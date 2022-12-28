ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay, CA

Hipolito Angel Cerros makes history as Lindsay's youngest mayor

A South Valley man is making history in his new role on the city council.

Hipolito Angel Cerros is the new Mayor of the City of Lindsay.

He's 24-years-old and the youngest to hold the position in the small Tulare County town.

"It does feel like a dream. I am still taking it all in. But it's fantastic," said Hipolito.

Hipolito was raised in Lindsay and graduated from Lindsay High School.

He studied Science and Technology at UC Davis with a minor in tech management and political science.

He joined the Lindsay City Council in 2020.

"The city was in a place that needed significant improvements so being part of that initiative to get the ball rolling is something that means a lot to me, not just for myself but for my people that deserve this type of change," Hipolito said.

Since being on the council, Hipolito has helped secure about $5 million in grants.

Funding will help restore the Lindsay Olive Bowl Park and kick-off transit improvements.

In recent years, the city has also approved a new food truck ordinance allowing vendors to sell their food in the small town.

"I will say that the city of Lindsay is a place with a lot of opportunity, with some fantastic people, with areas that anyone can potentially grow and contribute to. I love the city," Hipolito explained.

During his term, his goals are to improve economic development and revitalize downtown Lindsay.

Hipolito also hopes his new role on the city council will help encourage more young people to get involved in local politics.

"I think it's important for someone like me to be in a position I'm in now because ten years down the line it is going to deal with these issues," said Hipolito.

