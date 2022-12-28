Read full article on original website
Wanted for Selden Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Selden store in December. A man allegedly stole two RYOBI leaf blowers from Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza,...
Wanted: Harassment, Theft Charges
Suffolk County police are seeking the public’s help to identify several people. Police say a woman who grabbed a man and broke his cell phone in Huntington Station. A man and woman engaged in a verbal dispute regarding a parking spot in the parking lot Read More ...
Three people charged after tobacco/vape compliance check by Riverhead Town Police
Three people are facing criminal charges after a sweep of retail establishments in a tobacco/vape compliance check by Riverhead Town Police yesterday, police said in a press release last night. The police department’s Community Orientated Policing Enforcement (COPE) Division in cooperation with the Suffolk County Health Department and Riverhead Community...
Cops: Man wanted for shoplifting at Home Depot in Riverhead in August
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole merchandise from a Riverhead store in August. The suspect removed a Milwaukee power tool battery from Home Depot, 1550 Old Country Road, on Aug. 5 at approximately 3:17 p.m., police said in a press release issued this morning.
47-year-old woman with development disabilities missing after leaving Long Island home
A police search spanning both Long Island and Queens is underway for a woman who went missing last Friday.
Man killed in crash on LI expressway found hours later
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man on Long Island, according to authorities.
After Probation Meeting, Man Steals Delivery Driver's Car Outside Mineola Restaurant, Cops Say
A man on probation and three juveniles are facing charges after allegedly stealing a delivery driver’s car outside a Long Island restaurant. The theft occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Mineola, outside of Riko’s Pizza on Old Country Road, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators...
Police: Man killed in Commack crash
Suffolk police say the man was speeding when he failed to turn, hit a utility pole and crashed into a wooded area.
Suspect Nabbed In Fairfield Rest Stop Stabbing
A woman who managed to walk away from a crime scene at a Fairfield County I-95 rest stop and was wanted for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend has been caught. State police responded to the Fairfield rest stop around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 for a report of a physical fight between a man and a woman.
8 People Charged After Crack Cocaine Stash Found In Mount Vernon Home: Police
An early morning raid at a home in Westchester County resulted in the arrest of eight people and the seizure of a crack cocaine stash, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 22, around 5 a.m., police in Mount Vernon descended upon a residence at 111 South Fulton Ave. after an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine, according to an announcement by Mount Vernon Police from Wednesday, Dec. 28.
5 Men Stole 56 Catalytic Converters In 5 Months Across Westchester County: DA
Five men are charged with stealing more than $50,000 in catalytic converters from buses and vans across five months in Westchester County, officials said. The indictments came after a year-long investigation into the thefts by 13 police departments in the county, Westchester County District At…
Woman Assaulted, Robbed Pumping Gas In Ansonia, Police Say
A woman pumping gas at a Connecticut gas station was injured after being assaulted and then robbed by at least one person armed with a gun. The incident took place in New Haven County at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive in Ansonia around 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27. According...
Grand Theft Not-o: Trio Tries, Fails To Steal BMW From Roslyn Heights Home, Police Say
Three would-be car thieves are facing charges after allegedly trying, and failing, to steal a vehicle from an affluent Long Island neighborhood. The incident occurred at around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Roslyn Heights at a home on Field Lane, according to Nassau County Police. Investigators said the suspects...
Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking two men who allegedly stole from a Lake Grove store in October. Two men allegedly stole assorted merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at the Smith Haven Mall, at approximately 5 p.m. on October 23. The merchandise was valued at approximately $730. They fled the scene in a gold sedan.
Trio Busted Stealing Mail From Merrick Post Office, Police Say
Three men are facing charges after they were allegedly caught stealing mail from a Long Island post office. The trio was busted shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, after officers witnessed two of the suspects exit a vehicle and remove mail from drop boxes at the Merrick post office, located on Fisher Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.
Wanted for Farmingdale grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the individuals who stole allegedly merchandise in Farmingdale this month. Two women and one man entered Ulta Beauty, located at 206 Airport Plaza, and allegedly stole 12 fragrances with a value of $1,548, on December 10 at approximately 4 p.m.
NY officer on ventilator after being stabbed in Suffolk expecting 1st child with wife
STONY BROOK, NY (PIX11) — The two officers stabbed in Medford on Wednesday are both Army veterans who served in Afghanistan, Suffolk County Police Chief Rodney Harrison. One of the officers was stabbed in the clavicle, Harrison said. The stab wound went through his clavicle and into his neck. He was also stabbed in the […]
2 Teen Girls Busted In Stolen Car At Westfield Trumbull Mall, Police Say
Two young Connecticut girls have been arrested for being inside a stolen vehicle at an area mall. The incident took place in Trumbull around Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull officers arrested two teenage girls after they were located sitting inside a stolen blue Hyundai...
Wanted for Mount Sinai Grand Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a cell phone in Mount Sinai in October. A man allegedly stole a recently delivered Apple iPhone 14 Pro from the porch...
Police: Burglars pose as delivery drivers again in Rockland County
They say they’ve been working with Stony Point police to see if the two incidents involve the same subjects or if there’s a connection to the victims.
