LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James could join one of six NBA teams if he leaves Lakers this summer.
"That Trade Request LeBron Asks For In The Offseason Is Going To Be Insane", NBA Fan Fuels The Fire On King James Leaving The Lakers Next Summer
Social media and discussion forums were buzzing with speculations of James opting out of LA as the side continues to struggle.
Bill Simmons Warns LeBron James That Luka Doncic Could Overtake His Scoring Record After He Surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: "Don't Wrap It Up When You Get To 38,000"
Speaking on his podcast, Bill Simmons said Luka Doncic could pass LeBron James in scoring, speculated on how likely it is to happen.
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
James Worthy's comments on the back of the Lakers going through an inconsistent run this season.
The Only Way The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land Victor Wembanyama And Save The Franchise
The Los Angeles Lakers could use overhyped prospect Victor Wembanyama to start a rebuilding process. It will be a hard job, but the Purple and Gold could land the skilled young man to lead them to the promised land.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham's Plan For Replacing Production Of Anthony Davis
So far, it's been lacking.
Los Angeles Lakers Are Reportedly Thinking Of Finishing This Season With Their Current Roster
Los Angeles Lakers could make a drastic decision that would make their fans mad.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Comment About The Future With The lakers: "He Will Request A Trade"
The Lakers' front office will have their work cut out for them if they intend to keep one of the greatest players in NBA history to continue suiting up for them.
theScore
Deal or no deal? Lakers, Suns should talk blockbuster AD trade
Welcome to Deal or no deal?, a series we're launching ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Its purpose is to find sensible trade partners, both from a team-to-team and team-to-player perspective. These aren't necessarily trades that have been reported or speculated about in the past, but rather trade...
WATCH: Kawhi Leonard Reunites With Drake After Clippers vs. Raptors Game
In just his second game back in Toronto after winning a championship with the Raptors in 2019, Kawhi Leonard came away with another victory. The two-time Finals MVP is now 5-0 vs. Toronto since joining the Clippers, and has done well to facilitate out of the double teams he regularly faces against his former team.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Wants To Move His Family To Europe: ‘I’m Stacking Money Until Then’
NBA YoungBoy has said he plans to move his whole family to Europe, and that he plans to “stack” some serious cash to make that happen. In a short post on Instagram, YoungBoy said he wants to put everything the United States has to offer behind him. “We...
Why Lakers literally can’t trade LeBron James in 2022-23
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is clearly losing patience as he nears his 38th birthday. After another ugly Lakers loss, this time to his former team, the Miami Heat, James made some pointed comments to the media that sounded like a cry for help. He can still play basketball at a high level and wants to finish his career competing for championships. That’s not happening right now in Los Angeles.
Former NBA Player Mario Chalmers Embarrassed A Random Basketball Player In A 1-On-1 Matchup
2x NBA champion Mario Chalmers showed off his skills against a random basketball player during 1-on-1 matchup.
Yardbarker
Frontrunner emerges for Bulls All-Star G Zach LaVine
When the Chicago Bulls signed Zach LaVine to five-year, $215 million deal this summer, they assumed they had locked up a franchise cornerstone for the next half decade. Over the past couple of weeks, however, rumblings have emerged about LaVine being unhappy in Chicago. He is clashing with teammates. He has regressed from last season. It is a rough situation, all the way around.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate Whether Ja Morant's New Nike Logo Is Just Kobe Bryant's Logo Upside Down
Ja Morant has had a rapid rise to stardom in the NBA. The second pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, there were some concerns regarding Ja because of the level of competition he played against when he was at Murray State, but it was clear to everybody in his rookie season that Morant was something special.
D'Angelo Russell Heavily Calls Out Zion Williamson Saying He Plays Football And Not Basketball: "We Can't Touch Him Or Guard Him"
Williamson's style of play though came under some criticism from the Timberwolves guard.
3 unrealistic blockbusters trades if LeBron James wants out
The Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA Championship three seasons ago, but the front office has been abysmal in retooling their roster alongside generational talent LeBron James. It has been downhill from there as the Lakers are closer to receiving the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft than winning the chip. With […] The post 3 unrealistic blockbusters trades if LeBron James wants out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The ‘mistake’ Lakers are trying to avoid with trades
The Los Angeles Lakers have shown some signs of life at different points this season. Emphasis on some. Anthony Davis was playing at an MVP-level before his injury. LeBron James has turned it up a notch of late in his absence. Even Russell Westbrook has shined for stretches as a sixth man.
Luka Doncic’s ‘recovery beer’ request after 60-point triple-double answered in Slovenia
On Tuesday night, Luka Doncic became the first player in NBA history to drop a 60-20-10 triple double. He astonishingly finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in an overtime win vs. the New York Knicks. After the game, Doncic remarked how tired he was, saying he needed ‘a recovery beer.’
ClutchPoints
