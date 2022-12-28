Read full article on original website
BBC
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
Rhod Gilbert postpones shows to have further surgery following cancer treatment
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has postponed a string of live shows after discovering he requires additional surgery following his cancer treatment.The Welsh stand-up, 54, announced in July he was being treated at the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff and would be “disappearing for a while” to focus on treatment.On Tuesday he said he was suffering gallstones and recurring gallbladder infections that “kick like a donkey” and needed surgery early in the New Year.Seven of his January shows, in locations such as Bath and Swansea, will now be pushed back to the summer.He wrote on Facebook: “Thanks again for all your kind...
Woman in Wales admits manslaughter by letting daughter become obese
Father denies causing death of Kaylea Titford, 16, and will be tried in Mold crown court
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
BBC
Boscombe White Christmas Dip: Hundreds join in fancy dress swim
Hundreds of outdoor swimmers braved the temperatures for a Christmas dip on the Dorset coast. The annual White Christmas Dip, in aid of Macmillan Caring Locally, took place at Boscombe Pier. The event began in 2008 when the White family decided to wear fancy dress while joining a local swimming...
Writer Natalie Fornasier shares palliative care update as she battles terminal melanoma
A young writer who has been given weeks to live after a tiny mole on her foot turned out to be terminal cancer has shared an emotional update on her journey in palliative care.
Family donates Christmas presents to hospital which cared for daughter
The bereaved family of a young girl have donated Christmas presents to the children’s ward where she spent so much of her life.Paige Coffey, who died in July after suffering ill health for most of her life, spent a lot of time on Ward M at Morriston Hospital in Swansea where staff became like family to her.Her parents Danielle and Daniel, together with their families and friends, wanted to repay the ward for their support and raised £5,500 to buy Christmas presents.Amongst the items delivered to the hospital were 11 flat-screen TVs, iPads, travel mugs for nurses, countless toys and...
NHS warns of rise in children admitted to hospital for ingesting toy parts
Leading NHS doctors have issued a warning to parents ahead of Christmas following an increase in the number of children admitted to hospital having swallowed small objects from toys.Surgeons have had to perform life-saving operations to remove button batteries, magnetic balls and Christmas cracker toys in previous years, doctors said.The number of young people taken to hospital after ingesting small objects has doubled over the last 10 years to 228, according to the latest data, some of whom have suffered devastating consequences.Doctors are particularly concerned about “small button batteries” that they say make up part of several “high-profile Christmas gifts”...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent man who killed woman by dangerous driving jailed
A man who admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of a trainee teacher has been jailed for more than six years. Charlotte Hope, 19, died when her VW Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, on 9 April. Her mother was seriously injured.
BBC
Police aim to identify woman over report of fraudulent driving test
Police have released a picture of a woman officers are aiming to identify in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test. Derbyshire Police said it happened in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, when staff became concerned one of the women present might have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
BBC
Bull mastiff dog bites woman's head in Leicester play area
A woman received hospital treatment for a head wound after being bitten by a dog in a children's play area. Police said a bull mastiff dog attacked the woman in the play area between Overton Road and Sulgrave Road in Leicester on 7 December between 10:00 and 10:30 GMT. A...
GP sends patients cancer diagnosis text instead of Merry Christmas message
Patients at a GP practice in Yorkshire were wrongly told by text message on Christmas Eve that they had terminal lung cancer.The surgery, near Doncaster, said it had meant to send out “Merry Christmas” messages instead.A father awaiting the results of a lung cancer test - which came back negative - was reportedly among those who got the text.Facebook user Vicky Southgate shared the message and said she was "shaking and close to tears".The text asked for “a DS1500 for the above patient. Diagnosis — Aggressive lung cancer with metastases”.DS1500 is the name of the form given to people...
BBC
Forceps left in patient following Alexandra Hospital operation
Metal forceps were left inside a patient in a so-called never event at a Worcestershire hospital. The error occurred during a complex seven-hour abdominal operation at Alexandra Hospital on 23 November. The patient spent the night in intensive care at the site in Redditch when the six-inch (15 cm) object...
BBC
NHS Wales: 62% more urgent 999 calls than Christmas 2021
The number of 'red' calls to the Welsh Ambulance Service in the last seven days was 62% higher than the same period last year. Overall calls increased by just 2% between 20 and 27 December, but 586 more urgent calls were received than in 2021. It comes after the service...
BBC
Shirley Tart: Tributes for journalist and charity patron
Tributes have been paid to a renowned local journalist who died on Christmas Day. Shirley Tart MBE worked for over 60 years at the Shropshire Star and helped launch local children's hospice Hope House in 1991, later becoming a patron. The charity said she died peacefully at home on 25...
Family and friends could play role in spotting dementia over Christmas period
Family and friends can play a key role in spotting signs of dementia when meeting loved ones over the Christmas period, an NHS expert has said.Forgetting names of relatives or putting the oven on for the Christmas turkey, as well as confusion in another environment could all be signs of the disease.It comes as hundreds more people will be checked for dementia in a new specialist service being trialled across England.Professor Alistair Burns, NHS England’s national clinical director for dementia, said: “The pandemic has naturally had an impact on the number of people diagnosed with dementia, with elderly people seeing fewer people...
Dementia patients in England facing ‘national crisis’ in care safety
Families of people with dementia have said there is a national crisis in care safety as it emerged that more than half of residential homes reported on by inspectors this year were rated “inadequate” or requiring improvement – up from less than a third pre-pandemic. Serious and...
BBC
Ukrainian café in Hull helps exiles with food and fundraising
A Ukrainian woman has come out of retirement to open a restaurant to help refugees fleeing the Russian invasion. Lena Sutherland moved to Hull in the 1990s after meeting and marrying a local man who was serving in the merchant navy. Before retiring she ran a city-centre deli serving traditional...
BBC
Urgent plea to only use A&E in Greater Manchester if life-threatening
The NHS has made an urgent appeal to people in Greater Manchester to only go to A&E departments if they have "a life-threatening emergency". High numbers of patients and staff sickness has led to pressure "beyond anything we have experienced before", NHS Greater Manchester Integrated Care said. An increase in...
Seven-year-old Elliott’s fundraiser to thank hospital staff who cared for him
A seven-year-old with a big heart and strong legs has raised more than £1,000 as a way of thanking staff who looked after him in hospital.Elliott Evans, from Swansea, spent almost two weeks in Morriston Hospital’s Oakwood ward after banging his head while playing in a park.During that time, he celebrated his seventh birthday, with the nurses making a fuss and allowing him home with his family for the day.When his mother Sam decided she wanted to do something to thank the NHS, Elliott got on board with the idea straight away.The boy, with support from his parents and older...
