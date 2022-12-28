ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aptos, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Rockslides cleared from Highway 1 in Monterey County

BIG SUR -- With another potent winter storm system bearing down on Northern California Thursday, Caltrans crews were keeping a wary eye on the rocky cliffs along Highway 1 for potential rockslides.Highway maintenance workers were able to clear rock and debris along Highway1 south of the Paul's Slide area near Nacimiento-Ferguson Road in Monterey County Thursday morning. The hillsides have become saturated and unstable after an Cat. 4 atmospheric river storm dumped more than 3 inches of rain on Tuesday.The highway was fully open in both directions, but crews will be monitoring of conditions throughout the weekend as another...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Man 'surfs' flooded streets of Aptos after atmospheric river

APTOS, Calif. — A viral video shows a man "surfing" flooded streets after a recent California storm originated in Aptos. A category 3 atmospheric river struck the Central Coast of California, flooding areas of Santa Cruz County. Residents in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight.
APTOS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Road closed due to mudslides in the area

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) CHP Hollister Gilroy confirmed on Thursday morning that Salinas Road is closed due to multiple mudslides in the area. Officers said that closure goes up to the Monterey County Border line. They also say that there are no homes damaged due to the mudslides. There is no estimated timeline of The post Salinas Road closed due to mudslides in the area appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Approaching Cat. 4 atmospheric river triggers Bay Area flood watch

SAN FRANCISCO -- For a second time in a week, a potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river was taking aim at the Bay Area, triggering a flood watch for already swollen streams and saturated hillsides.The weather service flood watch goes into effect on Friday evening and will remain in place until Saturday night."A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central California now through New Years Eve day," forecasters warned. "While the rain will be light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue to saturate the soils, and prime the pump for potential flooding."ALSO READ: Unsheltered...
OREGON STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Car wrecks pile up with next round of Bay Area storms

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Yet another atmospheric river system moving across the Bay Area caused a messy start Thursday on the roadway. The California Highway Patrol was called out to respond to numerous crashes in the wet weather. One such crash involved a big rig on Interstate Highway 80 in...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Storm: Incoming Atmospheric River, Widespread Flood Watches

More rain, including an another atmospheric river, is set to hit the Bay Area. The next round of wet weather comes after a post-Christmas storm soaked the region. With an already saturated Bay Area, many residents and businesses used a dry Wednesday preparing for what is expected to be a stronger series of rain.
KION News Channel 5/46

North Salinas experiences severe flooding during storm

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- In less than 12 hours, North Salinas streets are experiencing almost a foot of water. You can see several homes in the area experiencing severe flooding. This should continue to be a problem throughout the weeks as the storm is slated to persist almost daily. Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig said sandbags and The post North Salinas experiences severe flooding during storm appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

North Salinas residents frustrated with lack of county and city action to prevent yearly flooding

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- In less than 12 hours, North Salinas streets experienced almost a foot of water after a nearby creek in the Bolsa Knolls area overflooded. You can see several homes in the area experiencing severe flooding. This should continue to be a problem throughout the weeks as the storm is slated to persist The post North Salinas residents frustrated with lack of county and city action to prevent yearly flooding appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Rainfall breaks record; more on the way

It was a dark and stormy night: The latest storm to swing through the Bay Area dumped more than 2″ of rain in Oakland, according to the National Weather Service on Tuesday. Rain continues to shift south across the Central Coast this afternoon, and will gradually taper off through this evening. In addition, the ocean remains hazardous with large breaking surf through Wednesday morning. While drier conditions will prevail on prevail on Wednesday, this unsettled rainy pattern remains around the region through the end of the year, with the next system moving across the region late Wednesday night and Thursday.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river update: Bay Area hit by flooding, downed trees, power outages

SAN FRANCISCO -- A potent Cat. 4 atmospheric river winter storm roared into the San Francisco Bay Area Tuesday, bringing with it damages from the heavy rain and winds along with power outages. Heavy rain overnight and into the morning turned the morning commute into a chaotic mess and added to the woes of travelers stranded at local airports. The deluge triggered a flood advisory for most of the Bay Area in the pre-dawn hours as the storm made landfall in the North Bay to the sound of thunder, rustling trees, and pounding showers. Thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers lost...
OAKLAND, CA
KSBW.com

Highway 101 slowed in both directions near Red Barn

AROMAS, Calif. — Highway 101 was slowed Tuesday afternoon in both directions near the Red Barn, near Dunbarton Road. According to the California Department of Transportation, an initial slowdown was caused northbound due to a slide just south of the Red Barn. Crews had an emergency lane closure, but they were finished by 1 p.m.
AROMAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy