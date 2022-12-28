Downtown West Palm Seaside Leaders Ask for ‘Timeout’ on New Marijuana Dispensaries – Industrial Observer

A waterfront condo in the migration hot spot of West Palm Beach, Florida, has sold for just over $12 million—among the city’s priciest apartment sales this year. The parent company of the Chicago-based Wanxiang America Real Estate was the seller of the 14th-floor residence at The Bristol, a 25-story condo tower, according to records with PropertyShark. The investment firm owns more than $1 billion in real estate across the US, according to its website, and was called “the quiet giant of Chicago real estate development” by Crain’s Chicago Business.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO