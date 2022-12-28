Read full article on original website
Stratford girls basketball holds on to beat Cochrane-Fountain City in home tournament semifinals
STRATFORD – Lauren Kraus and Daisy Yoder each scored 11 points to help lift the Stratford girls basketball team to a 58-54 win over Cochrane-Fountain City in a semifinal of the Stratford Holiday Tournament on Wednesday night at Stratford High School. Lexie Christopherson went 3-for-3 from 3-point range and...
Holiday hoops scores from Thursday, December 29
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the boys and girls basketball scores involving Rockford area teams from Holiday Tournament action on Thursday, December 29. Scores were compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. ‘Overtime’ returns to Fox 39 Friday, January 6 at 11 p.m. BOYS CHUCK DAYTON TOURNAMENT (DEKALB)United Township 54 Guilford 48Belvidere […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Ward, Raiders reach semifinals
OLIN—Lily Ward poured in a game-high 21 points Wednesday night as the third-seeded Raiders defeated No. 6 seed South Iredell 46-31 in the first round of the North Iredell Holiday Classic. The Raiders outscored the Vikings in ever quarter. They led 27-15 at halftime. Tilley Collins added seven points...
