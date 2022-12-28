ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons odds, picks and predictions

The Detroit Pistons (8-28) welcome the Orlando Magic (13-22) to Little Caesars Arena Wednesday. Tip from the Motor City is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Magic vs. Pistons odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Magic lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 129-110 Monday night, failing to cover as 2.5-point home favorites. Orlando is 19-14-1 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Magic are just 4-12 on the road, but had covered their last 10 straight games, 4 of which came away from the Amway Center.

The Pistons lost 142-131 to the Clippers Monday, allowing LA to force overtime despite being up double figures with under 4 minutes to go. The Pistons ultimately failed to cover as 6-point home underdogs. Detroit’s season-long ATS record is 16-17-3. They are 4-13 straight up at home and have failed to cover 4 straight games.

Magic at Pistons odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:02 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Magic -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Pistons +100 (bet $100 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Magic -1.5 (-110) | Pistons +1.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 229.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Magic at Pistons key injuries

Magic

  • Not yet submitted

Pistons

  • C Marvin Bagley III (illness) out
  • G Cade Cunningham (tibia) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Magic at Pistons picks and predictions

Prediction

Pistons 116, Magic 113

BET PISTONS (+100).

The Magic will be traveling following a difficult blowout loss and are 4-12 straight up on the road. This will be the 1st time all season they are road favorites.

The Pistons are the worst team in the Eastern Conference and are 4-13 at home, about as good as the Magic are on the road.

Detroit should’ve taken down the Clippers, being up 14 with under 4 minutes to go Monday. Detroit is 3-4 straight up with a rest advantage. Orlando is just 1-6 with a rest disadvantage.

Considering Orlando’s circumstance and the odds here, back the PISTONS (+100).

PASS.

Considering the Magic’s struggles on the road, I would rather play the even-money moneyline odds for Detroit.

LEAN OVER 229.5 (-110).

The Pistons have gone Over in 4 of their last 5 and are 21-14-1 O/U this season. Their leading scorer, F Bojan Bogdanovic, should be active and is averaging 20.9 points per game while shooting 48.3% from the field and 40.9% from deep.

The Magic have gone Over in 4 straight and in 6 of their last 7. They are 18-16 O/U this season. The trends point to the OVER 229.5 (-110) being the better value, and for a small unit, I would play it in this Eastern Conference battle.

