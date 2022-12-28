The Third Squad reports the arrest of an Elmont man and three juveniles for a stolen vehicle that occurred on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 5:35 p.m. in Mineola. According to Detectives, a food delivery driver left his 2019 Toyota Camry unlocked, along with the keys inside of the vehicle, at 122 Old Country Road. After leaving a scheduled probation appointment at 400 County Seat Drive, defendant Alix Dure, 19, of 115-01 Parkway Drive, entered the victim’s unoccupied vehicle and drove off traveling westbound on Old Country Road.

