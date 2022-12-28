ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FanSided

Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins

Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star

Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Football World Shocked By Mel Kiper's Quarterback Rankings

Mel Kiper Jr. debuted his quarterback rankings on Monday night and they were a lot different than people expected them to be. Kiper Jr., who's one of the top NFL Draft analysts on ESPN, has Will Levis as his top quarterback, not Bryce Young or CJ Stroud. Kiper Jr. has Young and STroud round out his top three, and then has Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson as his QB4.
FLORIDA STATE
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece

The Minnesota Vikings barely escaped their Week 16 game against the New York Giants, coming away with a 27-24 victory as Greg Joseph nailed a career-long and franchise-record 61-yard field goal at the buzzer. The victory kept the Vikings’ slim hopes of winning the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC alive, but it didn’t come without a cost.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

Week 17 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

With fantasy football championships on the line, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. After all, the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em choices. To prove...
MINNESOTA STATE
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022

We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
Sporting News

Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
TheDailyBeast

ESPN’s Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt Face Off in Uncomfortably Testy Exchange

ESPN’s Joe Buck appeared to grow increasingly irritated with his colleague Scott Van Pelt during an on-air exchange Monday night, prompting Van Pelt to acknowledge the “awkward” conversation after Buck complained about his lack of air time.Buck, who is the network’s Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer, joined his longtime broadcast partner Troy Aikman on Van Pelt’s program shortly after the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Indianapolis Colts 20-3.After asking Buck the first question of the segment about the Chargers’ postseason hopes, Van Pelt then turned to Aikman and pressed the Hall of Fame quarterback for several minutes about Los Angeles’...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets

There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names His Sleeper Team For Tom Brady

Tom Brady said on his latest Let's Go! podcast that he's not thinking about retirement at the moment. Those comments have motivated pundits to keep speculating where he might play in 2023. While Colin Cowherd still sees the San Francisco 49ers as the "obvious" landing spot, he wondered why "nobody...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Raiders 3-Round Mock Draft: QB Of The Future, Reloading The Defense

It’s been a tumultuous few days for the Las Vegas Raiders. A shared optimism within Raider Nation that was clinging to playoff hopes has disappeared. Now, we find that many fans are moving on from this season already. The truth is, can you blame them? Some are already looking forward to the NFL Draft next April; that’s how bad things have gotten.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Offseason Trade

Last offseason, the Raiders acquired Davante Adams in a blockbuster trade with the Packers. Many fans believe the All-Pro wideout is starting to regret the move. Adams received a five-year, $140 million deal from the Raiders as part of the trade. While he may love that contract, his current situation in Las Vegas is unfortunate to say the least.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Bills DC Leslie Frazier linked to open head coaching job

Leslie Frazier’s first run as a head coach with the Minnesota Vikings was a forgettable one, but after six years as an assistant with the Buffalo Bills, he may have earned himself a second crack at a top job. According to a report from The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, Frazier...
BUFFALO, NY

