GM recalls 825,000 trucks, SUVs over headlight issue
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - General Motors (GM.N) said on Wednesday it was recalling 825,000 trucks and SUVs in North America because daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare.
Here’s The 2023 Chevy Colorado Sales Mix At Start Of Production
The upcoming, next-gen Chevy Colorado promises a complete overhaul over the preceding, second generation of the mid-size pickup truck. Today, GM Authority has learned what GM’s planned sales mix will be once production of the 2023 Chevy Colorado begins. Following the start of regular production on January 25th, 2023,...
GMC Hummer Made the Ultimate Electric Bike
The Hummer EV eBikePhoto bymedia by Recon Power Bikes. I always get a kick out of a car manufacturer jumping into the electric bike market. I am even more excited to see the GMC Hummer EV eBike! This new electric bike has been designed to go anywhere, like its parent, with features that make it perfect for mountain and dirt biking. Developed in collaboration between eBike manufacturer Recon Power Bikes and General Motors, the Recon Power Bike is an electric bike that incorporates the best features of both a mountain bike and a dirt bike.
2024 Chevy Blazer EV PPV Prototype Spied Testing: Photos
Formally debuting back in July 2022, the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV is part of GM’s next-generation of battery-electric vehicles, slotting between the Equinox EV and a yet-to-be-announced three-row electric crossover. Then in August, GM unveiled the 2024 Blazer EV Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV), a Blazer EV variant that will be only offered to law enforcement agencies. Now, GM Authority has exclusively captured a Blazer EV PPV prototype undergoing testing.
Sierra HD Customer Is GMC’s Most Loyal
When it comes to model loyalty, a majority of customers buy a different model (nameplate) every time they purchase a new vehicle. But the GMC Sierra HD lineup bucks that trend, as most owners of Big Red’s heavy duty truck line return to buy the vehicle again. Speaking to...
What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For?
GMC is an acronym that once had nothing to do with General Motors. The post What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Did GMC or Chevy Pickup Trucks Come First?
We finally settle the debate: which was the original General Motors pickup truck. The post Did GMC or Chevy Pickup Trucks Come First? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Focus, Fiesta cars sit in shop for months, owners ‘ghosted’ by automaker
Treatment of Ford Focus, Fiesta customers frustrated with faulty transmission control module impacts automaker's much-needed growth potential.
2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Pro (Base): First Photos
The GMC Sierra HD lineup receives a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 model year, bring all types of upgrades and enhancements to the heavy duty pickup. Thus far, GM Authority has brought you several real-world photo galleries of the SLE, SLT, Denali and Denali Ultimate. Today, GM Authority’s expert photographers have exclusively captured our first photos of the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD in the Pro trim.
2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison Now Available To Order
The 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison has been hotly anticipated ever since the off-roading pickup truck was officially unveiled back in August 2022. Now, prospective buyers can rejoice, as GM Authority has learned that the Silverado ZR2 Bison is now available to order. As of December 17th, 2022, 2023 Silverado...
2025 Chevrolet Corvette SUV
An SUV wearing the Corvette name may seem out of the ordinary, but get ready for just such a ride to hit the market—as an EV no less—for the 2025 model year. A source inside General Motors told us that Chevrolet, after years of hesitation, is finally following many other sports-car makers by expanding its legendary Corvette sports-car brand to encompass vehicles beyond two-seaters. The company is in the midst of creating a new performance-focused EV subbrand that will include an SUV as well as a four-door sedan. The Corvette SUV will reportedly offer an 800-volt electrical system and high-revving electric motors powered by GM’s Ultium battery technology, which can charge at up to 350 kW. The SUV may not be the first Corvette nameplate to offer an electric powertrain though, as we know the company is also preparing an electrified version of the Corvette C8 sports car. When we learn more about the Corvette SUV, we’ll update this story with details.
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Named Four Wheeler Pickup Truck Of The Year
The 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 was just recognized as the best four-wheeler truck of the year, with critics praising the pickup’s off-road prowess, aggressive styling, and much-improved interior. In a recent post, Four Wheeler laid out why the 2023 Chevy Silverado took top honors this year. To note, although...
5 Luxury SUVs With the Most Cargo Space
Luxury SUVs are a popular option for drivers, but which offer maximum cargo space? Read on to find out. The post 5 Luxury SUVs With the Most Cargo Space appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Explorer Sport May Be Name Of Upcoming European EV
We’ve known for some time now that not just one, but two new all-electric Ford crossovers are in the works, both riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. The Blue Oval confirmed this news itself earlier this year, announcing that those two new models were among seven total new EVs that will launch in Europe by 2024 as the automaker aims to go all-electric in that region by 2030 or sooner. Earlier this month, the first – a “sport” crossover, which will be joined by a mid-size variant later on – was teased, at which time Ford Authority noted that it looked similar to the existing Ford Explorer. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that this future EV may be named “Ford Explorer Sport.”
