West Palm Beach, FL

Downtown West Palm Seaside Leaders Ask for ‘Timeout’ on New Marijuana Dispensaries – Industrial Observer

By Charly Abbad
west-palm-beach-news.com
 2 days ago
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

Preserve farmland in Palm Beach County

"If we squander the ecological capital of the soil, the capital on paper won't much matter." - Wes Jackson, president emeritus of the Land Institute. I am baffled. Twice since I have lived in Palm Beach County, a 40-year resident, I have voted to preserve the Agricultural Reserve. I believe one was an actual amendment to the county referendum. Both of these votes won significant percentages of the population’s approval; well over the amount needed to put into law.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Way Beyond Bagels Owes Lots Of Dough, Sheriff May Seize Delray Beach Location

BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Way Beyond Bagels will almost assuredly close its Jog Road location, barring an extra schmear of cash suddenly appearing in the poplar deli’s bagel basket. Way Beyond’s owners allegedly owe more than $40,000 to SCC Addison Place, the company […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward’s first Topgolf is coming to Pompano Beach

Broward County is set to get its first Topgolf location as part of a massive overhaul planned around the casino destination now known as Harrah’s Pompano Beach. Topgolf, a popular driving range and entertainment company, has locations across the country, offering a casual, interactive experience for people of all skill levels. The three-story Pompano Beach location will feature hitting bays, a ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
rtands.com

Brightline Launches Two New South Florida Stations

Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

No Injuries In Boca Raton Boat Grounding

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — No one was injured when an empty boat grounded itself in Boca Raton on Thursday. There was no one on board because sources tell BocaNewsNow.com that the four friends on the boat fell off in rough seas. The boaters […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on fudge, unsanitary practices: Sunrise restaurant racks up 40 violations

Festive flies, among other issues, resulted in two South Florida eateries being ordered shut last week by state inspectors, just a few days before Christmas. They were seen landing on the fudge at a dessert buffet as well as on fruits, vegetables and to-go containers. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and ...
SUNRISE, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

Main Condominium Sale for West Palm Seaside, Florida, Closes for $12 Million

A waterfront condo in the migration hot spot of West Palm Beach, Florida, has sold for just over $12 million—among the city’s priciest apartment sales this year. The parent company of the Chicago-based Wanxiang America Real Estate was the seller of the 14th-floor residence at The Bristol, a 25-story condo tower, according to records with PropertyShark. The investment firm owns more than $1 billion in real estate across the US, according to its website, and was called “the quiet giant of Chicago real estate development” by Crain’s Chicago Business.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Founder of successful Palm Beach County political club plans ‘Club BrowRed’ in heavily Democratic Broward

The founder of a hugely successful political club that has regularly attracted hundreds — often well over 1,000 — supporters of former President Donald Trump to its Palm Beach County gatherings now has his sights set on Broward, the most Democratic county in Florida. The new venture won’t be as closely aligned with Trump, and it won’t be officially a Republican-aligned club. But organizer Joe ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Stuart, FL

As the “Sailfish Capital of the World,” the city of Stuart in Florida presents countless adventures on the water for everyone. Stuart is situated along Florida’s Treasure Coast, near Palm Beach and Vero Beach. It was incorporated as a city in 1914 and is the seat of...
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Fire at gun range in West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire happened Tuesday afternoon at Shoot Straight in West Palm Beach. Around 12:15 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received reports of a commercial structure fire. Upon arrival, units found smoke in the building. According to a PIO with PBCFR, the building...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

