post from RPD. When officers arrived to the possible burglary call, a suspect drove away in a maroon sedan, according...
Driver Sought On a LOT of Warrants Captured in Kennewick
Given the age of the suspect, you might think he would know better. 37-year-old suspect nailed on multiple driving warrants. The Kennewick Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team, or CAT, rarely misses their 'prey.'. Tuesday afternoon, around 3 PM, CAT members saw this suspect, Joshua Bussel, operating a motor vehicle and...
nbcrightnow.com
Franklin County Fire District 3 hit by clothing scam
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Fire District #3 is the latest victim of a clothing scam. In the now well-known scam people are offered what appears to be official merchandise or clothing from a law enforcement organization. FCFD #3 is warning people to not click on the link and to...
KHQ Right Now
24-year-old Medical Lake shooting suspect alleges victim tried to rape her
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - A woman facing second degree murder charges for shooting and killing a man at a home in Medical Lake said the victim tried to rape here, according to an affidavit of facts filed in the Spokane County District Court. 24-year-old Cynthia Metsker faces second-degree murder and...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News Update December 29: WSP responds to rollovers, fire district scam alert and a house fire in Pasco
The State Patrol responded to two separate roll over crashes in Franklin County and is reminding drivers that there are still icy spots on the road. Franklin County Fire District #3 is warning of a clothing scam and Pasco fire crews responded to a house fire on Clark St.
nbcrightnow.com
WSP responds to roll over crashes in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Washingto State Patrol Troopers have responded to two separate roll over crashes on SR 395 in north Franklin County. According to Trooper Thorson the WSP is currently at one of the crashes at milepost 48 about 7 miles south of Connell. No serious injuries were reported in...
FOX 11 and 41
Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- A man wanted by the FBI on federal narcotics trafficking charges has been arrested in Richland. After observing the suspect get into a car, West Richland Police (WRPD) tried to make a traffic stop. The suspect wouldn’t stop and drove into Richland where the pursuit was stopped in accordance with state law, according to the WRPD.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Police arrest suspect in Kennewick assault
KENNEWICK – Kennewick police arrested a man Saturday night on multiple charges after the victim stated the suspect produced a pistol and threatened to shoot him, then allegedly used the gun to strike the victim on the head. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Fourth Avenue.
nbcrightnow.com
Car vs. pole crash results in intermittent road closures in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a car versus power pole crash on the morning of December 29. There will be intermittent closures in the area of Clodfelter Road near Tripple Vista as Benton PUD crews work on cleaning up after the crash according to the BCSO. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
‘I’ll see him in heaven’: Family grieves loved one killed in domestic violence dispute
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — The holidays are full of heartbreak for one local family. A man was shot and killed just one day before Christmas Eve, and the suspected shooter wasn’t even allowed to have a gun. 4 News Now first reported on the domestic violence death investigation last Friday in Medical Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has the...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Monday, December 26, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Monday, December 26, 2022. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3629 Disorderly Conduct. 00:30:28. Incident Address: 26068 WAWAWAI RD; NISQUALLY JOHN LANDING, CLARKSTON, WA 99403. Sheriff’s Deputy responded for a report of a subject yelling in the area. ----------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3630...
nbcrightnow.com
Fire crews respond to Kennewick house fire twice
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12-29-22 Fire crews returned to a house at 9004 W. Klamath Ct in Kennewick at 8:59 a.m. on December 28 when a fire they had put out the night before reignited. When firefighters got to the home they saw fire and heavy black smoke coming from the...
Walla Walla fire officials investigating suspicious house fire
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Walla Walla fire officials are investigating after a house fire early Tuesday morning. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Elm Street. Crews from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded, as well as crews from Walla Walla County Fire District 4 and College Place Fire Department. Fire officials said...
FOX 11 and 41
Roads in Benton County closed due to washouts
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – Benton County posted on Facebook that multiple roads are being closed due to washouts. Use different routes for your safety and the safety of Benton County Public Works and first responders on scene. C Williams Road between Locust Grove Road Reese Road between Travis Road...
nbcrightnow.com
Over 400 without power in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- A power outage has been reported in West Richland and according to the Benton Rural Electric Association's outage map, 414 customers are currently without power. Benton REA crews are on scene working to restore power. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 23-24, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
ifiberone.com
Snow expected overnight across north central WA, freezing rain in parts of Grant County
MOSES LAKE — The National Weather Service says most of north central Washington will see snow overnight, with some areas in Grant County possibly getting another round of freezing rain. Light snow will start to fall Thursday afternoon, with heavier snowfall expected overnight. Areas in Grant County could see...
Tri-Cities has one of the largest gaps between men’s and women’s pay in the nation
Here’s one possible reason for the disparity.
Tri-City Treasures moves location due to ‘unattainable’ rent cost
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Tri-City Treasures shut its doors last week at the Kennewick Plaza. They’re opening back up on Thursday in a new location downtown. It’s located at 311 W. Kennewick Ave. The owners, Terry and Shane Pooler, choose different organizations around the community to donate their profits to. The thrift center has been open for just a few years,...
