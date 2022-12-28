Read full article on original website
Rockslides cleared from Highway 1 in Monterey County
BIG SUR -- With another potent winter storm system bearing down on Northern California Thursday, Caltrans crews were keeping a wary eye on the rocky cliffs along Highway 1 for potential rockslides.Highway maintenance workers were able to clear rock and debris along Highway1 south of the Paul's Slide area near Nacimiento-Ferguson Road in Monterey County Thursday morning. The hillsides have become saturated and unstable after an Cat. 4 atmospheric river storm dumped more than 3 inches of rain on Tuesday.The highway was fully open in both directions, but crews will be monitoring of conditions throughout the weekend as another...
KSBW.com
Update: All lanes reopened on Highway 101 in Monterey County
CHUALAR, Calif. — Update 4 p.m.:. As of 4 p.m. the roadway was fully reopened. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Drivers using northbound...
KSBW.com
Man 'surfs' flooded streets of Aptos after atmospheric river
APTOS, Calif. — A viral video shows a man "surfing" flooded streets after a recent California storm originated in Aptos. A category 3 atmospheric river struck the Central Coast of California, flooding areas of Santa Cruz County. Residents in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight.
Salinas Road closed due to mudslides in the area
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) CHP Hollister Gilroy confirmed on Thursday morning that Salinas Road is closed due to multiple mudslides in the area. Officers said that closure goes up to the Monterey County Border line. They also say that there are no homes damaged due to the mudslides. There is no estimated timeline of The post Salinas Road closed due to mudslides in the area appeared first on KION546.
Approaching Cat. 4 atmospheric river triggers Bay Area flood watch
SAN FRANCISCO -- For a second time in a week, a potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river was taking aim at the Bay Area, triggering a flood watch for already swollen streams and saturated hillsides.The weather service flood watch goes into effect on Friday evening and will remain in place until Saturday night."A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central California now through New Years Eve day," forecasters warned. "While the rain will be light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue to saturate the soils, and prime the pump for potential flooding."ALSO READ: Unsheltered...
KTVU FOX 2
Car wrecks pile up with next round of Bay Area storms
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Yet another atmospheric river system moving across the Bay Area caused a messy start Thursday on the roadway. The California Highway Patrol was called out to respond to numerous crashes in the wet weather. One such crash involved a big rig on Interstate Highway 80 in...
14 days of rain: Here's when the Bay Area may see a dry day
Get ready to ring in the new year with a ton of wet weather. Here's when we may see a break from the incoming parade of storms.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Storm: Incoming Atmospheric River, Widespread Flood Watches
More rain, including an another atmospheric river, is set to hit the Bay Area. The next round of wet weather comes after a post-Christmas storm soaked the region. With an already saturated Bay Area, many residents and businesses used a dry Wednesday preparing for what is expected to be a stronger series of rain.
Weather-related outages reported as storm hits Central Coast
PG&E has already kept busy early Tuesday morning as weather-related outages are being reported. The post Weather-related outages reported as storm hits Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
No rest for the dreary: Another atmospheric river aims to soak California
What has been a soggy end to 2022 is going to get even soggier as another atmospheric river takes aim at California later this week into the weekend, bringing a renewed threat of flooding rains and heavy mountain snows.
North Salinas experiences severe flooding during storm
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- In less than 12 hours, North Salinas streets are experiencing almost a foot of water. You can see several homes in the area experiencing severe flooding. This should continue to be a problem throughout the weeks as the storm is slated to persist almost daily. Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig said sandbags and The post North Salinas experiences severe flooding during storm appeared first on KION546.
North Salinas residents frustrated with lack of county and city action to prevent yearly flooding
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- In less than 12 hours, North Salinas streets experienced almost a foot of water after a nearby creek in the Bolsa Knolls area overflooded. You can see several homes in the area experiencing severe flooding. This should continue to be a problem throughout the weeks as the storm is slated to persist The post North Salinas residents frustrated with lack of county and city action to prevent yearly flooding appeared first on KION546.
Upcoming Bay Area storm brings more rain, could bring dangerous conditions
After a brief break in the rain, the Bay Area should brace for another round of incoming storms.
Storm causes 3-mile backup on Highway 101 near Salinas
Drivers on Highway 101 may want to check traffic maps before hitting the road.
Timeline: Next Bay Area storm arrives Wednesday night, more Sierra snow on the way
The heaviest rain will fall Thursday night, and the biggest impact will be low visibility and slower travel.
piedmontexedra.com
Rainfall breaks record; more on the way
It was a dark and stormy night: The latest storm to swing through the Bay Area dumped more than 2″ of rain in Oakland, according to the National Weather Service on Tuesday. Rain continues to shift south across the Central Coast this afternoon, and will gradually taper off through this evening. In addition, the ocean remains hazardous with large breaking surf through Wednesday morning. While drier conditions will prevail on prevail on Wednesday, this unsettled rainy pattern remains around the region through the end of the year, with the next system moving across the region late Wednesday night and Thursday.
Atmospheric river update: Bay Area hit by flooding, downed trees, power outages
SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river winter storm roared into the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday, bringing with it damages from the heavy rain and winds along with power outages. Heavy rain overnight and into the morning turned the morning commute into a chaotic mess and added to the woes of travelers stranded at local airports. The deluge triggered a flood advisory for most of the Bay Area in the pre-dawn hours as the storm made landfall in the North Bay to the sound of thunder, rustling trees, and pounding showers. Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers lost...
At Scotts Valley City Hall, Santa Cruz County's oldest documented archaeological site display gets an update
While most Santa Cruz County residents might not realize it, one of the oldest documented archaeological sites in California is located under the Scotts Valley City Hall and police department. Local archaeologists and community members are upgrading a display at the Scotts Valley City Hall to reflect its importance.
Atmospheric river pummels North Bay causing flash flooding, leaving cars stranded
From flooded roadways to power outages, the Bay Area's strongest storm of the season dumped several inches of rain across the region early Tuesday morning.
KSBW.com
Highway 101 slowed in both directions near Red Barn
AROMAS, Calif. — Highway 101 was slowed Tuesday afternoon in both directions near the Red Barn, near Dunbarton Road. According to the California Department of Transportation, an initial slowdown was caused northbound due to a slide just south of the Red Barn. Crews had an emergency lane closure, but they were finished by 1 p.m.
