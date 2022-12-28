ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, NY

Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Brookhaven

If you’re looking for some great pizza in Brookhaven then you’ve come to the right place!. Here are three of the best pizza places in town that you just have to try. Papa Nick's Pizza is a family-run business that has been serving up delicious New York-style pies in the Brookhaven area.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
therealdeal.com

Deirdre Imus sells Central Park West penthouse for $9M

A celebrity-owned penthouse at 75 Central Park West has traded at long last, and for almost half of its initial asking price. Deirdre Imus, an artist, author and widow of controversial radio host Don Imus, sold the couple’s penthouse for $8.8 million, according to property records filed Wednesday, three years and one day after the media personality’s death.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC

NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn downThe city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Hempstead

Ah, pizza! A classic dish that can bring comfort, joy, and memories all at once. If you live in Hempstead and looking for the best spots to find delicious and traditional pizzas, then you've come to the right place.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
statenislandnycliving.com

DSNY Holiday Calendar- NYC Garbage Schedule 2023

No Trash, Curbside Composting, or Recycling Collection on these holidays. There is no collection on the observed holiday, Monday, January 2. Residents who normally receive Monday trash or curbside compost collection may place their material out at curbside between 4 p.m. and midnight on Monday for collection beginning Tuesday, January 3. Residents may experience collection delays, as is common after holidays. We appreciate your patience as we work to collect the backlog of material.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

TerraCRG Sells 5,625 SF Fully Approved Development Site in Prospect Park South

TerraCRG, Brooklyn’s leading commercial real estate brokerage firm, has closed on the $4,250,000 sale of 608 Ocean Avenue, a shovel-ready residential development site in Prospect Park South, Brooklyn. TerraCRG Partner, Daniel Lebor, and Senior Associate, Andrew Manasia, exclusively represented both sides of the transaction. The R7A zoned, 5,625 square...
BROOKLYN, NY
brownstoner.com

Brooklyn Gained One Individual Landmark and One Historic District in 2022

With 2022 almost at an end, we take our annual look back at the Brooklyn buildings and neighborhoods considered significant enough to merit designation by the Landmarks Preservation Commission during the year. Brooklyn gained one individual landmark and one historic district this year. The hearing for one potential historic district,...
BROOKLYN, NY
tripstipsandtees.com

NYC Eats: Katz’s Deli

For over 100 years, New Yorkers and tourists have been savoring the corned beef and pastrami at Katz’s Deli. Established in 1888, this legendary eatery is one of NYC’s oldest and most popular delis. So if you are traveling to New York, eating here is a MUST!. Katz’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
winespectator.com

Tao Group Hospitality Opens Sake No Hana in New York

Expanding its global portfolio, Tao Group Hospitality opened a new restaurant on Dec. 6 at the Moxy Lower East Side hotel in New York City: Sake No Hana, a lively spot for contemporary Japanese cuisine. A reinvention of the original Sake No Hana in London (which closed in 2021), it joins more than 70 Tao properties, including the group’s Hakkasan restaurants and Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence winner Cathédrale at the Moxy East Village in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC

Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. MTA plans some subway service adjustments in NYC. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

Winter Storm Elliot rocks South Queens

The perfect storm, so to speak, rocked southern Queens late last week as a new moon coincided with the bomb cyclone, now known as Winter Storm Elliot, which hit the Northeast starting on Thursday. It produced flooding reminiscent of Hurricane Irene in 2011, which hit the year before Superstorm Sandy,...
ROCKAWAY BEACH, NY

