Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New YorkTed RiversNew York City, NY
Staten Island Ferry Fire on New 85 Million Dollar BoatAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
Exclusive: This Rep-Elect lied about his work, education and family history – And Democrats are fumingVictorNew York City, NY
Related
Yardbarker
Kyle Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres over Wings
Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen...
Detroit News
Derek Lalonde has mixed emotions as Red Wings visit blizzard-ravaged Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. — Derek Lalonde doesn't hide his feelings about western New York. The Red Wings' coach was born in upstate New York, has a lot of family and friends in the area, and of course loves the Buffalo Bills. So it's always special when the Red Wings play...
Detroit Red Wings hope to turn the tide against Buffalo Sabres with David Perron leading the charge
The Detroit Red Wings will continue their road trip tonight by taking on the Buffalo Sabres for the third time this season. The Red Wings lost the first two matchups against the Sabres, with the first one being an 8-3 blowout and the second game being a 5-4 shootout loss.
Senators come back to win in OT, end Capitals' win streak
Alex DeBrincat tied the game and scored in overtime to help the Ottawa Senators snap the Capitals' five game winning streak by beating Washington 4-3
WGRZ TV
Okposo scores 3 goals as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two assists....
Yardbarker
Ty Smith Excited To Be Back on Penguins Roster, Working On Growing Defensive Game
PITTSBURGH - He may not have played in the first game since being recalled to the Pittsburgh Penguins roster, but Ty Smith is excited to be back and is looking forward to any opportunity that comes. In a training camp battle between Smith and P.O. Joseph, the Penguins went with...
WGRZ TV
Hamilton's year in review: Sabres show growth, endure growing pains
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we wind down 2022, let’s take a look back at the Buffalo Sabres. From Jan.1 until now, the Sabres are 21st in the NHL with a points percentage .518. You may not have guessed this, but the Philadelphia Flyers are worst at .345. Buffalo...
Yardbarker
Capitals look to start new streak vs. Canadiens
The Washington Capitals will look for a bounce-back win against the visiting Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. The Capitals ended a five-game winning streak when they fell 4-3 in overtime to the visiting Ottawa Senators on Thursday. The Canadiens were hammered 7-2 by the host Florida Panthers on Thursday for their season-high fourth straight loss, with the past three coming in regulation.
markerzone.com
LEAFS HEAD COACH SHELDON KEEFE FINED FOR ABUSE OF OFFICIALS
The NHL announced today that Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was fined $25,000 for 'demeaning conduct directed at officials' in Tuesday night's game against the St. Louis Blues. Keefe tore into the officiating crew after a blatant high-stick was missed. Leafs forward Zach Aston-Reese was on the receiving...
NHL
Red Wings look for back-to-back wins after Wednesday's historic victory
But the Detroit Red Wings will have to do just that after earning their first four-goal comeback win on the road in franchise history in a 5-4 overtime victory on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings quickly turn their attention to the second game of a midweek back-to-back...
Comments / 0