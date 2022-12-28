Read full article on original website
'Can't Wait To Go Back': Modern Italian Restaurant Makes Splash With New Garden City Location
The owners of a modern Italian restaurant have opened their second location on Long Island. ITA Kitchen began the soft opening of its Garden City location on Thursday, Dec. 8. The eatery, located at 9 Nassau Boulevard, features signature dishes, such as pesto risotto balls, homemade burrata ravioli, and "ITA Spicy Rigatoni."
Bakery Chain Known For Signature Chocolate Chip Cookies To Open Location In Smithtown
A popular cookie shop chain is preparing to open a location on Long Island. Crumbl Cookies will open a new location at 47 Route 111 in Smithtown, according to the company's website. When visiting the store, guests can choose from a rotating selection of cookies. The selection includes classic flavors,...
3 Great Pizza Places In Brookhaven
If you’re looking for some great pizza in Brookhaven then you’ve come to the right place!. Here are three of the best pizza places in town that you just have to try. Papa Nick's Pizza is a family-run business that has been serving up delicious New York-style pies in the Brookhaven area.
3 Great Pizza Places In Babylon You Should Try
If you’re in the mood for some delicious pizza, Babylon is the place to be. There are plenty of great pizza places to try out!. Here are three of the top spots that you should definitely check out:
Large families looking for a little extra room might want to check out the 269 Wallabout Street Apartments housing lottery. Eleven of the 77 total apartments available have four bedrooms. Households of four to nine people can take advantage of these extra spacious apartments.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Head of the Harbor couple make the local community a better place to live
Harlan and Olivia Fischer have been married for nearly 50 years. Even more impressive than the longevity of their marriage is their track record of giving back to the community and surrounding areas. These philanthropic efforts have earned the Head of the Harbor residents a spot among TBR News Media’s...
Best restaurants for 2022: 10 Staten Island spots for top service, food and ambiance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What is a perfect restaurant? By most standards, it’s one that wins customers with stellar service and food, plus an impressive beverage program. The place is comfortable with seasonal touches and special programming that keep things continually interesting for both staff and consuming audience.
therealdeal.com
Deirdre Imus sells Central Park West penthouse for $9M
A celebrity-owned penthouse at 75 Central Park West has traded at long last, and for almost half of its initial asking price. Deirdre Imus, an artist, author and widow of controversial radio host Don Imus, sold the couple’s penthouse for $8.8 million, according to property records filed Wednesday, three years and one day after the media personality’s death.
Brooklyn restaurant is best in New York, featured on Guy Fieri’s show: Mashed
Mashed, a website for all things food, has released a list of the best restaurants in each state as featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." The show is now in its 42nd season.
boropark24.com
DOB Requires Boro Park Building Owners to Arrange for Inspection Gas Piping Systems, starting Jan. 1
Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, most Boro Park building owners must arrange to have all of their units’ gas piping systems inspected, Ken Lazar, a representative from the city’s Department of Buildings’ (DOB) Office of Community Engagement and Programming told Community Board 12, last night at its monthly meeting.
Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC
NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn downThe city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.
3 Great Pizza Places In Hempstead
Ah, pizza! A classic dish that can bring comfort, joy, and memories all at once. If you live in Hempstead and looking for the best spots to find delicious and traditional pizzas, then you've come to the right place.
statenislandnycliving.com
DSNY Holiday Calendar- NYC Garbage Schedule 2023
No Trash, Curbside Composting, or Recycling Collection on these holidays. There is no collection on the observed holiday, Monday, January 2. Residents who normally receive Monday trash or curbside compost collection may place their material out at curbside between 4 p.m. and midnight on Monday for collection beginning Tuesday, January 3. Residents may experience collection delays, as is common after holidays. We appreciate your patience as we work to collect the backlog of material.
rew-online.com
TerraCRG Sells 5,625 SF Fully Approved Development Site in Prospect Park South
TerraCRG, Brooklyn’s leading commercial real estate brokerage firm, has closed on the $4,250,000 sale of 608 Ocean Avenue, a shovel-ready residential development site in Prospect Park South, Brooklyn. TerraCRG Partner, Daniel Lebor, and Senior Associate, Andrew Manasia, exclusively represented both sides of the transaction. The R7A zoned, 5,625 square...
brownstoner.com
Brooklyn Gained One Individual Landmark and One Historic District in 2022
With 2022 almost at an end, we take our annual look back at the Brooklyn buildings and neighborhoods considered significant enough to merit designation by the Landmarks Preservation Commission during the year. Brooklyn gained one individual landmark and one historic district this year. The hearing for one potential historic district,...
tripstipsandtees.com
NYC Eats: Katz’s Deli
For over 100 years, New Yorkers and tourists have been savoring the corned beef and pastrami at Katz’s Deli. Established in 1888, this legendary eatery is one of NYC’s oldest and most popular delis. So if you are traveling to New York, eating here is a MUST!. Katz’s...
winespectator.com
Tao Group Hospitality Opens Sake No Hana in New York
Expanding its global portfolio, Tao Group Hospitality opened a new restaurant on Dec. 6 at the Moxy Lower East Side hotel in New York City: Sake No Hana, a lively spot for contemporary Japanese cuisine. A reinvention of the original Sake No Hana in London (which closed in 2021), it joins more than 70 Tao properties, including the group’s Hakkasan restaurants and Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence winner Cathédrale at the Moxy East Village in New York.
pix11.com
MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC
Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA...
qchron.com
Winter Storm Elliot rocks South Queens
The perfect storm, so to speak, rocked southern Queens late last week as a new moon coincided with the bomb cyclone, now known as Winter Storm Elliot, which hit the Northeast starting on Thursday. It produced flooding reminiscent of Hurricane Irene in 2011, which hit the year before Superstorm Sandy,...
About 700 gallons of diesel spill at construction site on the Upper West Side
A massive oil spill left a nasty smell at a construction site on the Upper West Side on Tuesday.
