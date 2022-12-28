Downtown West Palm Seaside Leaders Ask for ‘Timeout’ on New Marijuana Dispensaries – Industrial Observer

Read full article on original website
Preserve farmland in Palm Beach County
"If we squander the ecological capital of the soil, the capital on paper won't much matter." - Wes Jackson, president emeritus of the Land Institute. I am baffled. Twice since I have lived in Palm Beach County, a 40-year resident, I have voted to preserve the Agricultural Reserve. I believe one was an actual amendment to the county referendum. Both of these votes won significant percentages of the population’s approval; well over the amount needed to put into law.
UPDATE: Way Beyond Bagels Owes Lots Of Dough, Sheriff May Seize Delray Beach Location
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Way Beyond Bagels will almost assuredly close its Jog Road location, barring an extra schmear of cash suddenly appearing in the poplar deli’s bagel basket. Way Beyond’s owners allegedly owe more than $40,000 to SCC Addison Place, the company […]
Broward’s first Topgolf is coming to Pompano Beach
Broward County is set to get its first Topgolf location as part of a massive overhaul planned around the casino destination now known as Harrah’s Pompano Beach. Topgolf, a popular driving range and entertainment company, has locations across the country, offering a casual, interactive experience for people of all skill levels. The three-story Pompano Beach location will feature hitting bays, a ...
Brightline Launches Two New South Florida Stations
Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
A third north county hospital? Palm Beach Gardens planners recommend complex at Alton
PALM BEACH GARDENS – Northern Palm Beach County residents may soon have three major hospitals available to them within an 8-mile drive. The Palm Beach Gardens Planning and Zoning Board has agreed unanimously to recommend that the city council approve plans for a hospital with up to 300 beds in the Alton neighborhood along Donald Ross Road.
Gov. Ron DeSantis to investigate Christmas drag show held in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced his office will investigate a Christmas drag show accused of being indecent for children. On Monday, the event was held at Fort Lauderdale’s Broward Center for the Performing Arts, as part of the national tour of “A Drag Queen Christmas.”
Man who shot and killed woman, then himself, was a firearms instructor
WEST PALM BEACH — A West Palm Beach man who deputies say killed a woman before turning the gun on himself had a decades-long career in South Florida as a firearms instructor. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Mark Alan Lee, 58, shot a man and woman in his home near West...
No Injuries In Boca Raton Boat Grounding
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — No one was injured when an empty boat grounded itself in Boca Raton on Thursday. There was no one on board because sources tell BocaNewsNow.com that the four friends on the boat fell off in rough seas. The boaters […]
Shopping Spree at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens
The local lifestyle destination recently unveiled a fabulous foursome of new spots for shopping and dining The post Shopping Spree at Downtown Palm Beach Gardens appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
Inspections: 14 Palm Beach County restaurants get perfect scores
For the week of Dec. 19, Florida inspectors gave perfect marks to these 14 Palm Beach County restaurants and other food service providers:. Boca Grove Island Bar, 21350 Whitaker Drive, Boca Raton. Boca Grove Food Truck, 21351 Whitaker Drive, Boca Raton. Rocksteady Steakhouse, 60 N.W. Fifth Ave., Delray Beach. Chef...
Flies on fudge, unsanitary practices: Sunrise restaurant racks up 40 violations
Festive flies, among other issues, resulted in two South Florida eateries being ordered shut last week by state inspectors, just a few days before Christmas. They were seen landing on the fudge at a dessert buffet as well as on fruits, vegetables and to-go containers. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and ...
Main Condominium Sale for West Palm Seaside, Florida, Closes for $12 Million
A waterfront condo in the migration hot spot of West Palm Beach, Florida, has sold for just over $12 million—among the city’s priciest apartment sales this year. The parent company of the Chicago-based Wanxiang America Real Estate was the seller of the 14th-floor residence at The Bristol, a 25-story condo tower, according to records with PropertyShark. The investment firm owns more than $1 billion in real estate across the US, according to its website, and was called “the quiet giant of Chicago real estate development” by Crain’s Chicago Business.
The Bite Eatery to Open in Pompano Beach
The upcoming food hall will feature 9 different culinary concepts and The Bite Bar
Sugar cane burn season still blankets Glades with smoke after study showing it kills people
When the pre-harvest sugar cane burning season began on Oct. 3 with fires across 160 acres of Glades land, the Florida Department of Agriculture, which authorizes the blazes, proclaimed the day the start of “Florida Climate Week.”. It was perhaps an unintentionally ironic start of eight months every year...
Founder of successful Palm Beach County political club plans ‘Club BrowRed’ in heavily Democratic Broward
The founder of a hugely successful political club that has regularly attracted hundreds — often well over 1,000 — supporters of former President Donald Trump to its Palm Beach County gatherings now has his sights set on Broward, the most Democratic county in Florida. The new venture won’t be as closely aligned with Trump, and it won’t be officially a Republican-aligned club. But organizer Joe ...
15 Best Restaurants in Stuart, FL
As the “Sailfish Capital of the World,” the city of Stuart in Florida presents countless adventures on the water for everyone. Stuart is situated along Florida’s Treasure Coast, near Palm Beach and Vero Beach. It was incorporated as a city in 1914 and is the seat of...
Ft. Lauderdale Resident Targeted By FCC For Harboring Pirate Radio Operator.
Alleged pirates and property owners continue to be on the receiving end of warning letters from the Federal Communications Commission. The latest salvo is for an unlicensed radio station operating in South Florida, long a pirate radio hotbed. In a Notice of Illegal Pirate Radio Broadcasting issued Wednesday, the Enforcement...
South Florida woman getting driving violations, fines from Washington state. She’s never been there.
(WSVN) - A South Florida woman is getting traffic violations from a state where she has never been too. With fines piling up, her frustration is mounting. Karen Hensel reports with tonight’s 7 Investigate. Marlene Joseph lives in Deerfield Beach and spends most of her time working at a...
New Glucose Monitoring Policy For Palm Beach County School Students
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is preparing to approve a new policy for students who are diabetic or have any other reason to monitor glucose during the day. The policy brings the school district into compliance with Florida […]
Fire at gun range in West Palm Beach
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A fire happened Tuesday afternoon at Shoot Straight in West Palm Beach. Around 12:15 p.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue received reports of a commercial structure fire. Upon arrival, units found smoke in the building. According to a PIO with PBCFR, the building...
