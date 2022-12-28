It was a dark and stormy night: The latest storm to swing through the Bay Area dumped more than 2″ of rain in Oakland, according to the National Weather Service on Tuesday. Rain continues to shift south across the Central Coast this afternoon, and will gradually taper off through this evening. In addition, the ocean remains hazardous with large breaking surf through Wednesday morning. While drier conditions will prevail on prevail on Wednesday, this unsettled rainy pattern remains around the region through the end of the year, with the next system moving across the region late Wednesday night and Thursday.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO