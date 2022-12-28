Read full article on original website
Related
Packers Sign Rocket-Fast Receiver Melton, Place Lowry on IR
If the Green Bay Packers reach the playoffs and progress deep enough into the postseason, Dean Lowry could be designated for return.
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
Football World Shocked By Mel Kiper's Quarterback Rankings
Mel Kiper Jr. debuted his quarterback rankings on Monday night and they were a lot different than people expected them to be. Kiper Jr., who's one of the top NFL Draft analysts on ESPN, has Will Levis as his top quarterback, not Bryce Young or CJ Stroud. Kiper Jr. has Young and STroud round out his top three, and then has Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson as his QB4.
Vikings Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece
The Minnesota Vikings barely escaped their Week 16 game against the New York Giants, coming away with a 27-24 victory as Greg Joseph nailed a career-long and franchise-record 61-yard field goal at the buzzer. The victory kept the Vikings’ slim hopes of winning the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC alive, but it didn’t come without a cost.
Yardbarker
Jets could make blockbuster trade with Raiders to secure quarterback position
One highly-discussed option at quarterback for the New York Jets in the 2023 offseason is nine-year veteran, Derek Carr. Now, he is essentially a lock to be available, whether it be through a trade or as a free agent if the Las Vegas Raiders ultimately release him. Earlier today, the...
Sporting News
Week 17 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
With fantasy football championships on the line, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. After all, the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em choices. To prove...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022
We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
Sporting News
Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
NFL Week 17 Picks: Best Bets, Underdog Moneyline, and Teaser of the Week
Jack Dougherty (48-46-2) gives out his best bets for NFL Week 17. The post NFL Week 17 Picks: Best Bets, Underdog Moneyline, and Teaser of the Week appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ESPN’s Joe Buck and Scott Van Pelt Face Off in Uncomfortably Testy Exchange
ESPN’s Joe Buck appeared to grow increasingly irritated with his colleague Scott Van Pelt during an on-air exchange Monday night, prompting Van Pelt to acknowledge the “awkward” conversation after Buck complained about his lack of air time.Buck, who is the network’s Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer, joined his longtime broadcast partner Troy Aikman on Van Pelt’s program shortly after the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Indianapolis Colts 20-3.After asking Buck the first question of the segment about the Chargers’ postseason hopes, Van Pelt then turned to Aikman and pressed the Hall of Fame quarterback for several minutes about Los Angeles’...
Jim Leonhard a Possibility as Next Cleveland Browns Defensive Coordinator?
Cleveland Browns could soon be looking for a new defensive coordinator, perhaps it's former Browns player Jim Leonhard
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: Fade the Bengals, Seahawks and more best bets
There are two weeks left until the end of the NFL's regular season and the playoff race is shaping into place. While a few teams are battling for the top of playoff seeding, there are several teams in the 7-8 win range that are still in the hunt and looking for help to make their way into the postseason festivities.
Doug Pederson Sends Clear Message About Playing Starters This Weekend
The playoff scenario for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been set in stone: If they beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, they will win the AFC South and reach the playoffs. So with an inconsequential Week 17 game against the Houston Texans this weekend, what is head coach Doug Pederson's plans for the starters?
Colin Cowherd Names His Sleeper Team For Tom Brady
Tom Brady said on his latest Let's Go! podcast that he's not thinking about retirement at the moment. Those comments have motivated pundits to keep speculating where he might play in 2023. While Colin Cowherd still sees the San Francisco 49ers as the "obvious" landing spot, he wondered why "nobody...
NFL Exec Thinks 1 Team Will Do "Everything Possible" To Trade Starting Quarterback
After the Jets benched Zach Wilson for the second time this season, head coach Robert Saleh said the former No. 2 pick is still a part of the team's future. “He’s a huge plan in our future,” Saleh said. “We’re not quitting on the young man. We’re going to do everything we can do to develop him.”
Yardbarker
Raiders 3-Round Mock Draft: QB Of The Future, Reloading The Defense
It’s been a tumultuous few days for the Las Vegas Raiders. A shared optimism within Raider Nation that was clinging to playoff hopes has disappeared. Now, we find that many fans are moving on from this season already. The truth is, can you blame them? Some are already looking forward to the NFL Draft next April; that’s how bad things have gotten.
NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Offseason Trade
Last offseason, the Raiders acquired Davante Adams in a blockbuster trade with the Packers. Many fans believe the All-Pro wideout is starting to regret the move. Adams received a five-year, $140 million deal from the Raiders as part of the trade. While he may love that contract, his current situation in Las Vegas is unfortunate to say the least.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 17 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
It's either the finals or the semifinals of the fantasy football playoffs for most, depending on the size of your league. That means championship-hungry fantasy owners still need to make key start 'em, sit 'em decisions, and SN's Vinnie Iyer has your back with his Week 17 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Yardbarker
Bills DC Leslie Frazier linked to open head coaching job
Leslie Frazier’s first run as a head coach with the Minnesota Vikings was a forgettable one, but after six years as an assistant with the Buffalo Bills, he may have earned himself a second crack at a top job. According to a report from The Athletic’s Nick Kosmider, Frazier...
Comments / 0