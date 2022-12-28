OLIN—Lily Ward poured in a game-high 21 points Wednesday night as the third-seeded Raiders defeated No. 6 seed South Iredell 46-31 in the first round of the North Iredell Holiday Classic. The Raiders outscored the Vikings in ever quarter. They led 27-15 at halftime. Tilley Collins added seven points...

OLIN, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO