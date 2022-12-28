ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Holiday hoops scores from Thursday, December 29

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Holiday Tournament action on Thursday, December 29. Scores were compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 Friday, January 6 at 11 p.m. BOYS CHUCK DAYTON TOURNAMENT (DEKALB)United Township 54 Guilford 48Belvidere […]
Statesville Record & Landmark

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Ward, Raiders reach semifinals

OLIN—Lily Ward poured in a game-high 21 points Wednesday night as the third-seeded Raiders defeated No. 6 seed South Iredell 46-31 in the first round of the North Iredell Holiday Classic. The Raiders outscored the Vikings in ever quarter. They led 27-15 at halftime. Tilley Collins added seven points...
OLIN, NC

