Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans odds, picks and predictions

The Dallas Cowboys (11-4) visit the Tennessee Titans (7-8) Thursday in a game with major playoff implications for the home team. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Cowboys vs. Titans odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.

Dallas is coming off a huge NFC East win in a 40-34 shootout vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. The Cowboys’ offense had 419 total yards and 25 first downs en route to the 40-point outing. Despite allowing 27 points — 7 of Philadelphia’s points came from a Pick 6 — the defense forced 4 turnovers that were instrumental in the outcome.

The Titans are currently on a 5-game losing streak that has taken them from almost a guaranteed playoff spot, to a team fighting to win their division. Jacksonville now leads the AFC South after the Titans’ 19-14 loss to the Houston Texans. The Jaguars beat the Titans in Week 14 and the teams play each other in Week 18.

Cowboys at Titans odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 11:42 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Cowboys -475 (bet $475 to win $100) | Titans +380 (bet $100 to win $380)

: Cowboys -475 (bet $475 to win $100) | Titans +380 (bet $100 to win $380) Against the spread (ATS) : Cowboys -10 (-114) | Titans +10 (-106)

: Cowboys -10 (-114) | Titans +10 (-106) Over/Under (O/U): 40.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Cowboys at Titans key injuries

Cowboys

LB Leighton Vander Esch (shoulder) out

(shoulder) out DE Sam Williams (facial lacerations) questionable

Titans

LB Dylan Cole (ankle) out

(ankle) out LB Zach Cunningham (elbow) questionable

(elbow) questionable LB Bud Dupree (chest) questionable

(chest) questionable CB Kristian Fulton (groin) out

(groin) out S Amani Hooker (shoulder) out

(shoulder) out OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) out

Cowboys at Titans picks and predictions

Prediction

Cowboys 24, Titans 17

AVOID

The Cowboys should win this game against a struggling Titans team, but the moneyline here is not worth betting on. The line is a reaction to the Titans’ losing streak and their starting quarterback being out. And while the Titans could make this a difficult game I don’t see them coming away with a win, so the risk here is not worth the reward.

LEAN TITANS +10 (-106).

The Titans are fighting for their playoff lives and with a Cowboys defense that doesn’t seem to be playing as hard since QB Dak Prescott returned from injury, the Titans could very well make this a game. With a solid running game and strong defense it will be hard for that electrifying Cowboys offense to put up the points that they are used to. Watch for the Titans to make some noise in this game.

BET OVER 40.5 (-112).

While both teams do have top defenses the Over here should still be safer. The Cowboys offense has the ability to score points and their average of 28.9 PPG makes me confident in the Over. Pair that with the Titans running attack and the Cowboys being nearly fully healthy and this game should surpass the Over.

