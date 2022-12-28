ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Wanted for Selden Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Selden store in December. A man allegedly stole two RYOBI leaf blowers from Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza,...
SELDEN, NY
Wanted for Centereach Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who used stolen credit cards in Setauket and Centereach last month. A wallet was allegedly stolen from Walmart, located at 161 Centereach Mall in Centereach, on November 27 at approximately 6 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Wanted for Melville petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from a Melville store in August. A woman allegedly stole wine from Melville Wine & Spirits, located at 888 Walt Whitman Road,...
MELVILLE, NY
Elmont Man, Three Juveniles Arrested for Stealing Food Deliveryman's Vehicle

The Third Squad reports the arrest of an Elmont man and three juveniles for a stolen vehicle that occurred on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 5:35 p.m. in Mineola. According to Detectives, a food delivery driver left his 2019 Toyota Camry unlocked, along with the keys inside of the vehicle, at 122 Old Country Road. After leaving a scheduled probation appointment at 400 County Seat Drive, defendant Alix Dure, 19, of 115-01 Parkway Drive, entered the victim’s unoccupied vehicle and drove off traveling westbound on Old Country Road.
ELMONT, NY
Fire Chiefs Council of Suffolk

On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Fire Chiefs Council of Suffolk County held their annual Installation Brunch at Captain Bill’s in Bay Shore. The council represents 108 fire departments in Suffolk County. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Wanted for Medford petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Medford store in December. A man allegedly stole a Samsung projector from Target, located at 2975 Horseblock Road in, at...
MEDFORD, NY
Wanted for Riverhead grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Town Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole merchandise from a Riverhead store in August. Two men allegedly stole rubber aluminum and floor enamel, valued at approximately $1,300, from Home Depot, located at...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Wanted for Farmingdale grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the individuals who stole allegedly merchandise in Farmingdale this month. Two women and one man entered Ulta Beauty, located at 206 Airport Plaza, and allegedly stole 12 fragrances with a value of $1,548, on December 10 at approximately 4 p.m.
FARMINGDALE, NY
Nassau DA: East Northport Man Charged for Allegedly Fraudulently Receiving Over $50,000 in Public Benefits

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that an East Northport man was arraigned on grand larceny, welfare fraud, and other charges for allegedly underreporting his household income and resources, enabling him to receive more than $50,000 in Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for his family to which they were not entitled.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Wanted for Mount Sinai Grand Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a cell phone in Mount Sinai in October. A man allegedly stole a recently delivered Apple iPhone 14 Pro from the porch...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

