Deal or no deal? Lakers, Suns should talk blockbuster AD trade

Welcome to Deal or no deal?, a series we're launching ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. Its purpose is to find sensible trade partners, both from a team-to-team and team-to-player perspective. These aren't necessarily trades that have been reported or speculated about in the past, but rather trade...
Why Lakers literally can’t trade LeBron James in 2022-23

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is clearly losing patience as he nears his 38th birthday. After another ugly Lakers loss, this time to his former team, the Miami Heat, James made some pointed comments to the media that sounded like a cry for help. He can still play basketball at a high level and wants to finish his career competing for championships. That’s not happening right now in Los Angeles.
Frontrunner emerges for Bulls All-Star G Zach LaVine

When the Chicago Bulls signed Zach LaVine to five-year, $215 million deal this summer, they assumed they had locked up a franchise cornerstone for the next half decade. Over the past couple of weeks, however, rumblings have emerged about LaVine being unhappy in Chicago. He is clashing with teammates. He has regressed from last season. It is a rough situation, all the way around.
3 unrealistic blockbusters trades if LeBron James wants out

The Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA Championship three seasons ago, but the front office has been abysmal in retooling their roster alongside generational talent LeBron James. It has been downhill from there as the Lakers are closer to receiving the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft than winning the chip. With […] The post 3 unrealistic blockbusters trades if LeBron James wants out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
