Suffolk County, NY

tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Selden Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who allegedly stole from a Selden store in December. A man allegedly stole two RYOBI leaf blowers from Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza,...
SELDEN, NY
HuntingtonNow

Wanted: Harassment, Theft Charges

Suffolk County police are seeking the public’s help to identify  several people. Police say a woman who grabbed a man and broke his cell phone in Huntington Station. A man and woman engaged in a verbal dispute regarding a parking spot in the parking lot Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Fairfield Rest Stop Stabbing

A woman who managed to walk away from a crime scene at a Fairfield County I-95 rest stop and was wanted for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend has been caught. State police responded to the Fairfield rest stop around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26 for a report of a physical fight between a man and a woman.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

8 People Charged After Crack Cocaine Stash Found In Mount Vernon Home: Police

An early morning raid at a home in Westchester County resulted in the arrest of eight people and the seizure of a crack cocaine stash, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 22, around 5 a.m., police in Mount Vernon descended upon a residence at 111 South Fulton Ave. after an investigation into the sale of crack cocaine, according to an announcement by Mount Vernon Police from Wednesday, Dec. 28.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Lake Grove petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking two men who allegedly stole from a Lake Grove store in October. Two men allegedly stole assorted merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods, located at the Smith Haven Mall, at approximately 5 p.m. on October 23. The merchandise was valued at approximately $730. They fled the scene in a gold sedan.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Trio Busted Stealing Mail From Merrick Post Office, Police Say

Three men are facing charges after they were allegedly caught stealing mail from a Long Island post office. The trio was busted shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, after officers witnessed two of the suspects exit a vehicle and remove mail from drop boxes at the Merrick post office, located on Fisher Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.
MERRICK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Farmingdale grand larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the individuals who stole allegedly merchandise in Farmingdale this month. Two women and one man entered Ulta Beauty, located at 206 Airport Plaza, and allegedly stole 12 fragrances with a value of $1,548, on December 10 at approximately 4 p.m.
FARMINGDALE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Mount Sinai Grand Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole a cell phone in Mount Sinai in October. A man allegedly stole a recently delivered Apple iPhone 14 Pro from the porch...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

