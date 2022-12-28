Read full article on original website
Rikers Inmate Attacked Guard with Mop Handle, DA saysBronxVoiceBronx, NY
A man got arrested for fatally killing two people and assaulting threeNewsing the StatesBronx, NY
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Babylon You Should TryTed RiversBabylon, NY
Wanted for Selden Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Selden store in December. A man allegedly stole two RYOBI leaf blowers from Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza,...
Three people charged after tobacco/vape compliance check by Riverhead Town Police
Three people are facing criminal charges after a sweep of retail establishments in a tobacco/vape compliance check by Riverhead Town Police yesterday, police said in a press release last night. The police department’s Community Orientated Policing Enforcement (COPE) Division in cooperation with the Suffolk County Health Department and Riverhead Community...
Wanted for Centereach Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who used stolen credit cards in Setauket and Centereach last month. A wallet was allegedly stolen from Walmart, located at 161 Centereach Mall in Centereach, on November 27 at approximately 6 p.m.
Cops: Man wanted for shoplifting at Home Depot in Riverhead in August
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole merchandise from a Riverhead store in August. The suspect removed a Milwaukee power tool battery from Home Depot, 1550 Old Country Road, on Aug. 5 at approximately 3:17 p.m., police said in a press release issued this morning.
NY officer on ventilator after being stabbed in Suffolk expecting 1st child with wife
STONY BROOK, NY (PIX11) — The two officers stabbed in Medford on Wednesday are both Army veterans who served in Afghanistan, Suffolk County Police Chief Rodney Harrison. One of the officers was stabbed in the clavicle, Harrison said. The stab wound went through his clavicle and into his neck. He was also stabbed in the […]
47-year-old woman with development disabilities missing after leaving Long Island home
A police search spanning both Long Island and Queens is underway for a woman who went missing last Friday.
Wanted for Melville petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from a Melville store in August. A woman allegedly stole wine from Melville Wine & Spirits, located at 888 Walt Whitman Road,...
Elmont Man, Three Juveniles Arrested for Stealing Food Deliveryman's Vehicle
The Third Squad reports the arrest of an Elmont man and three juveniles for a stolen vehicle that occurred on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 5:35 p.m. in Mineola. According to Detectives, a food delivery driver left his 2019 Toyota Camry unlocked, along with the keys inside of the vehicle, at 122 Old Country Road. After leaving a scheduled probation appointment at 400 County Seat Drive, defendant Alix Dure, 19, of 115-01 Parkway Drive, entered the victim’s unoccupied vehicle and drove off traveling westbound on Old Country Road.
Fire Chiefs Council of Suffolk
On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Fire Chiefs Council of Suffolk County held their annual Installation Brunch at Captain Bill’s in Bay Shore. The council represents 108 fire departments in Suffolk County. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Girl, 13, missing for nearly a week from Staten Island home: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old girl reported missing Dec. 23 from her home on the borough’s North Shore. Christy Valentin, of Mariners Lane in Mariners Harbor, was last seen leaving her residence at approximately 7 a.m., according to a written statement from the NYPD.
Wanted for Medford petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Medford store in December. A man allegedly stole a Samsung projector from Target, located at 2975 Horseblock Road in, at...
Wanted for Riverhead grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Town Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole merchandise from a Riverhead store in August. Two men allegedly stole rubber aluminum and floor enamel, valued at approximately $1,300, from Home Depot, located at...
Wanted for Farmingdale grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the individuals who stole allegedly merchandise in Farmingdale this month. Two women and one man entered Ulta Beauty, located at 206 Airport Plaza, and allegedly stole 12 fragrances with a value of $1,548, on December 10 at approximately 4 p.m.
Man killed in crash on LI expressway found hours later
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man on Long Island, according to authorities.
Woman Accused Of Breaking Man's Cell Phone In Argument Over Parking Spot In Huntington Station
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a woman who is accused of breaking a man's cell phone during an argument about a parking spot outside of a Long Island library. A man and woman were arguing in the parking lot of the Huntington Public Library at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. …
Nassau DA: East Northport Man Charged for Allegedly Fraudulently Receiving Over $50,000 in Public Benefits
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that an East Northport man was arraigned on grand larceny, welfare fraud, and other charges for allegedly underreporting his household income and resources, enabling him to receive more than $50,000 in Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for his family to which they were not entitled.
'Unruly' Passenger Breaks Glass Door Of Bus In Riverside, Police Say
A 43-year-old woman is facing a felony criminal mischief charge after police said she broke the door of a bus on Long Island. The Southampton Town Police Department said officers responded to a bus stop in front of the County Center in Riverside at about 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Wanted for Mount Sinai Grand Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a cell phone in Mount Sinai in October. A man allegedly stole a recently delivered Apple iPhone 14 Pro from the porch...
After Probation Meeting, Man Steals Delivery Driver's Car Outside Mineola Restaurant, Cops Say
A man on probation and three juveniles are facing charges after allegedly stealing a delivery driver’s car outside a Long Island restaurant. The theft occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Mineola, outside of Riko’s Pizza on Old Country Road, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators...
Police: Man killed in Commack crash
Suffolk police say the man was speeding when he failed to turn, hit a utility pole and crashed into a wooded area.
