ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Gov. Pritzker calls for Southwest Airlines to compensate stranded holiday passengers

By Howard Packowitz, The Associated Press
25newsnow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 16

Jeff Smith
1d ago

The guy who destroyed businesses, lives, and scrambled the brains of children by needlessly shutting down everything in society but government and big corporations is going to bark out penalties to a private business over missed Christmas travel.... I guess that's OK when you have the media backing you.

Reply(1)
18
worstiveseenindecades
1d ago

Mr Pritzker. Can you also compensate all of the victims of crime in Illinois? Your failure to control crime is not very good.

Reply
20
Diane Dooley
1d ago

he needs to stay out of other businesses. he has no business telling anyone what to do when he can't take care of his own state. total loser

Reply
6
Related
WCIA

Central Illinois travelers frustrated as flights canceled nationwide

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Frustrations are at an all-time high as thousands of travelers are having flights canceled, including in Central Illinois. Southwest Airlines has faced backlash from people and the federal government for poor management of flight schedules. More than 90% of flights cancelled as of early Wednesday morning were from Southwest.
ILLINOIS STATE
KTLA

Southwest Airlines cancels many departing Southern California flights

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article indicated Southwest had canceled all departing flights from Los Angeles area airports until Dec. 31. While many flights are canceled or delayed, the airline says only booking is largely “unavailable” until Dec. 31. What began as a crisis for Southwest Airlines amid a crippling winter storm turned […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
BEAT OF HAWAII

Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion

An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
HONOLULU, HI
southarkansassun.com

$1,658 from four states will receive direct payments next month

According to an article published by US News (2022), to mitigate the consequences of inflation, the four states have provided relief payments to eligible and deserving residents of the country. With thousands of Americans in at least four states, there are still less than two weeks left to apply for...
IDAHO STATE
wmay.com

Illinois paying unemployment debt without full accounting of fraud

(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to appropriate $1.8 billion to cover the state’s unemployment trust fund debt, the question remains of how much fraud took place. After months of negotiations in working groups throughout the year, an agreement was announced in November by...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

License plate fees to drop in 2023 for some Illinois residents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department on Aging announced on Wednesday, eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. According to the IDoA, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Jason Morton

Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois

Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?. Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.
ILLINOIS STATE
Mendota Reporter

Illinois loses more residents in '22 than any year on record

CHICAGO – Illinois experienced its largest population decline since the state started shrinking nine years ago. According to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, Illinois’ population declined by a record 104,437 residents from July 2021 to July 2022. The trend is driven by residents moving to other...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy